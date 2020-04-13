Andrea Bocelli performed a livestreamed concert at the Duomo in Milan, Italy

Italy has been one of the countries hit hardest and earliest by the coronavirus. The Italians have met this pandemic with grace, humor, love and music. The scenes from the now-empty streets of Rome, Milan, Venice and Florence are crazy and shocking, but the Italians have been incredibly resilient and they had that reality-check early. After a month of social distancing, mandatory quarantines and a hospital system which came close to utterly collapsing, Italy has finally seen a dramatic reduction in corona-related deaths over the past week.
To celebrate the Italian people and the people of the world on Easter Sunday, Andrea Bocelli somehow (??) organized this absolutely incredible livesteamed event. He stood inside and then in front of the Duomo in Milan with a microphone (and a remote organist) and performed a simple concert. The songs included: “Sancta Maria,” “Domine Deus,” “Panis Angelicu,” “Ave Maria” and “Amazing Grace” for the finale. This video is incredible. This performance is so moving and soaring and hopeful.
*wipes away tears* The added images of historic locations in other cities (Paris, London, New York), now empty, are so…incredible.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The concert was beautiful and made me teary
This was haunting and so moving. I am loving the innovative way these artists are finding to feed people’s souls right now, with music and comedy. On Saturday, for the 4th night of Passover, an incredible group of actors/singers/writers Zoom-streamed “Saturday Night Seder”, a fundraiser for the CDC.
Here’s some of the performers: Pamela Adlon, Jason Alexander, Mayim Bialik, Rachel Brosnahan, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Fran Drescher, Cynthia Erivo, Harvey Fierstein, Josh Groban, Judith Light, Alan Menken, Idina Menzel, Debra Messing.
I dare anyone to watch the segment with Ben Platt/Judith Light and not tear up.
https://www.saturdaynightseder.com
This concert was beautiful. His version of Amazing Grace brought me to tears.
We watched this while eating lunch with my family. It was wonderful. Seeing the empty Duomo and iconic cities I have visited in the past surrounded by people, while he sang amazing grace, made me cry. I’m so glad he shared his talent with us yesterday. Several friends and family texted with each other about it – we were all thinking of each other. It felt like a collective experience even as we were separated.
Wow, bravo. A beautiful voice carried up to the heavens singing praises to the Lord. How hauntingly beautiful to see the empty cities to Amazing Grace. And the empty church as he say, what a stark contrast.