Andrea Bocelli performed a livestreamed concert at the Duomo in Milan, Italy

Embed from Getty Images

Italy has been one of the countries hit hardest and earliest by the coronavirus. The Italians have met this pandemic with grace, humor, love and music. The scenes from the now-empty streets of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence are crazy and shocking, but the Italians have been incredibly resilient and they had that reality-check early. After a month of social distancing, mandatory quarantines and a hospital system which came close to utterly collapsing, Italy has finally seen a dramatic reduction in corona-related deaths over the past week.

To celebrate the Italian people and the people of the world on Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli somehow (??) organized this absolutely incredible livesteamed event. He stood inside and then in front of the Duomo in Milan with a microphone (and a remote organist) and performed a simple concert. The songs included: “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus,” “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” for the finale. This video is incredible. This performance is so moving and soaring and hopeful.

*wipes away tears* The added images of historic locations in other cities (Paris, London, New York), now empty, are so…incredible.

Embed from Getty Images