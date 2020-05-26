Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas walked with his kids, he wants them to ‘get to know her’

Over the holiday weekend, TMZ posted new photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas taking a walk with his kids on Saturday. At first only TMZ had them so I suspect they paid a premium. None of the other major outlets posted those over the weekend, but they’re available for the plebe subscribers now, which is how we got them. Incidentally, that’s the same photo agency that had the exclusives of Ben and Ana on a beach in Costa Rica. I wonder how they also knew to be there when Ben and Ana stepped out for the first time with his kids.
Of course there are multiple stories about how Ben is introducing Ana to his kids. They spent the night at Ben’s house when Ana was there too. I wonder if this is all storyboarded out by a team of people, because we last heard that Ana admires Ben so much for somehow juggling a career and co-parenting. Now she’s meeting his kids, how sweet. US, People and ET Online all had sourced quotes about this.
“He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source says, adding that Affleck is “very serious” about the Cuban star, who he met on the set of their upcoming erotic thriller, Deep Water. – From US Magazine
The source says Affleck, 47, is “very serious” about 32-year-old girlfriend de Armas. “He wants the kids to spend time with her so they can get to know her,” the source adds. “They are very happy together.” the source says Affleck “continues to work on co-parenting” with Garner. “Ben and Jen work together at that” – From two stories on People
“Ben and Ana are happy together and have enjoyed spending time with his family,” a source tells ET.
“He and Jen continue to work together on co-parenting,” the source added of Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, 48. “They make it work.” – From ET Online
Consider how open Ben and Ana have been about their relationship and how much regret he’s expressed, for years, about making his romance with Jennifer Lopez so public. Here he is involved with another celebrity who also likes the spotlight. He definitely seems like someone stuck in a pattern. We remember what’s next and maybe he’ll be able to avoid that this time.
At first I thought that Ana was socially distancing from Ben’s kids but there are several photos of her touching Samuel, 8. Also the newest photos of Ben and Ana are exclusives so we don’t have them, but you can see them on JustJared. The Daily Mail points out that Ben dyed his beard.
I’m here for the three dogs.
What a perfect time to introduce your children to your girlfriend! I’m sure Jennifer loves the fact that someone the kids barely know has her hands all over them during a global pandemic.
No joke. I remember being a teenage girl and I’m wondering how polite the girls are being versus actually haven’t an interest in ‘dad’s new girlfriend’.
Seems a little fast for him to involve her in the kids lives, but some people just move quickly.
I too thought these two and their ridiculous pap strolls had an air of JLo 2.0. They may stay together a while but I sense it won’t end well for Affleck…
I’ll be honest, I’m tired of these two, but as the child of divorce, I’m happy when I see a blended family and a “young step mom” that includes the step kids. (I know it’s just a meeting and a walk, but I appreciate it)
I really don’t care about him and his destructive behaviour, but shouldn’t he be spending time focusing on his kids and his sobriety? I only say this because when I was a single mother with 2 kids for 6 years, my kids only met 2 guys that I had long term relationships with and I had primary custody with an ex out of state. I know it’s different for each single parent and it’s really none of my business what he does. I have trouble grasping at their exposure to all of his girlfriends in the past, but they may have never met them.