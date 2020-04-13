Diddy told Lizzo not to twerk on his Instagram dance-a-thon, but he let Draya twerk

I am old, so I don’t check Instagram Live and Instagram Stories for whatever celebrities are doing to amuse themselves these days. Note: I have watched a lot of IG Stories/Live events with tennis players, just because it’s a little bit funny to watch them all go stir-crazy at home. But all of the DJ-parties and dance parties and such… no, I’m not watching those. So I missed Diddy’s Easter afternoon dance-a-thon. He did it to benefit teamlove.com, a coronavirus relief fund to benefit frontline workers. He got tons of celebrities to dance on Instagram Live from their homes. He and his sons were into it when Draya twerked to “Back That Ass Up.”
😭😭😭 peep Diddy sons .. omg they was readyyyyy pic.twitter.com/zJNjtELKIB
— Mike Oxmaul (@__Mamass__) April 13, 2020
But then when Lizzo tried to twerk on the dance party, Diddy told her to stop, that it was too much for “Easter Sunday.”
Diddy said 'aht aht!!!' not on Easter Sunday!! Lizzo 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/xsQw5v6K8D
— The Shade Room (@TheShadeRoomEnt) April 12, 2020
What the hell?? Apparently, the chronology was reversed – he first told Lizzo that she was doing too much for Easter, then Draya came on and twerked and Diddy and her sons were totally fine with it. I realize this was all done in good fun and I hope they raised a lot of money for charity and all, but can people stop acting like Lizzo needs to hide her body away in a closet, or that Lizzo can’t twerk and dance and have fun without it being “too much”? Don’t get me wrong, Lizzo often does A LOT. But twerking on an IG dance party? If the skinny girls get to do it, Lizzo gets to do it too.
Diddy when he had Draya on IG Live vs. when Lizzo was on pic.twitter.com/MGk8dSPRl0
— Mark (@MarkLawson_1) April 13, 2020
It’s not really a surprise that he’s a sexist misogynist. I remember hearing about the white parties he used to throw and how the women were directed to be “waxed”. eww he’s gross
Oh god, the ‘concerned about her health’ trolls are coming…
Also Diddy has always been trash.
Let’s play bingo! The squares can be “she’s glorifying fatness” “she’s flaunting herself” “she’s not healthy” “but the kids” “she’s thirsty”….hm, what else?
it’s so funny…I know that’s a popular THING with heavier women, but I’ve seen Lizzo do some work outs (and OF COURSE I’ve seen her dance on stage) and that woman might be heavy but she is WAY BETTER shape than a lot of thinner people, including yours truly.
and F Diddy, that mouth-breathing misogynist pr*ck.
Diddy’s has some strong genes.
Lol! He sure does. And he is not fit to lick Lizzo’s boots.
lmao i don’t even know what I just watched but I mean Lizzo was like slow-mo humping the floor partially offscreen while Draya was just bouncing around to a hoppy song. So kind of apples and oranges? I feel bad that she was apologizing so much though, like maybe they could have conveyed that this was supposed to be “family friendly” (eyeroll) before inviting their lady friends to dance
That’s because Diddy is a douche!
Yet if a white man told her don’t twerk it would been racist and if a woman told her it would been a offensive/sexist but because it’s Diddy she says sorry ..thought she was about being confident and herself
Sounds like the song was his problem… maybe at first he liked it then realized some of the lyrics or something were not “family” enough for Easter. He asks them to stop the song and then they find a different one. Back that Ass Up is not really a family song either, but I don’t know the second one to know what lyrics are coming…
I mean in Easter Sunday I can see the song being a problem.
He is close to being a billionaire. Why is he asking folks who have just lost their jobs etc so donate? I don’t get it. He’s always been a selfish, misogynistic and thieving person so I guess that explains his tone deaf “donation”
Why is this shocking? Diddy been misogynist trash.
So I guess draya is conventionally curvy or thin right?
Are we supposed to ignore the fact that Lizzo can’t twerk? I cringe whenever she tries. 🤦🏾♀️ 😄
Honestly. I didn’t take his comment negatively it actually seemed like a friendly joke in the vein of: you got so much don’t get us shut down or don’t show out here. Those types of comments are usually told in jest.