Savannah Guthrie worked with her colorist to dye her hair at home



Savannah Guthrie has been doing her own makeup in lockdown. You can tell in her segments on The Today Show. She’s a sweet lady, it looks fine and she doesn’t even need to wear makeup, but her styling is different than we’re used to seeing. As we were talking about yesterday in the post about Hilarie Burton growing her roots out (she tweeted at me and then apologized when she read our coverage!), people are either going gray or dyeing their hair at home. There are some notable exceptions, like Kristen Stewart. (Why would you Instagram that? You’re admitting that you’re breaking Stay at Home orders!) For the most part people are protecting everyone’s health by not seeing their stylists and colorists, except remotely. Some colorists are sending formula to their clients and helping them apply it at home. Savannah’s colorist worked with her to help her refresh her highlights. She posted about it to Instagram recently and that’s above. People has some quotes from another expert hairstylist, who of course recommends that everyone consult their colorist before trying to dye at home.

When it comes to dyeing your hair yourself, longtime hairstylist and founder and CEO of ColorProof Color Care Authority Jim Markham suggests first getting in touch with your colorist for advice. “They know your hair type and needs,” Markham told PEOPLE. “Hair color is a tricky science and best left to professionals, however in desperate times, make sure to do your research, select your ideal brand and best shade, and thoroughly read all the instructions before starting to avoid mishaps. As for choosing the correct box color, Markham adds: “Choose one that does not stray too far from your natural color. A good rule of thumb is to stay within a half a shade to one shade lighter than your natural color.”

Savannah has highlights that are much different than her natural color, so hers must be pretty difficult to get right. Plus you can tell she relies on her glam team to help her. No offense! Makeup and hair are not everyone’s thing. I’m superficial that way and am still not that great at it.

It looks like she got it!



This makes me wonder how people with bleached hair and hair that requires you strip and then add color are coping. They’re probably just living with it like a lot of people are living with length.