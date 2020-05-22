Meredith Salenger to Patton Oswalt on their big fight: I was wronged, you don’t remember

Today is the 3 year anniversary of when @MeredthSalenger & I first saw each other in person. We’d been just Facebook messaging — no calls, no FaceTime — for 2 1/2 months. We didn’t realize we were falling in love. But when it hit us… pic.twitter.com/OkzXZFP1nk — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 20, 2020



Patton Oswalt’s new Netflix standup special, I Love Everything, came out this week. He opens up about losing his wife and how depressed he was, and says that meeting Meredith Salenger, his wife of two and a half years, changed everything for him. He also told a story about a big fight they had recently. That story happens around minute 30 into the show. He had a fight with Meredith and left to take a hike and blow off steam. When he got back to his car there was a scary note from her on it.

I was resigned to living in the gray after what I went through a couple of years ago. Then I met this poem of a woman who relit the sky and I just said ‘I’m going to run at love again.’ If you see love, run at it. Being married is the best I love it. No matter how good of a marriage you are in, you will have fights. A couple of months ago, we had one of those blowouts. The fight ended with both of us ‘I don’t want to listen to your shit anymore.’ ‘I’m going on a hike.’ Off I went on my hike. Halfway through ‘what am I doing? We blew this up over nothing, I got to go back and apologize.’ Little did I know that she was home [doing the same thing]. This was meant as a romantic gesture. She went to where I hike, parked the car where I couldn’t see it, wrote a note, left it on my windshield. Here’s the note. First line: Stop. Second line: get out of your car. Third line: Walk to the park bench in front of you. Last line: I love you. Yes, it ended with I love you, but that was a long terrifying walk to I love you.

[From I Love Everything on Netflix]

Patton said he first thought the note might have been from some MAGA he fought with on Twitter. Spoiler, Meredith was right there at the park and they made up after that.

Anyway Patton and Meredith were on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where they recounted their fight. We still don’t know what it was about, although I would be hard-pressed to remember the origin of some of the worst fights with my ex. Meredith kept insisting that she was right about the fight! That starts around 4:20 in the interview, which is below.

Meredith: Yes, the note seems ominous. I was still mad when I wrote the note. I didn’t say ‘I forgive you.’ I said, ‘I love you.’ You’re going to come back from your hike after you’ve thought how wrong you are and you’re going to apologize to me. In the special he says ‘We had a blowout fight and I said to her I’m going to go for a hike.’ That’s not at all how it happened. We got into a fight and I said ‘I’m leaving,’ not forever just out the door. And he’s like ‘I’m going on a hike.’ Patton: So I did a ‘I’m not fired I quit?’ Meredith: He’s the one who made a mistake and I was gracious enough to give him an opening to apologize. Which by the way he did because he’s a great husband. You know you were wrong. You don’t remember it well, but I do. I was wronged and you weren’t.

[From Jimmy Kimmel Live]

Patton showed video that Meredith shot of him finding the note too! He should have played that during the standup special. The way Meredith closed that note is so relatable to me. I start so many conversations with my teenager with “I love you.” You’re supposed to open with that though.

You’re also not supposed to bug guys after a fight! The advice is to give them space and then make up later. I’m divorced though and I usually give men way too much space so don’t take advice from me.

Here’s that interview. They’re cute together. I follow both of them on Twitter and it’s nice to see them interact. Does Meredith always have to be right though or is it just this one fight?

