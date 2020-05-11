MoS: Jeffrey Epstein used Prince Andrew as ‘promotion’ & to procure young women

We’ve been waiting for more than a year for the British press to really go after Prince Andrew in a big way. There was a moment after his BBC interview last November when the press could have declared open season on Andrew… but they still largely pulled their punches, merely doing enough to get Andrew to “step down” from his full-time royal status, all while praising the Queen. Sidenote: the Queen’s first instinct was to keep protecting Andrew, and it wasn’t until Charles ordered his mother to fire Andrew that anything got done. Just FYI, for all of the revisionist history still happening around that moment.
Anyway, this weekend was full of new revelations about Andrew, some involving the shadiness over his finances, some involving the Swiss chalet lawsuit, and some involving Andrew’s trip to New York to see Epstein in 2010, after Epstein was already a convicted sexual predator. The Mail on Sunday did a lengthy interview with an unnamed woman who was one of the models Epstein abused during that time. You can read the full MoS story here.
Paedophile Jeffrey Epstein arranged for three young women to meet Prince Andrew at his notorious New York mansion, a former model who was part of the billionaire’s inner circle claimed last night. The women, who were all in their early 20s, were told to ‘dress up beautifully’ for the meetings with the Duke of York at the tycoon’s £60 million home, she claimed in an exclusive interview with The Mail on Sunday. At least two of the alleged meetings are believed to have been during Andrew’s now-infamous stay with the convicted sex offender in December 2010. If true, the claims would undermine Andrew’s account of the six-day trip which has plagued him for almost a decade and ultimately led to his withdrawal from public life.
In bombshell testimony, the insider, who we have agreed not to name, claimed:
*The Duke treated Epstein’s house ‘like it was his’ and stayed in an opulent bedroom that was dubbed ‘Room Britannica’.
*Epstein used Andrew to ‘attract women’ to his home and as a ‘promotion tool’ to rebuild his reputation after serving 13 months in jail following his conviction for sex offences in 2008.
*The tycoon falsely promised young women that their ‘reward’ for meeting the Duke would be a ‘bright career future, powerful connections and money’.
*Andrew asked one of the women whether she had a boyfriend. Epstein bragged about watching the film The King’s Speech with Andrew in an exclusive screening at his home before its UK release
*Andrew may have had his feet massaged by a woman while watching the Oscar-winning movie starring Colin Firth, which depicts how his grandfather, King George VI, battled to overcome a stammer.
This trip to New York has been widely analyzed – Andrew stayed in Epstein’s mansion, they went for a walk in the park together (which was caught by paparazzi), and paparazzi were staked outside Epstein’s mansion for days, watching a series of very young-looking women go in and out of the mansion, and Andrew even opened the door for many of them (like he owned the place). All of which to say… I completely believe all of this woman’s claims. Ugh.
Several additional pieces of news, all from a Sunday Times article. Regarding the Swiss chalet that Andrew and Sarah Ferguson failed to make a $6-8 million payment on last year, sources tell the Sunday Times that “Andrew and Fergie’s income-generating powers have been decimated by the Epstein scandal and Andrew’s expulsion from public life,” and that’s why they failed to make the payment on the chalet. Fergie apparently sent Whatsapp messages promising the final payment by New Year’s but “when the money did not arrive the vendor started legal action in the Swiss debt courts.” Apparently, installment-payments are rarely done on Swiss properties in this price range, but the owner agreed to it because “it was Prince Andrew and she had no reason to doubt that he would pay.”
Sources also told the Sunday Times that now Andrew and Fergie are going to sell the chalet because their finances are in such bad shape post-Epstein: “As a result it was clear they would struggle to meet their financial obligations. The decision was made that the chalet was going to be sold to clear their debts and the situation would be resolved to everybody’s satisfaction.” All of these scandals might be the final nail in Andrew’s coffin, with one source telling the Times: “There’s no way back for Andrew, he’s a busted flush. Nobody in royal circles or the public seems to be mourning his absence from public life. The queen is a pragmatist, she’ll be fully aware that’s how people feel.” Yeah, I doubt it. Andrew is still the Queen’s favorite, and she still wants him to return to public life.
So Epstein got an exclusive viewing of the King’s Speech for Prince Andrew, which Prince Andrew was probably very eager to see given that the film was about his grandfather. The King Speech is a Harvey Weinstein production. Epstein and Weinstein were most probably VERY connected. I wonder if Weinstein has committed more crimes than those rapes and abuses of actresses, models and assistants. Crimes such as trafficking of underage girls etc.
The only thing you can do to a viper is to crush it beneath your heel.
100%
How astonishing said no one.
Oh so the girls are in their 20s? I guess it’s ok that they’re living in a shady, older millionaire’s home, being told what to wear and promised false things while they massage an old man’s feet. Nothing to see here.
