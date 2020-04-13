Diddy told Lizzo not to twerk on his Instagram dance-a-thon, but he let Draya twerk

I am old, so I don’t check Instagram Live and Instagram Stories for whatever celebrities are doing to amuse themselves these days. Note: I have watched a lot of IG Stories/Live events with tennis players, just because it’s a little bit funny to watch them all go stir-crazy at home. But all of the DJ-parties and dance parties and such… no, I’m not watching those. So I missed Diddy’s Easter afternoon dance-a-thon. He did it to benefit teamlove.com, a coronavirus relief fund to benefit frontline workers. He got tons of celebrities to dance on Instagram Live from their homes. He and his sons were into it when Draya twerked to “Back That Ass Up.”

😭😭😭 peep Diddy sons .. omg they was readyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zJNjtELKIB — Mike Oxmaul (@__Mamass__) April 13, 2020

But then when Lizzo tried to twerk on the dance party, Diddy told her to stop, that it was too much for “Easter Sunday.”

Diddy said 'aht aht!!!' not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D — The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) April 12, 2020

What the hell?? Apparently, the chronology was reversed – he first told Lizzo that she was doing too much for Easter, then Draya came on and twerked and Diddy and her sons were totally fine with it. I realize this was all done in good fun and I hope they raised a lot of money for charity and all, but can people stop acting like Lizzo needs to hide her body away in a closet, or that Lizzo can’t twerk and dance and have fun without it being “too much”? Don’t get me wrong, Lizzo often does A LOT. But twerking on an IG dance party? If the skinny girls get to do it, Lizzo gets to do it too.

Diddy when he had Draya on IG Live vs. when Lizzo was on pic.twitter.com/MGk8dSPRl0 — Mark (@MarkLawson_1) April 13, 2020