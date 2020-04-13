Diddy told Lizzo not to twerk on his Instagram dance-a-thon, but he let Draya twerk

Sean Diddy Combs and Christian Casey Combs arrive at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States.

I am old, so I don’t check Instagram Live and Instagram Stories for whatever celebrities are doing to amuse themselves these days. Note: I have watched a lot of IG Stories/Live events with tennis players, just because it’s a little bit funny to watch them all go stir-crazy at home. But all of the DJ-parties and dance parties and such… no, I’m not watching those. So I missed Diddy’s Easter afternoon dance-a-thon. He did it to benefit teamlove.com, a coronavirus relief fund to benefit frontline workers. He got tons of celebrities to dance on Instagram Live from their homes. He and his sons were into it when Draya twerked to “Back That Ass Up.”

But then when Lizzo tried to twerk on the dance party, Diddy told her to stop, that it was too much for “Easter Sunday.”

What the hell?? Apparently, the chronology was reversed – he first told Lizzo that she was doing too much for Easter, then Draya came on and twerked and Diddy and her sons were totally fine with it. I realize this was all done in good fun and I hope they raised a lot of money for charity and all, but can people stop acting like Lizzo needs to hide her body away in a closet, or that Lizzo can’t twerk and dance and have fun without it being “too much”? Don’t get me wrong, Lizzo often does A LOT. But twerking on an IG dance party? If the skinny girls get to do it, Lizzo gets to do it too.

40th Brit Awards Red Carpet

Photos courtesy of WENN.

16 Responses to “Diddy told Lizzo not to twerk on his Instagram dance-a-thon, but he let Draya twerk”

  1. manda says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:26 am

    It’s not really a surprise that he’s a sexist misogynist. I remember hearing about the white parties he used to throw and how the women were directed to be “waxed”. eww he’s gross

    Reply
  2. eto says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Oh god, the ‘concerned about her health’ trolls are coming…
    Also Diddy has always been trash.

    Reply
    • Kate says:
      April 13, 2020 at 9:35 am

      Let’s play bingo! The squares can be “she’s glorifying fatness” “she’s flaunting herself” “she’s not healthy” “but the kids” “she’s thirsty”….hm, what else?

      Reply
    • whatWHAT? says:
      April 13, 2020 at 10:59 am

      it’s so funny…I know that’s a popular THING with heavier women, but I’ve seen Lizzo do some work outs (and OF COURSE I’ve seen her dance on stage) and that woman might be heavy but she is WAY BETTER shape than a lot of thinner people, including yours truly.

      and F Diddy, that mouth-breathing misogynist pr*ck.

      Reply
  3. Ali says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:29 am

    Diddy’s has some strong genes.

    Reply
  4. Kate says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:31 am

    lmao i don’t even know what I just watched but I mean Lizzo was like slow-mo humping the floor partially offscreen while Draya was just bouncing around to a hoppy song. So kind of apples and oranges? I feel bad that she was apologizing so much though, like maybe they could have conveyed that this was supposed to be “family friendly” (eyeroll) before inviting their lady friends to dance

    Reply
  5. naomipaige99 says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:31 am

    That’s because Diddy is a douche!

    Reply
  6. Canadian bacon says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:36 am

    Yet if a white man told her don’t twerk it would been racist and if a woman told her it would been a offensive/sexist but because it’s Diddy she says sorry ..thought she was about being confident and herself

    Reply
  7. Kentuckygirl says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:45 am

    Sounds like the song was his problem… maybe at first he liked it then realized some of the lyrics or something were not “family” enough for Easter. He asks them to stop the song and then they find a different one. Back that Ass Up is not really a family song either, but I don’t know the second one to know what lyrics are coming…

    Reply
  8. Nina Simone says:
    April 13, 2020 at 9:52 am

    He is close to being a billionaire. Why is he asking folks who have just lost their jobs etc so donate? I don’t get it. He’s always been a selfish, misogynistic and thieving person so I guess that explains his tone deaf “donation”

    Reply
  9. Valiantly Varnished says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:03 am

    Why is this shocking? Diddy been misogynist trash.

    Reply
  10. Imtired says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:31 am

    So I guess draya is conventionally curvy or thin right?

    Reply
  11. Imara219 says:
    April 13, 2020 at 10:55 am

    Are we supposed to ignore the fact that Lizzo can’t twerk? I cringe whenever she tries. 🤦🏾‍♀️ 😄

    Honestly. I didn’t take his comment negatively it actually seemed like a friendly joke in the vein of: you got so much don’t get us shut down or don’t show out here. Those types of comments are usually told in jest.

    Reply

