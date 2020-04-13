Jennifer Lopez isn’t giving away her own money to worthy people on ‘Thanks a Million’

Jennifer Lopez rocks a red matching Christmas ensemble as she exits the gym

On April 2nd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got their Miami gym to open for just them. They’re in “quarantine” in their home in Florida, and instead of using their home gym for their workout, they must have called the gym owner and had the guy open everything up just for them. It was crazy-irresponsible. Then on April 8th, Jennifer posted this to her social media:

I mean… practice what you preach! Maybe she learned her lesson from having that gym open up, but really I just think she’s a bit of an a–hole and she thought people wouldn’t put the two things together. Meanwhile, Jennifer has been crazy-active on social media because she’s promoting her latest gig: she’s on a Quibi show, you know those shows which are only 10 or 15 minutes long and you have to subscribe to the Quibi service? Well, Jennifer is part of Thanks a Million, where she gives $100K to someone with the understanding that the person will pass half of it to someone else, and on and on. Here’s a clip:

Page Six had a story where they explained the premise of the show, but then they pointed out that Jennifer (and the other celebrities in it) are not giving away their own money, that Jeffrey Katzenberg and the Thanks a Million team are ponying up the money. It would be interesting to do a show about celebrities giving their own money to charity, that’s all I’ll say.

And finally, Jennifer took part in Diddy’s Instagram Live dance-athon to raise money for charity. A-Rod had to pop up too, because Diddy and Jennifer used to date, you know.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez head to the Polo Bar for dinner

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

  1. Rachel says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:20 am

    A rod always pops in. He is like a Justin Timberlake; loves the attention. Both are exhausting.

  2. Jules says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:25 am

    It is really grossing me out how much money some people have, how disproportionate it is in the world, and how stingy they are with sharing and donating. Seriously, they should ALL be donating millions for basic necessities like masks, medical care, food. Instead they are flaunting their wealth or how bored they are on social media. It is truly outrageous.

  3. DenG says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:35 am

    The rich are different. The rest of us are the necessary audience to the spectacle.

  4. lucy2 says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:37 am

    Did anyone think it was the celebrity’s money? I’d like to know what they all got paid to show up too.
    JLO telling people to stay home after the gym incident is just so typical, isn’t it?

  5. AnnaKist says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:44 am

    Gee, poor loves. They must really be missing the attention, what with having to be cooped up in their mansion/s during this global crisis, while others are dying or working to stop people dying.

  6. chitowngal says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I’m so sick of her. Really. Wasn’t a big fan to begin with, but opening up a gym and potentially exposing people to a deadly disease, is the last straw. I’m tired of the blatant self-promotion, self-absorption and selfishness, that masquerades as ‘ambition’ or ‘hustle’.

    • minx says:
      April 13, 2020 at 12:28 pm

      Same. She’s mediocre in so many ways but her ego doesn’t match her talent. She looks great, that I’ll give her.

  7. ShAronk says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:48 am

    Wouldn’t it be nice if she and ass-rod donated some of their own money.
    It’s the people who need it who made it possible for her wealth.
    Going to the gym was totally tonE deaf. She’s really an entitled spoiled idiot.

  8. DiegoInSF says:
    April 13, 2020 at 11:55 am

    I mean, that’s how this type of shows have always worked? Also, the orange monster loving PageSix has run sexist, racist stories of her ever since she endorsed and campaigned for Hillary.

  9. a says:
    April 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Didn’t someone say A Rod owned the gym chain they were at? Still didn’t make sense because their home gym must be next-level

  10. Siul says:
    April 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    Remember a few months ago when JL wasn’t nominated for an Oscar. So many got upset. Well, now you know why Hollywood bigwigs aren’t all into her.

    • DiegoInSF says:
      April 13, 2020 at 12:03 pm

      Oscars aren’t for the most charitable person but best acting, which is what she did in Hustlers. Also, if you don’t think this is how most people in Hollywood and on a different level, most people, period, I have a bridge to sell you.

  11. Michael says:
    April 13, 2020 at 12:00 pm

    She gets more and more annoying every day

