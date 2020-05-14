Jeff Bezos’ personal worth is rising, he’s due to become a trillionaire in 2026

Comparisun did a piece called “The Trillion Dollar Club” which is getting a lot of attention. They were analyzing the current rates of growth of the biggest businesses in the world and when those businesses will be worth one trillion dollars. Then they turned their sights on which PEOPLE will become trillionaires in our lifetime. Jeff Bezos is the richest man in the world, and he’s due to become a trillionaire in the next six years. Ugh.

Google looks set to join their fellow tech giants Apple and Microsoft in hitting the $1 trillion mark within the next year (as will Amazon, who have hit the threshold in the past but have briefly dropped out again). The numbers suggest that they’ll soon be followed by the last of the Big Four tech companies, Facebook, whose market cap currently sits at around $665bn, but has seen an average growth of 24% over the last five years, which, if continued, could see them join the club in 2022. Next in line would be Warren Buffet’s Berkshire Hathaway conglomerate and financial services provider Visa who could both hit $1 trillion valuations by 2023. Despite losing an estimated $38 billion as part of his recent divorce, Jeff Bezos is still by far the world’s richest person and his net worth has grown by 34% on average over the last five years, which could potentially see him become the world’s first trillionaire as early as 2026, at which point he’ll be aged 62. While he might have to wait a couple of extra years, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg could gain trillionaire status at a younger age than Bezos, as his current rate growth would see him worth $1 trillion aged 51.

[From Comparisun]

I don’t find it surprising that tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft are due to become trillion-dollar companies. I mean, I don’t like it but it makes sense logically. What I don’t get is how Jeff Bezos and Amazon can be worth a trillion dollars – Amazon underpays its workforce and treats workers like utter sh-t and that just seems like a horrible f–king strategy long-term, and since we’re talking about long-term projections, will there ever be a reckoning for Bezos and Amazon?

Anyway, Twitter had feelings about the Bezos news.

Jeff Bezos makes $2,489 per second meanwhile, millions of people are currently unemployed. pic.twitter.com/86H2FuQLue — Jameson (@OnlyFans____) May 14, 2020

Jeff Bezos about to become a trillionaire and still can't pay his workers. He is actually the real life Lex Luthor and we don't talk about it enough. — blackness everdeen 🐺 (@traceyecorder) May 14, 2020

Me: JEFF BEZOS IS A GONNA BE A TRILLIONAIRE??? THIS IS OUTRAGEOUS!!!! Also me: Places my 3rd order from Amazon for the day. — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) May 13, 2020

Jeff Bezos is expected to become the 1st trillionaire as he consolidates the retail market during coronavirus. Now Amazon is telling its workers (who have faced significant risk) that it'll be ending their hazard pay at the end of MAY! Atrocious greed.https://t.co/JOcsZBwSGo — Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman (@RepBonnie) May 13, 2020