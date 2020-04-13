Jennifer Lopez isn’t giving away her own money to worthy people on ‘Thanks a Million’

On April 2nd, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got their Miami gym to open for just them. They’re in “quarantine” in their home in Florida, and instead of using their home gym for their workout, they must have called the gym owner and had the guy open everything up just for them. It was crazy-irresponsible. Then on April 8th, Jennifer posted this to her social media:
Hi everyone ✨💜 The best way to stop the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home. @Arod and #IStayHomeFor those on the front lines – the doctors, nurses and technicians that are working so hard to keep everyone safe. Thank you @NYGovCuomo for tagging us. pic.twitter.com/tFD19yb8fr
— jlo (@JLo) April 8, 2020
I mean… practice what you preach! Maybe she learned her lesson from having that gym open up, but really I just think she’s a bit of an a–hole and she thought people wouldn’t put the two things together. Meanwhile, Jennifer has been crazy-active on social media because she’s promoting her latest gig: she’s on a Quibi show, you know those shows which are only 10 or 15 minutes long and you have to subscribe to the Quibi service? Well, Jennifer is part of Thanks a Million, where she gives $100K to someone with the understanding that the person will pass half of it to someone else, and on and on. Here’s a clip:
We're crying. @JLo's episode of #ThanksAMillion is now on #Quibi. Watch: https://t.co/GBumk72etP pic.twitter.com/ZVslJPx456
— quibi (@Quibi) April 8, 2020
Page Six had a story where they explained the premise of the show, but then they pointed out that Jennifer (and the other celebrities in it) are not giving away their own money, that Jeffrey Katzenberg and the Thanks a Million team are ponying up the money. It would be interesting to do a show about celebrities giving their own money to charity, that’s all I’ll say.
And finally, Jennifer took part in Diddy’s Instagram Live dance-athon to raise money for charity. A-Rod had to pop up too, because Diddy and Jennifer used to date, you know.
Diddy and J Lo are dancing to Suavemente on IG Live with over 100K viewers 😂😂😂😂 They’re raising money towards coronavirus efforts. Dope to see the former couple reunited. pic.twitter.com/1skhHEX3T8
— 🇰🇪🇺🇸 (@JMKTVShow) April 12, 2020
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
A rod always pops in. He is like a Justin Timberlake; loves the attention. Both are exhausting.
It is really grossing me out how much money some people have, how disproportionate it is in the world, and how stingy they are with sharing and donating. Seriously, they should ALL be donating millions for basic necessities like masks, medical care, food. Instead they are flaunting their wealth or how bored they are on social media. It is truly outrageous.
The rich are different. The rest of us are the necessary audience to the spectacle.
Did anyone think it was the celebrity’s money? I’d like to know what they all got paid to show up too.
JLO telling people to stay home after the gym incident is just so typical, isn’t it?
Gee, poor loves. They must really be missing the attention, what with having to be cooped up in their mansion/s during this global crisis, while others are dying or working to stop people dying.
I’m so sick of her. Really. Wasn’t a big fan to begin with, but opening up a gym and potentially exposing people to a deadly disease, is the last straw. I’m tired of the blatant self-promotion, self-absorption and selfishness, that masquerades as ‘ambition’ or ‘hustle’.
Same. She’s mediocre in so many ways but her ego doesn’t match her talent. She looks great, that I’ll give her.
Wouldn’t it be nice if she and ass-rod donated some of their own money.
It’s the people who need it who made it possible for her wealth.
Going to the gym was totally tonE deaf. She’s really an entitled spoiled idiot.
I mean, that’s how this type of shows have always worked? Also, the orange monster loving PageSix has run sexist, racist stories of her ever since she endorsed and campaigned for Hillary.
Didn’t someone say A Rod owned the gym chain they were at? Still didn’t make sense because their home gym must be next-level
Remember a few months ago when JL wasn’t nominated for an Oscar. So many got upset. Well, now you know why Hollywood bigwigs aren’t all into her.
Oscars aren’t for the most charitable person but best acting, which is what she did in Hustlers. Also, if you don’t think this is how most people in Hollywood and on a different level, most people, period, I have a bridge to sell you.
She gets more and more annoying every day