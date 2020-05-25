Taylor Swift is playing snake games with a cover of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

The last great Summer of Gossip was summer 2016. God that summer was fun and full of shenanigans. Before the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour really took off, Taylor had some old business to take care of: breaking up with Calvin Harris for REASONS. She could never just leave a relationship as an adult and say that she just wasn’t into Calvin anymore. No, it had to be hyper-dramatic. She wrote a song for Calvin and he didn’t give her credit, except maybe she didn’t want credit. Then he dissed her in an interview and she wanted credit and on and on. The song was “This Is What You Came For,” written by Taylor, performed by Rihanna and produced/mixed by Calvin Harris. When the song first came out, the song’s authorship was credited to Nils Sjöberg. During the messy breakup with Calvin, Taylor confirmed that she was and is “Nils Sjöberg.”

Why bring this up? Because it’s an important relic of gossip history, for sure. But Taylor has probably done it again. Last night, Taylor posted this “cover” of her song “Look What You Made Me Do” which appeared on the opening credits of Killing Eve:

As it turns out, Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club does not exist. No one has heard of them before. They’ve never had any recording or writing credit. The Snake Fam did a deeper dive and look:

Which is a fun fact, but also… who the hell is singing the damn song? I completely buy that Taylor Swift is running another snake mystery for her fans to discover, but who is Jack Leopards really and why does he sound like a bad Tom Waits impersonator? Turns out, it might be Taylor’s brother Austin. I can’t.

The Snake Fam has also theorized that this has something to do with Scooter Braun and Taylor’s war with Big Machine about the masters for her first six albums. But… Braun and his company still own the masters, so if Jack Leopards/Austin Swift covered a song from one of those albums, Braun is still making money off of it. Just sayin’.

Photos courtesy of Taylor’s Instagram.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Taylor Swift is playing snake games with a cover of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’”

  1. Digital Unicorn says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:05 am

    I actually like this version, plus its very fitting for Killing Eve.

    Reply
  2. Michael says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:12 am

    Taylor is exhausting.

    Reply
  3. Allz says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Do they still own it? I keep seeing Swift fans raving about how she’s a mastermind because of this, but I don’t see how this would not be owned by Scooter?

    Reply
    • Yenices Mendoza says:
      May 25, 2020 at 9:36 am

      Scooter only makes money on the original versions from the album, not cover song that completely different. Only the song writer gets paid. Taylor.

      Reply
  4. Yenices Mendoza says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:33 am

    Scooter might own the masters but Taylor own the publishing (the actual lyrics) so without her approval Scooter gets nothing. So, in a cover song that is not from the master version, only the onwer if the lyrics gets paid if cover version is used in media.

    Reply
  5. AMM says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:35 am

    Why does everything have to be some kind of game/Easter egg hunt with her? Just release the song and move on. Being so coy and cryptic all the time seems almost narcissistic. Like, she enjoys large groups of people spending their time trying to decode these inconsequential puzzles about her life.

    Also, we know no one else is releasing a cover. She’s one of the strictest celebs about this and doesn’t even allow lyric videos on YouTube. No way was someone doing a cover for a TV show if she wasn’t behind it.

    Reply
  6. Deedee says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:46 am

    If her brother is the dolphin club, then who is Jack Leopards?

    Reply
    • Kebbie says:
      May 25, 2020 at 9:59 am

      I think Jack Leopards is her brother and they just added the dolphin club so her fans would know it was her brother

      Reply
  7. Coz' says:
    May 25, 2020 at 9:58 am

    It seems exhausting to be Taylor Swift

    Reply
  8. Oh-Dear says:
    May 25, 2020 at 10:39 am

    I don’t mind this move, I think its fun and a bit cheeky.

    But then, I am also fascinated by the structure of the music industry and the business side of the art world, so the more Taylor does this stuff, the more the people learn about the legal and financial structure of the music business. I think there are lessons in them. I would much rather see a woman play with rights on her own music than take someone else’s to profit from (I am thinking Miranda Lambert and Kasey Musgraves’ Mama’s Broken Heart).

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment