Katie Nicholl: Meghan & Harry support BLM but they come ‘from different perspectives’

I sometimes worry that by identifying and remembering which royal reporters said what, I’m getting too “in the weeds” or, to mix metaphors, it’s too much of “this is how the royal sausage is made.” But I’m fascinated by how certain storylines are created out of thin air, just as I’m fascinated by which actual stories are utterly ignored by those same reporters. I’m looking for agendas, racism, sexism and plain old bad communications work, basically. Plus, the reporters have made themselves the story by blatantly picking sides, mostly Team Keen. So it with Katie Nicholl, who has always been on the Keen train. But I’m very interested to see how and why she’s been giving so many interviews to American outlets and positioning herself as some kind of newly minted Sussex expert. So it is this week, with Nicholl giving another exclusive to Entertainment Tonight about the Sussexes. Specifically, it’s about Meghan and Harry focusing more on Black Lives Matter. Hm.
Nicholl thinks Meghan & Harry will do additional work on BLM: “The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we’re going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest. They’ve been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how it’s impacting on their charities. And their focus is now, I’m told, shifting onto this movement — Black Lives Matter is something that really resonates with both of them.”
Different perspectives, huh: “They come in on this from different perspectives, Meghan as a Californian, Harry as an Englishman, both of them keeping abreast of what’s happening, both here in the U.K. and in L.A. But this is a campaign that matters to them. This is something they want to be more involved with and I’m told we’re going to see them really focusing their energy on this over the next coming weeks.” Meghan in particular, Nicholl explained, is passionate about the movement, seeing herself as a “role model” who can speak to the issues of racial equality. “She believes that there is an expectation on her to address what’s going on and to [show] support. And that is what they’re doing.”
But what will M&H do? “They’re speaking to community leaders from a number of different organizations and charities,” the royal expert noted, adding that the couple are deciding how to best get involved on a community level. “I’m told this is something they want to keep private at the moment while they work out what they can do and how they can help.”
Regarding Meghan’s commencement video: Meghan “anticipated a degree of backlash [for] speaking out about the Black Lives Matter campaign. Because there’s always a backlash whenever she speaks about anything, and I think in a way she probably expected it. It was obviously something she thought long and hard about. This wasn’t a snap decision to suddenly just make a very flippant comment, this is six minutes of carefully considered speech. As far as she is concerned, she feels that she has a responsibility to speak out.”
Racism is an important cause for Harry too: The cause is an important one for Prince Harry as well, Nicholl noted, recalling how the Duke of Sussex spoke out against British tabloids for their “racist overtones” in covering the couple when they first announced they were dating. “The phrase ‘exotic DNA’ is one that comes to mind. Meghan’s race has become part of the narrative about her and, you know, certainly Meghan and Harry feel that there have been racist undertones to some of that coverage.”
But will we hear from anyone else in the royal family about black lives? Nicholl added that she finds it “very telling” that Meghan was the first member of the royal family to publicly address the protests, which are taking place around the world, including in the United Kingdom. “[We've] not yet heard from the queen or the Prince of Wales — that’s not to say that we won’t, but at the moment we haven’t. The first person and as yet the only royal to speak out has been Meghan, and I think that says a lot about how passionate she is about this and how she wants to use her profile to draw attention to what’s happening.”
I just… the “different perspectives” part is what killed me and then I was already dead for “Meghan and Harry feel that there have been racist undertones to some of that coverage.” This must be that famous British understatement I hear so much about. Nicholl – and to be fair, all of the royal reporters save Omid Scobie – have NO IDEA what to say about race and racism and the royal family. So they talk in circles, they vaguely indicate, they use meaningless phrases. They are incapable of saying “Meghan is black and she’s been the victim of racism throughout her life, particularly over the past four years when the racist British press abused her and smeared her constantly, so of course she wants to work on race issues, and so does Harry because he’s woke AF now.” There’s my exclusive, I hope someone at Entertainment Tonight contacts me.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Can someone please help me understand something here: H&M are no longer senior royals; i thought the gossiper rats (LOL, copied from Twitter) said they will stop covering them. Why are they still talking about or writing articles about H&M? Those 2 don’t need their coverage at all; Meghan speech was covered by serious newspapers; same thing with Archie 1 year anniversary video and save the children charity. There are tons of royals in the UK, aren’t they enough?
$$$$$$$
Right? Some of those royal reporters were proudly and defiantly stating that they’d be happy to stop covering her after Sussexit. Now look at them: desperate to bring up and discuss Meghan.
I wish Katie Nicholl would go on somewhere and leave them alone. She and these other reporters are like desperately trying to hang on to Harry/Meghan like ticks. Worry about the bores, blands and mediocres you desperately praise to the skies. She is literally involved in a phone hacking case and she’s still being interviewed. I Would have more respect for these fools they came out and said that the others are boring and aren’t interesting and that they need Meghan/Harry for their wallets. Don’t say someone is irrelevant but then report and follow their every move.
When I read the headline I thought “well, DUH, Katie! She’s black. He’s white. Of course their perspectives will be different” But I didn’t expect the brain gymnastics She delivered while trying to talk around race and Meghan’s existence.
LOL oh Katie Nicholl. I love her “exclusives.”
Of course Harry and Meghan come at BLM from different angles and have different perspectives. Meghan is a black American woman, Harry is basically the epitome of “white privilege” and his family profited very well off of…well, off of racism. So, just slightly different perspectives, lol.
But I think its a good example of how someone can grow and learn and become an ally, and he can use that privilege and his position to make a difference.
People are still telling tales on Meghan & Harry. I have read several places on the internet (other gossip sites) and in the comment section of a Daily Fail article that Meghan was not invited to give the commencement speech to her old high school, she just made the video then released it to Essence Magazine. People believe this shit and cannot be convinced it is not true.
The headmistress of the school actually talked about the speech, thanked Meghan and this “interview” was posted online. The Meghan haters are 100% bat-shit crazy.
Ummm…they were forced to have different perspectives by blatant racism. Don’t try to dance around it.