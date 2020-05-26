Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas walked with his kids, he wants them to ‘get to know her’



Over the holiday weekend, TMZ posted new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas taking a walk with his kids on Saturday. At first only TMZ had them so I suspect they paid a premium. None of the other major outlets posted those over the weekend, but they’re available for the plebe subscribers now, which is how we got them. Incidentally, that’s the same photo agency that had the exclusives of Ben and Ana on a beach in Costa Rica. I wonder how they also knew to be there when Ben and Ana stepped out for the first time with his kids.

Of course there are multiple stories about how Ben is introducing Ana to his kids. They spent the night at Ben’s house when Ana was there too. I wonder if this is all storyboarded out by a team of people, because we last heard that Ana admires Ben so much for somehow juggling a career and co-parenting. Now she’s meeting his kids, how sweet. US, People and ET Online all had sourced quotes about this.

“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source says, adding that Affleck is “very serious” about the Cuban star, who he met on the set of their upcoming erotic thriller, Deep Water. – From US Magazine The source says Affleck, 47, is “very serious” about 32-year-old girlfriend de Armas. “He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source adds. “They are very happy together.” the source says Affleck “continues to work on co-parenting” with Garner. “Ben and Jen work together at that” – From two stories on People “Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family,” a source tells ET. “He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting,” the source added of Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 48. “They make it work.” – From ET Online

Consider how open Ben and Ana have been about their relationship and how much regret he’s expressed, for years, about making his romance with Jennifer Lopez so public. Here he is involved with another celebrity who also likes the spotlight. He definitely seems like someone stuck in a pattern. We remember what’s next and maybe he’ll be able to avoid that this time.

At first I thought that Ana was socially distancing from Ben’s kids but there are several photos of her touching Samuel, 8. Also the newest photos of Ben and Ana are exclusives so we don’t have them, but you can see them on JustJared. The Daily Mail points out that Ben dyed his beard.