None of this is a surprise. Theories out there also include that it seems once Epstein was “helped” to commit suicide, that’s when the payments for the chalet dried up. Timeline fits.
Pedo is as scummy as they come, “royal” or not. Freeloader is just as repulsive.
Gotta wonder though… Pedo KNOWS he’s Petty Betty’s Favourite Little Boy…why didn’t he go to her for the “loan” to pay this off, rather than let it go public? Or did he, and her “gray men”, seeing the writing on the wall, wouldn’t let him communicate with dear ol’ mumsie, who’s in isolation? I know as much as Charles loathes Pedo and Freeloader, he will not do ANYTHING that would damage his own coming reign. You’d think that would be stronger than his desire to see Pedo twist in the wind.
My thoughts: eventually Charles will “pension” off Pedo to a property somewhere…the “allowance” will continue as long as Pedo (and Freeloader) stays out of the public eye, and keeps quiet and a non-embarrassment.
This family is rotten to the core. Bring back the guillotine.
I feel like all this focus on Andrew staying with Epstein in New York after he was convicted kinda lets Andrew off the hook. There is very little mention that he is accused of actually having sex with underaged, trafficked girls including an orgy with Epstein on the private island.
The orgy never gets mentioned. I think it’s because some reporters want to spin this as Andrew being ‘duped’ by Epstein, when in fact he’s accused of actively participating in the crimes.
An orgy isn’t just mistakenly having sex with someone you thought genuinely liked you; it’s seedy and predetermined and was organised. Is he going to spin it as he thought that the girls were all genuinely enamoured by his charms that they all decided to mutually agree to get naked and have sex with him simultaneously? How old were the other girls present? Were there drugs involved?
It’s so gross how this relationship between Andrew and Epstein is being sanitized to the point where ‘The King’s Speech’ is mentioned.
And I really suspect that the only reason him and Fergie are still together is because she has so much dirt on him. I wouldn’t be surprised if she did a lot of the financial dirty dealings so he can stay clean.
See, I disagree, I don’t think it lets Andrew off the hook at all. I think it actually looks worse for him, because he visited Epstein in NYC AFTER he was convicted. And no one believes the “I’m too honorable” excuse for that visit. And we have proof of that visit via photographs.
I don’t think we have proof of the private island visits (maybe flight logs, but certainly no photographs, right?)
And I think the Kings Speech mention makes this look more gross, not less.
I do agree though that I want to see more focus on what happened on that island.
The BRF must not be holding up their end of the bargain, whatever it is. Lots of Andrew stories creeping up. I hope it all gets out.
God, this is all horrifying and frustrating. I listened to Joe Rogan’s podcast recently (he can be a d*ck but his guests are interesting) and Matt Taibbi said something that stuck with me. The press really has no interest in pursuing stories where everyone looks awful. Republicans, Democrats, royalty, you get the drift. This can’t be chalked up to Trump and disgusting Andrew, this is also Clinton, among others. Nobody wins when this is investigated in the press so it isn’t. This should be a massive scandal and it seems that people barely care.
I think the only way we can make a difference is to come at it from the other side. Girls need support, they need an education, adults need to pay f*cking attention when young teenage girls are working at f*cking “spas” or whatever it was. Kids and teenagers need perspective and someone to turn to, if it’s not parents, then someone at school etc. And not just here but everywhere. These people won’t go away. And it seems like a monumental task but right now, are we even trying?
Keep digging, this is only the tip of Andrew’s immoral, illegal and depraved iceberg. #AbolishTheMonarchy
The only thing that surprises me about this story is that the women were adults at the time they were being pimped out.
Everything else rings true because no way an opportunist like Epstein would do anything for nothing in return. There’s always been a quid pro quo between them. All I wonder now is how far Andrew went with his royal status and connections to get Epstein what he wanted.
Tinhat comment, uncovering the Epstein case will implicate a whole Lot of powerful people dems and reps, billionaires etc, some more powerful than royalty. Andrew is the most popular and least powerful out of the bunch so right now he’s the poster boy. They don’t even talk about maxwell in the news anymore. The only way anything is gonna happen to randyandy is if this group band together and throw him under the bus or queenie dies. if not he’s never going to face justice for anything. I don’t really trust fergie and I suspect she might know something if they start focusing on her she’s going to squeal and Andrew will deny her.
The failure to make the chalet payments cannot be coincidental in terms of Epstein’s death. It just fits too perfectly.
I’m not sure why his being out of the public eye would interfere with his ability to make the payments, unless he WAS getting kickbacks from his various initiatives etc (I mean we know that, but the MoS is basically coming out and saying it.)
Interesting that they are easing up on racist Meghan bulling stories and starting RF hit pieces.