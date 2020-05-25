Donald Trump golfed for the first time in two months as US hit 100,000 corona-deaths

This weekend, the New York Times’ front page was a feature with the names and obituaries of just a fraction of the 100,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus. It was stark. It was a reminder of just how badly Donald Trump has handled the pandemic, and how he’s left cities, states, businesses, charities and taxpayers without information, without any kind of guidance from the federal government, and without support. To celebrate the 100,000-death mark, Trump went golfing for the first time in two months:
WATCH: President Trump golfs on Saturday at his Virginia golf club. pic.twitter.com/L8SJf0wKzo
— The Hill (@thehill) May 23, 2020
I’m a conspiracist who thinks there’s a fake Melania floating around somewhere, so I have questions about whether the man in this video is even the real Trump. What’s worse, the real Trump going golfing when the US hits 100K deaths, or Trump sending out an imposter to golf while he gets some kind of secret medical treatment? He allegedly golfed at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia. Gross.
Golfing wasn’t all Trump did on Memorial Day Weekend. No, he also tweeted:
As the death toll in the coronavirus pandemic neared 100,000 Americans this Memorial Day weekend, President Trump derided and insulted perceived enemies and promoted a baseless conspiracy theory, in between rounds of golf.
In a flurry of tweets and retweets Saturday and Sunday, Trump mocked former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams’s weight, ridiculed the looks of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and called former Democratic presidential rival Hillary Clinton a “skank.”
He revived long-debunked speculation that a television host with whom Trump has feuded may have killed a woman and asserted without evidence that mail-in voting routinely produces ballot stuffing.
He made little mention of the sacrifice Americans honor on Memorial Day or the grim toll of the virus. In fact, Trump’s barrage of social media attacks stood in sharp contrast to a sober reality on a weekend for mourning military dead — the number of Americans whose lives have been claimed by the novel coronavirus has eclipsed the combined total of U.S. deaths from wars in Vietnam, the Persian Gulf, Iraq and Afghanistan.
The “TV host” Trump referenced is Joe Scarborough. For some reason, Trump has returned to the years-old conspiracy that Scarborough killed a young aide in Florida. There’s no evidence for that. As for the other stuff… it’s just so offensive at every level.
OBAMAGATE!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
…vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii – Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 25, 2020
I hope you will remember this when you will vote.
Big hug from an Italian: I know at a certain point in some of the most impacted cities, newspapers stopped publishing obituaries because they had pages and pages . It’s heartbreaking.
With the US Postal Service being annihilated, voting is going to be a lot more difficult come November.
Of course he did – in the UK our PM just backed his ‘special advisor’ who broke lockdown 3 TIMES to take go to his parents as he claimed he needed the child care support when he and his wife got ill with the virus, even though both their is family in London that could have given that support. Scummings then had the audacity to be ‘so who cares I can do what I want’ and looked so smug when he left Downing Street after Johnson made a fool of himself on national TV defending his actions. I was heartened by the fact that there is a video on Twitter showing Scummings neighbours berate him as he walked down the street to his home.
We will remember this at the next General Election!!! Makes me wonder what Scummings has on Boris – I guess he knows how many children Boris actually has!
I previously thought they were just birds of a feather who shared a (very bigoted and unpleasant) political agenda but the last day or so has completely changed my mind! Cummings has DIRT.
Ah. I was wondering what the Cummings/Johnson thing was about. I kept seeing references to it on twitter but couldn’t figure out the root cause of the problem.
The NYT front page was chilling and powerful. Definitely one that will be remembered for decades to come.
Trump golfing was so irresponsible. Look at all the people gathering in OCMD, lake of the ozarks etc – they’re just following his lead. It’s awful and we are going to have a huge second wave in June.
Say here in VA Becks. People running to the beach, lakes and The RIvah (as it’s pronounced in my area). I say, let them have it. They can test out the waters. Pun intended. And when that second wave hits, they will wonder WHY. Idiots. I’m perfectly content being at home and enjoying some food on the grill with my family.
Yes, it was powerful, but not enough to shut down the relentless and, I think, growing insistence from people that this whole thing has been designed to make Trump look bad. People who I thought were fairly reasonable are going off the deep end with sh^t like this and I don’t know how we’re going to survive.
On this Memorial Day I think about the veterans in VA nursing homes, especially those from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam. They served bravely and now they’re trapped, facing an enemy they can’t fight against. Heartbreaking.
Question: Will Donald Trump compound his disgusting disregard for the 100K dead by golfing yet again today?
I’m quitting Karma if he does not contract the virus!
While it would be poetic justice if he were to contract it, that’s not how any of this works.
It’s moments like this that I wonder why all those “patriots” that are such Trump humpers aren’t all up in arms about his total lack of respect for Memorial Day?
Cringeworthy. Another day to avoid Drumpf and grieve past and present loss. I belong to several groups who continue our concern for our community and country due to Covid-19. Watching news report, 18 states with an increase in new virus cases.
Aren’t most of the covid-19 victims in the USA people of color and rather poor? if so, no wonder he goes to celebrate by playing golf. If it were rich people or his base he’d sing a different tune.
I thought the same. He thinks he’s celebrating the deaths of democrats because most are from NY and PoC or poor.