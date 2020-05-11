The Cambridges celebrated VE Day by Zooming into an assisted living facility

Friday was VE (Victory in Europe) Day, the end of World War II in Europe. Japan would fall months later in 1945 (August 15, 1945), soon after America bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic weapons on August 6th and 9th. VE Day came eight days after Adolf Hitler’s killed himself in Berlin. There were probably big memorial events planned for the 75th anniversary of both VE and VJ Day this year, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up many of those plans. Throughout Europe, the VE Day celebrations were subdued, and that includes the royal houses of Europe.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still in lockdown in Norfolk, and they seem to have gotten into the rhythm of Zoom calls and video-conference events. They decided to do something sort of cool for VE Day: they Zoom’d into a VE Day party at Mais House Care Home, what I assume is some kind of assisted living facility or nursing home. William and Kate got a glimpse of the party being thrown there, and they got to speak to some of the seniors who saw the war first-hand, either serving or simply living through the Battle of Britain.

First thing – my mom’s assisted living facility won’t allow people to congregate like that! Even if the staff wear masks, it’s not good to have a bunch of seniors all hanging out in the same inclosed space, good lord. As for the chat between the Cambridges and the various couples… it was cute. William and Kate are, uh, getting better at this social media thing. Again, they hired (“stole”) the Sussexes’ social media guru post-Sussexit. Oh, and the Cambridges changed their social media-icon photo to a family pic from the “clapping for carers” thing.

One more thing – the Daily Mail praised Kate for being “thrifty” because she recycled an LK Bennett dress for the video. She wore this dress to Wimbledon in 2015. Considering she’s worn several new-to-us dresses in previous videos, I don’t get why she’s suddenly so thrifty! Especially since she was also praised for wearing those new dresses and “supporting High Street.” Pick a lane, DM!

Charles & Camilla stepped outside (in Scotland) to mark VE Day with bagpipes and a wreath.