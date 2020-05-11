Diplo fathered a son, Pace, with beauty queen Jevon King & we only found out now

Diplo at arrivals for 22nd Annual amfAR...

Diplo fathered a child and we only found out about on Mother’s Day. It feels… like something Diplo would do. As many of you know, I have a thing for Diplo. It makes no sense whatsoever – he’s a dirtbag and he’s gross, but I would ride that fake cowboy until his extensions fell off. I wouldn’t tell a soul about it either, which is maybe how his baby-mamas feel about him too? Diplo has some kind of situation with Kathryn Lockhart, the mother of his first two children, Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz. They live close to each other and they’re not really together, but he seemed to indicate that they still sleep together sometimes and he would be open to having more kids with her. But then he went and impregnated beauty queen Jevon King. She had Diplo’s son Pace in March.

Diplo has confirmed that he welcomed his first child with former Miss Universe pageant contestant Jevon King. The 30-year-old model had shared on social media back in October 2019 that she was expecting her first child along with a photo of her growing baby bump.

“Something about feeling you growing inside me makes me feel so complete. I love you so much already. I can’t wait to hold you , smell you and be loved by you unconditionally,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “Usually I turn up for my birthday but this year is a different kind of turn up, we celebrate you!” On March 20, 2020, Jevon announced the arrival of her baby boy Pace on social media. “So in love,” she wrote in another picture.

Now, on Mother’s Day, the DJ confirmed on Instagram that he welcomed his first child—he has two other children with ex Kathryn Lockhart—with Jevon. Aside from sharing a picture of his ex and his mother Barbara Jean Cox—he also shared a picture of Jevon with their son Pace. He wrote, “Thanks for giving me life and helping me create it—the three strongest mothers in the world.. I’m still a work in progress but u have given three perfect beautiful boys. I love you all til the moon and back.”

Diplo, whose real names is Thomas Wesley Pentz, also shares Lockett Pentz and Lazer Pentz with his ex Kathryn.

Jevon King is gorgeous, which just proves something I’ve known for a while: I’m not alone in finding Diplo bizarrely sexy. My guess is that there are tons of beautiful, accomplished, interesting women who would hit that. Jevon was probably like “yes, I’ll have your baby but can we not tell anyone about this?” I swear to God, I think that’s what happened (because I would do the same).

  1. Snazzy says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:37 am

    My first thought at seeing the title was I hope Kaiser’s ok

    Reply
  2. Original Jenns says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Aha! There were rumors about this. I think he was liking all of her baby bump pictures, and/or making sweet comments on them. Looks like it was true. What a beautiful mama and baby picture, lucky woman to have her healthy happy baby.

    Back to the gossip, I wonder if this will change his prior dynamic or it will just continue on as before? That dirty, hippie cowboy :)

    Reply
  3. runcmc says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:40 am

    Omg that last picture of him in bed makes me want to hurl.

    Congrats to the mamas though, they’re gorgeous and so are the babies!

    Reply
  4. jaylee says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:44 am

    I’m attracted to him too & don’t really understand why! I’ve never had a celebrity crush of any kind until quarantine. My number one is Utred from The Last Kingdom & Diplo is my number two. Please send help!

    Reply
    • DS9 says:
      May 11, 2020 at 11:57 am

      I started watching The Last Kingdom this past weekend and lord God almighty, Alexander Dreymon is ridiculously hot.

      Uhtred is fine as hell.

      Reply
  5. DS9 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:45 am

    I really hate that I would hit that, yes.

    It’s not just you, Kaiser.

    Reply
  6. Léna says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:45 am

    “I would ride that fake cowboy until his extensions fell off” omg thanks for the laugh !!!

    Reply
  7. BlueSky says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:48 am

    I mean, why???? When I see his picture all I can say is “Ick”!

    Reply
  8. S808 says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:58 am

    Well, at least he has taste cause she’s beautiful.

    Reply
  9. L4frimaire says:
    May 11, 2020 at 11:59 am

    That guy is both skeevy and fit, and a lot of people in celebrity world don’t use birth control.

    Reply
  10. Tiffany says:
    May 11, 2020 at 12:02 pm

    Those are some stunning children….whose father just happens to be Diplo ;) .

    Reply

