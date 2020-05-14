Kristin Cavallari’s ex, Jay Cutler, ‘pushed her away, made her feel isolated’

Embed from Getty Images
You have to hand it to Kristin Cavallari, she’s switching up the outlets that she and her team use to smear her estranged husband, Jay Cutler. This time, there’s a mildly shady story in US Magazine, one of her preferred outlets, but instead of going to People, ET Online or her the network that airs her show, E!, she’s dished the dirt to The Daily Mail. There’s an entire strategy behind who she talks to and when, because it’s been a few days since she’s been in the news. I’m just going to excerpt from the two sources below so you can see the comparison. The stories get increasingly rude about Cutler.
“They would accuse each other of cheating, they always seemed annoyed with each other and weren’t on the same side when it came to [their] kids. There were rumors that Cutler was unfaithful with Cavallari’s former best friend, Kelly Henderson. However Kristin didn’t believe the rumors.
“Kristin didn’t get along with Jay’s parents, and that started from the beginning of the relationship.
“Jay’s really good with the cameras. When the camera comes on, he knows how to play the camera,” the source says. “When the cameras were off, he was not warm or as charming the way he was on the show.” – From US Magazine, video and article
One told DailyMail.com: “Kristin never had an issue with Jay for being lazy, this wasn’t the problem at all. Those stories are all BS.
“Kristin’s issue was how he behaved with her, their family, friends and fans. That was the problem that caused their marriage to shut down.
“He would be really rude and dismissive of anyone who would approach her.”
Another added: “God help the fans who wanted a selfie or to say hi in a restaurant. He’d quickly shoo them away or roll his eyes to their face as they’d ask for a photograph.
“HKristin is smart and knows how important her fans are. She values their support and is beyond grateful for them. Jay simply had no time or tolerance for them and this would embarrass her.”
An insider said Cavallari “found that the perception of him [a being a rude jerk when he was an] NFL player, wasn’t a perception at all.”
They added: ‘It was how he acted throughout their entire marriage and that’s what caused it to end. Once a jerk, always a jerk.”
“As the years went on, Cutler stopped having any time for Kristin. He pushed her away, made her feel isolated. Even when they were in the same house, she felt alone with their children.
“He’d always be in a bad mood and closed off. There was ice running through his veins and he’d couldn’t have been colder or more distant.
“His behavior when they filmed her reality show was at an all-time low.
“If he wasn’t happy with how something had come across, he would take his microphone off and storm off.
“This horrified Kristin and he was lucky that she was an executive producer as it meant that those scenes and his horrible behavior never made it on television.” – From The Daily Mail
I believe that thr Daily Mail spoke to Kristin’s team, because this has her trademark denial of previous stories she’s leaked. She’s been doing that all along. Plus The DM story adds more detail and dirt to US’s angle about Jay behaving differently when the cameras weren’t around. We’re only hearing one side of this, but as I’ve mentioned that doesn’t mean Jay wasn’t emotionally abusive and distant to Kristin. It also doesn’t make her blameless in the messy way this is playing out in the press. She’s orchestrating this. This article is claiming that she edited his bad behavior out of the show, but I’ve seen clips that make him look like a jerk. Plus he had that reputation as a player as DM mentions. I bet he did treat her badly when the cameras weren’t around. The whole press rollout of their breakup seems so calculated though, and that’s rubbing me the wrong way.
We’re clearly getting really bored in lockdown to keep up with these nobodies.
The split doesn’t sound fun but also not awful – splitting because things aren’t great is fine but you can’t try to make lemonade out of literally no lemons. They split because one of them (him) wasn’t perfect, so be it. Not like she has some proper gossip to make this newsworthy. “He wasn’t always nice” – okay cool. Imagine having to wring this out so desperately to get your fifteen minutes.
Again. We’re bored. So this will have to do.
AHAHAH Christ. She came out with a Louisville Slugger.
Say that the person in the relationship who ISN’T known for being on TV Shows is great at playing for the cameras, which – what does that say about Kristin? Is she saying that someone with zero background in reality TV is better at reality TV than she is?
She complains about how he treated family and friends – but literally opened with a complaint about his parents. Look. I have insane extended inlaws. Some of them are actually terrible terrible human beings who say racist, vile, terrible things and who try to cause trouble for EVERYONE around them that isn’t related by blood. I KNOW how much strain that can put on a marriage. Since she didn’t bother going into any sort of detail, I’m going to assume it’s a relatively normal kind of friction between them. Maybe they didn’t agree with her anti-vax stance – can’t blame them if that was the case. But at the same time, it’s a tricky situation when you’re the grandparents if you’re talking about the child rearing of your daughter in law. But I also suspect that if there WAS that kind of issue she’d have just come out and said it. This seems more likely to just be an attempt to cause pain for them/Jay and try to get him to fight it out publicly.
Part of me is impressed and the other part is horrified. She truly has some hustle, and a lack of shame, I think. She knows she needs to play it up for the fans so everyone will keep tuning in to her projects, and I do appreciate that. But this one sided smear campaign REALLY shows you what kind of person she is. He has remained quiet – he’s not attacking the mother of his children in the press. This is the kind of constant buzz that someone who is also being attacked in the media would put out as a response. She’s waging a one woman war, and the other side doesn’t even seem to be participating.
At the end of the day – none of this is in the interest of the kids. She’ll say it is. She’ll make sure to use them as pawns in her narrative. But it’s clear that this is about her, and not about doing what is right for the kids. I just can’t imagine putting my (non-existent) kids through that just to save face publicly.
This does not need to be public.
I’m probably the only person who watched the show…
Honestly she came across as worse than him. He was mostly disinterested and quite open about wanting to do his own thing.