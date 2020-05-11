The Cambridges celebrated VE Day by Zooming into an assisted living facility

Friday was VE (Victory in Europe) Day, the end of World War II in Europe. Japan would fall months later in 1945 (August 15, 1945), soon after America bombed Hiroshima and Nagasaki with atomic weapons on August 6th and 9th. VE Day came eight days after Adolf Hitler’s killed himself in Berlin. There were probably big memorial events planned for the 75th anniversary of both VE and VJ Day this year, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up many of those plans. Throughout Europe, the VE Day celebrations were subdued, and that includes the royal houses of Europe.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are still in lockdown in Norfolk, and they seem to have gotten into the rhythm of Zoom calls and video-conference events. They decided to do something sort of cool for VE Day: they Zoom’d into a VE Day party at Mais House Care Home, what I assume is some kind of assisted living facility or nursing home. William and Kate got a glimpse of the party being thrown there, and they got to speak to some of the seniors who saw the war first-hand, either serving or simply living through the Battle of Britain.
First thing – my mom’s assisted living facility won’t allow people to congregate like that! Even if the staff wear masks, it’s not good to have a bunch of seniors all hanging out in the same inclosed space, good lord. As for the chat between the Cambridges and the various couples… it was cute. William and Kate are, uh, getting better at this social media thing. Again, they hired (“stole”) the Sussexes’ social media guru post-Sussexit. Oh, and the Cambridges changed their social media-icon photo to a family pic from the “clapping for carers” thing.
One more thing – the Daily Mail praised Kate for being “thrifty” because she recycled an LK Bennett dress for the video. She wore this dress to Wimbledon in 2015. Considering she’s worn several new-to-us dresses in previous videos, I don’t get why she’s suddenly so thrifty! Especially since she was also praised for wearing those new dresses and “supporting High Street.” Pick a lane, DM!
Charles & Camilla stepped outside (in Scotland) to mark VE Day with bagpipes and a wreath.
Screencaps courtesy of video.
I think this is a good lane for them. They should focus on being accessible, safe Royals cutting ribbons and kissing babies locally around the U.K.
They are out of their league trying to compete with the Sussexes who operate on a global scale and focus on more impactful projects.
I agree. They are better at these kinds of bread and butter events and they should stick to them. the problem of course, is that they have to actually keep DOING these kinds of events when the restrictions are lifted. I’ve said that before about Kate (and I guess will falls into that category too) – not everyone is an ideas person, and that’s okay. Harry is good with ideas and clearly Meghan is as well. That’s one of their strengths, and its a good one to have. Will and Kate don’t really have that strength, but I feel like they “want” to, so that’s why we get all these tidbits about “Kate’s early childhood initiative” that was a 5 question survey etc.
they should play to what are THEIR strengths and I think these kinds of events are good for them.
This was a good “event.” For them, and the most engaged I’ve seen William in a while. I’m glad they don’t talk to the elderly people like children, a lot of people get uncomfortable around the elderly so they resort to treating them like they are kids. Everyone seemed to enjoy talking to them and they seemed to enjoy talking to everyone so, ya know, good job.
My best friend is an event coordinator for a care home and they did a little parade for mothers day. While they don’t allow outside visitors they do allow the folks inside to have small gatherings for like happy hour and game night.
No royal should ever be praised for being thrifty. There is not a way you can be thrifty for re-wearing something that cost them someone’s monthly bills. Ever. I hate that. “They re-wore! So thrifty.” Not thrifty. Literally the opposite. Thrifty would be never having spent the money on a dress to begin with. (Can you hear me burning with class resentment?) LOL
Also there isn’t a way they “stole” the social media guy, they made him an offer, which is smart since watching them is like watching paint dry and they needed to be refreshed. The guy is probably being paid buckets, I don’t think it’s that big of a deal.
I agree – so she re-wore a dress, whoop-dee-freaken-doo, she lives in multiple palaces/mansions provided by the British people, uses their money for her personal upkeep (which costs $$$) and takes private helicopters everywhere.. but ya, she is “so thrifty”…
I think it was cute, and I don’t know why the facility is doing this!
And Kate has always recycled clothes, so I don’t get the fuzz.
This sort of thing is great for them. Low effort, high visibility. I wonder how they’ll continue once restrictions are lifted.
Zoom calls will be the norm for the rest of the year tor them.