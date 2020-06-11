Chris Hemsworth ‘felt a lack of creativity’ playing Thor: ‘Is this all I can do?’

Chris Hemsworth is the cover subject for the latest issue of GQ Australia. While I’ve always been more into Liam, Chris is doing it for me on this cover. It’s the combination of the shorter hair, the not-too-skinny-not-too-beefy physique, the beard stubble and the cute doggo. It’s nice! I would hit it. Chris covers GQ to promote NatGeo’s Limitless and Extraction, but he’s got Thor: Love and Thunder coming out next year too, so he chats about that as well. This interview took place during the lockdown, and GQ pours it on thick about how Chris is unlike all of those other celebrities whining about quarantines in giant yachts and such. Chris is a real Aussie bloke who doesn’t complain! Or something. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:
Being in a lockdown: “It’s probably the first time in about 10 years that I don’t know what I’m doing for the next six months. I don’t have it all mapped out. To some degree, it’s nice not to have a schedule, but the unknown and the uncertainty is intimidating.”
He won’t complain: “We’re very fortunate. But we’re here at home and attempting to homeschool the kids, which is a feat in itself. They’re better students than I am a teacher, to be honest.”
Working in the industry: “You need to have an obsessive approach, just like anything where the odds are stacked against you and it’s a one-in-a-million chance that you’re going to get your foot in the door. But once you are on that train, not a day goes by where you don’t think it’s going to be taken away, all of a sudden. You still have this fear and anxiety programmed in you that it’s all going to slip away. But I must admit that once I had paid off my parents’ house and taken care of my family, I had a moment where I thought: what now? What’s driving this?
Getting burned out: “Every job I’d take, every time I’d go off on these extended trips, it got harder and harder. For a little while you don’t think the kids notice and then you realise they do. I absolutely want to continue to make films that I’m proud of, but that can also wait. Now what’s more important is my kids are at an age I don’t want to miss. And I’d hate to look back in 20 years and go, ‘Right, let’s get to work as a parent’ and I’ve missed it all.”
Moving back to Australia in 2014: “You’re a little bit too much in the eye of the storm when you’re living in Hollywood. Living in Australia, it’s also easier to detach myself from work – and you get a bit more leeway to let a few emails and phone calls slide on by.”
He hated the middle-years of Thor: “I felt a lack of creativity. But that was less about whether I was typecast – it was, ‘Is this all I can do?’”
On Taika Waititi: “He’s insanely fun. But don’t mistake that child-like, frantic energy for someone who isn’t prepared. That’s quite a unique combination, that he has the ability to, through humour, put you at ease, but is also armed with all the knowledge that a director needs to lead you through the process. And it came at a time when I desperately wanted there to be more humour to the character.”
On Waititi’s Oscar win: “I was certainly happy for him when he won and it was a pretty special moment. I hadn’t actually seen any of the other films he was nominated against – I hadn’t seen much of anything. Living here I was like, ‘Oh yeah, it’s Oscars season’. I’d been pretty out of the loop.”
He annoyed me in this interview, honestly! TEAM LIAM. I think I’m just annoyed by his general moodiness about playing Thor. I mean… I’m sure the die-hard Hemsworth stans will point to various non-Thor roles, but the man is Thor and that’s what he’s known for, and he’s never given me any reason to find him believable in another role. So why was he so angsty? Why did he disappear when it came time to promote Thor: The Dark World? I find that part of it massively unprofessional. Also: I will always and forever believe that the main reason he moved his family to Australia was because he wanted to get Elsa away from the daily pap strolls and general LOOK AT ME-ing.
Photos courtesy of GQ Australia.
How Evans-broody without the depth. Pass. I like my men broody but there’s got to be a there there.
He probably just wanted his marriage to survive. Not that it worked for his brother (australia)
Dude. You ARE Thor at this point. And you’re really really good in that role! I get that it might be boring after a while, but it’s not like he shot an 8 season television show – it’s a few movies where he’s only part of a larger ‘lead cast’ in a few, not the main focus.
Honestly, I didn’t really like either Hemsworth until I watched Thor outtakes. I finally got the Chris love because I’m a sucker for anyone who is silly funny. And watching him goofing around really is sweet. I’d actually like to see him in more comedy oriented roles because he’s enjoyable.
The thing is – would he really be more creatively fulfilled if he were doing like leading man in a romance roles? I have a hard time believing that. But it’s not like you have super serious movies saying “you know what this needs? Chemsworth!” – I just don’t see him as some kind of super deep intriguing lead actor. He’s affable and good looking, and regardless of Thor he’d have probably been type cast in rom-coms or like Michael Bay movies where the actor is second to the special effects.
He definitely should do comedies. He is good at that.
He has impeccable comic timing
Eh, he’s funny for a good-looking guy, but that’s it.
I thought the interview was OK. He seems self aware.
I agree.
I don’t mind at all if an actor who is locked-in contract wise to these big movie franchises complains about being stifled creatively.
If anything, I appreciate the honesty and candour.
Plus I love that he paid off his parents house.
I think the Hemsworth boys all come off as pretty unaffected by the trappings of fame, all things considered.
I can’t imagine lockdown is horrible when you live on a beach. He looks good.
He was filming Blackhat during the Asian/European promotion of TDW. Natalie Portman was off doing something else too. So Feige had Tom Hiddleston and Jamie Alexander promoting it. They both showed up for the premieres and did the late night shows in the US.
Hemsworth was also very good in Rush and the best thing about Ghostbusters
He moved to Australia because he cheats left, right and centre and didn’t want his wife around.
Probably one of the reasons he’s got such a chummy relationship with fellow cheater Taika Waititi.
Well, I don’t make those judgments. I think most of these hollywood people have agreements. I doubt it’s cheating.
Is there ACTUAL proof of him cheating outside of Twitter conspiracies? From the little I’ve heard, he and his wife have been separated for some time.
Yes, this is all he can do. Or at least this is the best he can do.
He’s got a lot of nerve complaining about lack of creative fulfillment when he spends all his time chasing stardom in shallow blockbusters.
I believe he moved back home to be closer to his family. He’s said that he’s a family guy and I think he’s real close to his mama(mama’s boy?).
His wife family stays with them alot as they did in LA so I’m sure she’s happy there.
I dont know how I feel about people complaining about roles that made them famous. If he didn’t want to be typecasted he should’ve done other things in between like hiddleston. I mean he wouldn’t have that $20mil mega mansion without thor
He was hilarious in Ragnarok and Endgame, and, yes, absolutely the best part of the Ghostbusters reboot. He should definitely do more comedy.
hes not a great actor.
I tried to watch Extraction and lasted about 20mins. Yep, pretty body. Great actor? Nah
I was gonna say the same thing – I think he has the wrong idea about his talent. Like, he really thought he was the next Russell Crowe or something. He has no real range.
Loved him in Rush – he isn’t Oscar material, but he can act.
“ it was, ‘Is this all I can do?’””
Ummmm, well it’s pretty much all you can do and have the movie be a box office success so, ummm, 😬.
Yeah the whole film industry has changed. What can anyone do if they want to be in hit movies? Personally I think some of the best work is being done on television and streaming apps. But with movies, it’s like just these blockbusters. Now, with covid, it’s even worse. I can’t imagine what would get me in a movie theater. I really really wanted to see Wonder Woman. Even that though, I don’t think so.