The Baby Formerly Known As X Æ A-12 Musk has a new legal name

In early May, Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their first child together, a son they named X Æ A-12 Musk. Everyone thought the name was stupid, and we kept waiting for them to reveal the real name, especially when we learned that California wouldn’t allow this to be any child’s legal name. California, like many states, will not allow anything other than the 26-letter alphabet for baby names. No umlauts, no accents, no numbers and no Æ. So, weeks after insisting that X Æ A-12 was their for-real baby name, now it turns out that of course it isn’t.

Just when you thought you’d learned how to spell Grimes and Elon Musk’s unusual baby name, they’ve gone and changed it. Earlier this month, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Musk announced the birth of the baby boy in a post on Twitter, revealing his son was called “X Æ A-12 Musk.” However, speculation arose that the unusual moniker might fall foul of the law in California, where the couple live, as names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution. On Sunday, Grimes posted a new photo on Instagram, drawing comments from fans. “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws ? What is the baby’s new name?” asked one Twitter user in the comments under the latest post. “X Æ A-Xii” wrote the singer in response, without confirming the reason for the change. The singer also responded to another comment, saying: “Roman numerals. Looks better tbh.”

Yeah, I still don’t think California will allow the baby to be legally named X Æ A-Xii. The Æ is a problem. Ten bucks says that if Elon and Grimes kept insisting on it, the name was recorded in California as X AE A-XII. This poor baby. He can’t help the fact that his parents are a–holes.