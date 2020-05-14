Khloe Kardashian laments the ‘nasty things’ people said about those pregnancy rumors

For what it’s worth, the evidence for the “Khloe Kardashian is probably pregnant again” rumor was pretty shoddy. The only real evidence was the absence of evidence: a lack of new, full-length images of Khloe on her social media, the lack of new stories of melodrama and woe regarding Khloe’s love life, and what we already know about Khloe’s lack of common sense. Plus, I’m pretty sure all of us believe that Khloe would *totally* get pregnant by Tristan Thompson again. The other evidence was all of the pink flowers and pink balloons which Tristan apparently sent her/gave her for Mother’s Day, and the fact that Khloe was posting a lot of old images on social media. On that last one… Khloe got an unfortunate nose job last year and she’s been prickly about being photographed from certain angles ever since. That adds to the weirdness about everything, honestly.
So, there were rumors. And people reacted to those rumors. “Khloe” was trending for hours on Wednesday. The first thing Khloe did was get a “source” to run to TMZ and deny it. TMZ’s “sources” say outright that Khloe is “not pregnant” and that the balloons and roses were not an indication of a pregnancy announcement. Then Khloe addressed the rumors herself, on Twitter:
I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.
The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS.
Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.
I mean… at no point did Khloe tweet the words “I am not pregnant” or “I am not trying to get pregnant by Tristan Thompson, the man who cheated on me repeatedly throughout my first pregnancy.” At no point did she tweet “and I know throwing this hissy fit makes me a hypocrite for how I treated Jordyn Woods.” Instead, we get a lecture on how we need to “focus on our own lives” like, girl, you are on a reality show, this kind of bullsh-t melodrama is what you live for so just stfu with the self-righteous horsesh-t, hon.
Anyone from this crass, vapid family who complains about people judging them—GMAFB.
They are all pure trash. When you’re an attention wh*^e, you are allowing people to comment on your lives. Get over it! If you don’t like it, stop being an attention wh*^e. It’s as simple as that.
” Instead, we get a lecture on how we need to “focus on our own lives” like, girl, you are on a reality show, this kind of bullsh-t melodrama is what you live for so just stfu with the self-righteous horsesh-t, hon.”
BAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the rumors originated at Jenner Communications tbh.
And the only reason people are talking about Khloe’s uterus in the first place, is her talking about going half on a baby with her no-good, serial-philandering, probably on-again baby daddy via IVF.
Yes! To both points, I was getting increasingly riled by her nonsense and that final sentence nailed it for me, bravo Kaiser.
I totally agree with your second point too.
This is what happens when you are dependent on living your life for the public – the public has opinions. Kinda like with the royals. Once you open that pandora’s box, you can’t close it.
“I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness.“
Bish, please. Literally every second of this trick’s life is carefully scripted for attention and I can’t believe people still buy into this narrative that she (or ANY of them) have private lives or ever stop scouring every social media platform for mentions. She has never been as popular as her sisters and she knows it – she and PMK have desperately tried to make her a thing over they years and it just never sticks. It’s almost like she should just stop and gain some introspection and just be grateful that neither she nor her child will ever have to worry about having a roof over their heads or food on their plates. That they have enough wealth to wait out any virus and access to the level of medical care that most people can just dream about and the ability to pay for it.
At the very least, maybe she could try NOT being a pathetic hypocrite when she and her family made raking Jordyn over the coals a central focus of their national TV show
and all of their social media.
For the umpteenth time – I cannot believe anyone in this family still have stans.
I agree. I think she is slightly more popular than kourtney though but that’s not saying much.
Leopard print and fanny pack is all I have to say.
She looks like she’s trying to turn in to Jessica Simpson, doesn’t she? The hair, the plastic surgery, the fillers – she’s looking a bit like Jess, and I don’t even really hate it.
I’m a weird mix of feelings when it comes to the Kardashian. I have a morbid curiosity. I don’t really think ANY of them are wonderful people or anything. But I also root for Kylie because I just feel like she’s a lost kid. I want her to be successful and happy and to not feel like she needs to change her appearance to BE happy. I think it’s great that she branched out and started a business even though nepotism got her there – I mean, at least she’s DOING something with the connections they’ve gotten I guess. And even though she’s sold her soul to the devil, I am sort of impressed with the kind of dedication to pimping her kids out that PMK has. I mean, of course she benefits. But that woman has a lot more energy than I do to have kept everyone in the news for SO long.
Khloe… I don’t know. She’s a mess. She is a complete wreck with men, and that’s really sad. I think there’s just SO many deep seeded issues with parent figures. But if she wants a sibling for her daughter, and he’s a willing participant, go for it I guess. I mean, the saddest part is that she seems to always expect things to go differently than they have in the past. If she would just be like “Look. I get that you’re not interested in being an involved parent. I have my own money. Spend holidays and birthdays with the kids whenever possible, and you get to be the ‘fun dad’ when you do show up, I’ll do the heavy lifting” I’d sort of respect it? It’s not THAT much different than getting a sperm donor at that point, and as long as she has the means and the interest in the kids, whatever.
she needs therapy, and it’s kind of sad that she will not get it. the surgeries are pathological at this point and the total lack of self-awareness is new – she used to be the eye-rolling, fourth-wall breaking kardashian that everyone liked because she wasn’t as vapid as her sisters, or so it looked. watching her devolve into this terrified blowup sex doll with no self-esteem is horribly sad, and just real time evidence of how corrosive to one’s core values their lifestyle of image-first external validation can be.
All of her money comes from sharing her life on reality TV. You can’t have it both ways, Khloé.
She is tacky personified.