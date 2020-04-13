Jennifer Lopez isn’t giving away her own money to worthy people on ‘Thanks a Million’

On April 2nd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got their Miami gym to open for just them. They’re in “quarantine” in their home in Florida, and instead of using their home gym for their workout, they must have called the gym owner and had the guy open everything up just for them. It was crazy-irresponsible. Then on April 8th, Jennifer posted this to her social media:

Hi everyone ✨💜 The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. @Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines – the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. pic.twitter.com/tFD19yb8fr — jlo (@JLo) April 8, 2020

I mean… practice what you preach! Maybe she learned her lesson from having that gym open up, but really I just think she’s a bit of an a–hole and she thought people wouldn’t put the two things together. Meanwhile, Jennifer has been crazy-active on social media because she’s promoting her latest gig: she’s on a Quibi show, you know those shows which are only 10 or 15 minutes long and you have to subscribe to the Quibi service? Well, Jennifer is part of Thanks a Million, where she gives $100K to someone with the understanding that the person will pass half of it to someone else, and on and on. Here’s a clip:

Page Six had a story where they explained the premise of the show, but then they pointed out that Jennifer (and the other celebrities in it) are not giving away their own money, that Jeffrey Katzenberg and the Thanks a Million team are ponying up the money. It would be interesting to do a show about celebrities giving their own money to charity, that’s all I’ll say.

And finally, Jennifer took part in Diddy’s Instagram Live dance-athon to raise money for charity. A-Rod had to pop up too, because Diddy and Jennifer used to date, you know.

Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8 — 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020