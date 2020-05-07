Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson broke up after quarantining with a large group

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson attend the Women's Singles final match of the 2019 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2019

I was going to make a “they said it wouldn’t last and it didn’t” joke, but I honestly don’t remember many people caring enough about Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson to even suggest that it wouldn’t last. Ashley and Cara began dating in 2018, but they became much more official last year, and they even attended a few events together and started appearing on each other’s social media. I got the feeling that Ashley was more reticent about going public with the relationship, as opposed to Cara who loves to live her life out loud. Well, it didn’t last. Sad.

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson are going their separate ways. The supermodel, 27, and the actress, 30, split in early April, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE.

One source says that Delevingne and Benson ended their relationship in April, adding that Delevingne has been spending time with friends including Margaret Qualley and her sister Rainey Qualley, as well as Kaia Gerber, while self-quarantining amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Cara and Ashley always had their ups and down before but it’s over now,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Their relationship just ran its course.”

Representatives for the former couple have not commented. Delevingne and Benson were first spotted together when they were photographed kissing at London’s Heathrow Airport in August 2018, and have been snapped being affectionate together many times since.

An April breakup? I wonder if this was another corona-split? It doesn’t actually sound like they were quarantined alone, just the two of them, which is probably a bad sign for their relationship too. It sounds like Ashley and Cara were quarantined with Margaret Qualley, Rainey Qualley and Kaia Gerber? The f–k? Two of those young women dated Pete Davidson, one right after the other. And that sounds like a big group of “friends” for a lockdown. God, can you imagine how annoying Cara is in lockdown? Related to that… do you think the large-group lockdown was “the reason” for the split? I do.

12 Responses to “Cara Delevingne & Ashley Benson broke up after quarantining with a large group”

  1. dlc says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:37 am

    I feel bad for Ashley, in all the pics I saw she seemed to be really into Cara. Of course, photo assumptions can be way off base.

    Reply
  2. guest says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Man, I must say, I’m bummed about this split. I liked these two, I thought they were really sweet and looked very happy together for their two years or so. Though no, I actually don’t think covid broke them up, or quarantine- I think they may actually have had problems a little while back, I was reading on social media there was a whole thing where they briefly unfollowed each other back in January or something. They seemed to patch things up pretty fast back then, and to my outside eye looking at them during Fashion Week and other pics later they still seemed very in love (I never guessed they had problems!) but I guess whatever problems they may have had were still there and they must have got the better of them despite them keeping on trying for a while longer. Sad.

    And yeah, Ashley was for sure more reticent about being public. I think she had good reason to though- reading what her fans say she comes from a very conservative, very religious family and her family, her mother in particular, HATED her relationship with Cara. Makes it all the more sad really, now that her relationship has ended she’s left with either no relationship with her family, or knowing now that they’re never going to be ok with her if she falls for a woman again.

    Reply
    • raptor says:
      May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am

      I’m really bummed about it, too. I sort of irrationally like both of them, and I felt like they were very sweet together.

      Reply
    • Lou says:
      May 7, 2020 at 10:10 am

      How do you know that about her mom? I was trying to find more about it online but couldn’t find anything.

      Reply
  3. Erinn says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:49 am

    I love my friends. But I don’t think I’d be able to quarantine with them, though. I mean, I guess it depends on the size of the living space – but we’re all so different in our routines that it’d be a nightmare. And I definitely couldn’t handle my husbands friends here – they’re so wound up all the time lol.

    Mostly I just sleep, work, and play animal crossing. I like it like this (as much as I can ever like the current situation).

    Reply
    • Case says:
      May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am

      Animal Crossing has been saving my sanity during this difficult time. I want to write the creators a thank you note for giving me such a wonderful escape, ha!

      Reply
      • Erinn says:
        May 7, 2020 at 10:09 am

        Oh man, it’s been a real saving grace. I’ve put an embarrassing amount of time into this game. We’ve had a lot of things go ‘wrong’ for the last 6 months, and I don’t know how I’d be coping if I didn’t have that little escape.

  4. babsjohnson says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:51 am

    I thought Cara was married? Did I dream that?
    Oh it was just gossip, I looked through the archives.

    Reply
  5. lucy2 says:
    May 7, 2020 at 9:55 am

    I imagine like many couples, spending 24/7 together tested their relationship, and it failed.

    Reply
  6. Case says:
    May 7, 2020 at 10:00 am

    I’m bummed by this breakup. I liked them together.

    Reply
  7. Valiantly Varnished says:
    May 7, 2020 at 10:08 am

    It sounds like a Rona-split but one that was probably going to happen anyway. I dont get the quarantining with large groups that arent your immediate family. That sounds like a recipe for a disaster- and broken relationships

    Reply
  8. Winnie Cooper’s Mom says:
    May 7, 2020 at 10:28 am

    How is Cara only 27?? I thought she was like early-mid 30s by now.

    Reply

