Diplo fathered a son, Pace, with beauty queen Jevon King & we only found out now

Diplo fathered a child and we only found out about on Mother’s Day. It feels… like something Diplo would do. As many of you know, I have a thing for Diplo. It makes no sense whatsoever – he’s a dirtbag and he’s gross, but I would ride that fake cowboy until his extensions fell off. I wouldn’t tell a soul about it either, which is maybe how his baby-mamas feel about him too? Diplo has some kind of situation with Kathryn Lockhart, the mother of his first two children, Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz. They live close to each other and they’re not really together, but he seemed to indicate that they still sleep together sometimes and he would be open to having more kids with her. But then he went and impregnated beauty queen Jevon King. She had Diplo’s son Pace in March.

Diplo has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King. The 30-year-old model had shared on social media back in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump. “Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can’t wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!” On March 20, 2020, Jevon announced the arrival of her baby boy Pace on social media. “So in love,” she wrote in another picture. Now, on Mother’s Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child—he has two other children with ex Kathryn Lockhart—with Jevon. Aside from sharing a picture of his ex and his mother Barbara Jean Cox—he also shared a picture of Jevon with their son Pace. He wrote, “Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it—the three strongest mothers in the world.. I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.” Diplo, whose real names is Thomas Wesley Pentz, also shares Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz with his ex Kathryn.

Jevon King is gorgeous, which just proves something I’ve known for a while: I’m not alone in finding Diplo bizarrely sexy. My guess is that there are tons of beautiful, accomplished, interesting women who would hit that. Jevon was probably like “yes, I’ll have your baby but can we not tell anyone about this?” I swear to God, I think that’s what happened (because I would do the same).