Taylor Swift is playing snake games with a cover of ‘Look What You Made Me Do’

View this post on Instagram
It’s National Siblings Day! My brother @austinkingsleyswift is one of my best pals, and I’m really proud of him because he’s in a film that came out today called We Summon The Darkness (which he also co-produced). Photo by Gigi. My facial expression by 3 glasses of wine. #nationalsiblingsday
The last great Summer of Gossip was summer 2016. God that summer was fun and full of shenanigans. Before the Worldwide Tiddlebanging Tour really took off, Taylor had some old business to take care of: breaking up with Calvin Harris for REASONS. She could never just leave a relationship as an adult and say that she just wasn’t into Calvin anymore. No, it had to be hyper-dramatic. She wrote a song for Calvin and he didn’t give her credit, except maybe she didn’t want credit. Then he dissed her in an interview and she wanted credit and on and on. The song was “This Is What You Came For,” written by Taylor, performed by Rihanna and produced/mixed by Calvin Harris. When the song first came out, the song’s authorship was credited to Nils Sjöberg. During the messy breakup with Calvin, Taylor confirmed that she was and is “Nils Sjöberg.”
Why bring this up? Because it’s an important relic of gossip history, for sure. But Taylor has probably done it again. Last night, Taylor posted this “cover” of her song “Look What You Made Me Do” which appeared on the opening credits of Killing Eve:
VERY STOKED about this cover of lwymmd on @KillingEve by Jack leopards & the dolphin club!! pic.twitter.com/fhkLfOssfm
— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 25, 2020
As it turns out, Jack Leopards and the Dolphin Club does not exist. No one has heard of them before. They’ve never had any recording or writing credit. The Snake Fam did a deeper dive and look:
so this band doesnt exist past the look what you made me do cover and one of the producers is…NILS SJOBERG https://t.co/sk6ZGribrN
— Sara (@stateoftay16) May 25, 2020
Which is a fun fact, but also… who the hell is singing the damn song? I completely buy that Taylor Swift is running another snake mystery for her fans to discover, but who is Jack Leopards really and why does he sound like a bad Tom Waits impersonator? Turns out, it might be Taylor’s brother Austin. I can’t.
austin????? maybe??? pic.twitter.com/aoxLAYRutf
— Sara (@stateoftay16) May 25, 2020
So @austinswift7’s twitter name used to be The Dolphin Club- pic.twitter.com/h79PaVrNm5
— smilesfortaylor (@SmilesForTaylor) May 25, 2020
The Snake Fam has also theorized that this has something to do with Scooter Braun and Taylor’s war with Big Machine about the masters for her first six albums. But… Braun and his company still own the masters, so if Jack Leopards/Austin Swift covered a song from one of those albums, Braun is still making money off of it. Just sayin’.
Photos courtesy of Taylor’s Instagram.
I actually like this version, plus its very fitting for Killing Eve.
Taylor is exhausting.
Do they still own it? I keep seeing Swift fans raving about how she’s a mastermind because of this, but I don’t see how this would not be owned by Scooter?
Scooter only makes money on the original versions from the album, not cover song that completely different. Only the song writer gets paid. Taylor.
Scooter might own the masters but Taylor own the publishing (the actual lyrics) so without her approval Scooter gets nothing. So, in a cover song that is not from the master version, only the onwer if the lyrics gets paid if cover version is used in media.
Why does everything have to be some kind of game/Easter egg hunt with her? Just release the song and move on. Being so coy and cryptic all the time seems almost narcissistic. Like, she enjoys large groups of people spending their time trying to decode these inconsequential puzzles about her life.
Also, we know no one else is releasing a cover. She’s one of the strictest celebs about this and doesn’t even allow lyric videos on YouTube. No way was someone doing a cover for a TV show if she wasn’t behind it.
If her brother is the dolphin club, then who is Jack Leopards?
I think Jack Leopards is her brother and they just added the dolphin club so her fans would know it was her brother
It seems exhausting to be Taylor Swift
I don’t mind this move, I think its fun and a bit cheeky.
But then, I am also fascinated by the structure of the music industry and the business side of the art world, so the more Taylor does this stuff, the more the people learn about the legal and financial structure of the music business. I think there are lessons in them. I would much rather see a woman play with rights on her own music than take someone else’s to profit from (I am thinking Miranda Lambert and Kasey Musgraves’ Mama’s Broken Heart).