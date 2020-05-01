People Mag wants Ben & Erin Napier to be the next Chip & Joanna Gaines

My go-to relaxation channels are the Food Network, the Cooking Channel and HGTV. I don’t like any of the competition shows, and I loathe Jonathan and WhatsHisFace Scott, both of whom come across on-camera like they have big serial killer energy. For a while, I considered Erin and Ben Napier the “poor man’s Joanna and Chip Gaines,” but I’ve revised my opinion of them over the lockdown. I got drawn into a Home Town (the Napiers’ HGTV show) marathon early in the lockdown, and now I kind of love them. I still have questions about her decorating ability (questionable), her ability to put the right colors together (non-existent) and her “art,” but I really love them now. They’re sweet as hell and they’re less churchy than Chip and Joanna Gaines, if that makes sense. Still, now that the Gaineses have left HGTV, I guess People Mag wants to make the Napiers the next family-friendly home-reno couple.
Ben and Erin Napier might be some of HGTV’s biggest stars, but the college sweethearts never planned on being famous. Before the former church minister, 36, and his graphic-designer wife, 34, shot to success on their hit series Home Town, on which they find and renovate homes for families, they were newlyweds trying to fix up their own dream house: a 1925 craftsman cottage in Laurel, Miss.
“Since I was a kid, I had always wanted to live in it,” Erin says of the home in the latest issue of PEOPLE. As they overhauled the house room by room, every choice had to be made on a budget. “We didn’t have a dime to waste,” she says. The couple got thrifty with materials, and Erin documented the project from start to finish. Once their home was completed, it was featured by several magazines and websites, where it caught the eye of an HGTV producer.
“She sent us an email and said, ‘This might sound crazy, but I’ve been stalking you on social media, and I’d like to put you guys on TV,’” recalls Ben. “I was like, ‘Really? Why?’”
Now the Napiers, who are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Helen, command a growing home-improvement empire, including their series Home Town (now in its fourth season), plus the spinoff Home Town Takeover, two retail stores, a book and a furniture line. “We never expected this,” says Erin. “Getting a TV show never even crossed our minds.”
Making the couples’ evolution even more unexpected is the fact that they had had zero formal experience in construction or home design before launching their show in 2017. “The way it all happened was crazy,” says Ben. “ It was never something we thought would turn into a career.”
“Former church minister,” just had to throw that in for the People readers! Honestly, from the episodes I’ve seen, they’ve already renovated two houses for young gay couples and the Napiers seem genuinely “cooler” than their “Mississippi minister and his Karen-looking wife” vibe would indicate. Anyway, I’m going back and forth between “being happy that a nice, cool HGTV couple is getting attention” and “being sad that they’ll have to play up the churchy vibe now.” Also: I love his wood pieces. I love how much he loves wood! Ben is a sweetheart.
Photos courtesy of Getty, cover courtesy of People.
I love HOME TOWN!! And he isn’t a former preacher he is the child of a preacher they mentioned it on the show. Also while I am not religious I won’t judge someone who is especially if they don’t force it on me.
I find them endlessly entertaining, I love what Ben does with wood working its so fun and I think she is the best designer HGTV has had, she looks at the style of the house and always tries to do what the family would like.
I have watched every episode so many times because i just enjoy what they do with the houses. And yeah I always wonder the MS thing but that doesn’t seem fair as they have worked with biracial couples, gay couples and people of all ethnicities and seem to be comfortable and close to several of them.
THey are also super sarcastic and I enjoy it.
Wanted to edit to say- when I first watched the pilot I thought it was terrible but then I saw a marathon and fell in love. So if you only saw it once I say give it a chance because it is better then Fixer Upper (and I love fixer upper)
I remember when this premiered a few years back HGTV hyped it for weeks so I watched it (I think it premiered after a brand-new Fixer Upper or Property Brothers so I just didn’t change the channel afterward). And I thought that first episode was completely unwatchable — it was boring, it seemed like it could have been 30 minutes instead of 60, and I didn’t think they were especially interesting. So I never watched another episode until a few months back when a marathon was on one day when I was at the gym on the treadmill, and I liked it! IDK if I didn’t give it enough of a chance back in the day or if they had some growing pains that they overcame. But I enjoyed it, more than Fixer Upper honestly — Chip just tries way too hard to be wacky and it’s become a turn-off so I like that Ben just acts normal. 😝
I tried watching this a while ago and really didn’t like it. I didn’t find them to be particularly likable and thought her decorating was awful! If others are enjoying them more now, maybe I’ll try again.
I dunno. I always change the channel when their show comes on. They give me a weird “putting on” vibe. Maybe it’s the marketing?? I like the actual reno work vs the scripted banter. But, I’ll check them out and see.
Even my husband will watch this show, which really says a lot. He told me that he can relate to the husband in this show, because he is always sweating
I like Ben, but Erin is so annoying to me. I have to watch their show 20 minutes at a time, or pause the DVR and then fast forward through her talking. She just grains on me! LOL… but Ben is very talented with the woodworking. I feel bad for him to be married to her. Sorry not sorry!
I watch this show like crazy, I cannot lie. I like that they aren’t professionals in the design world. I like that they work with families that have far more realistic budgets than some (oh, hello house hunters and your half a million dollar plus budgets). I like that they seem to help a diverse group. I like that they seem to have a genuine desire to preserve old architecture.
Gosh darn, I just like them.
It’s always weird to me when I hear ‘my’ name on tv or something. There’s not many Erin/n’s around here so it was always super surprising to hear it said out loud on a show or something. Especially in this case though when I saw ‘graphic designer’ because I do design and development for websites for a living.
The husband also has basically my husbands hair cut, and a poofier version of his beard, which is kind of amusing.