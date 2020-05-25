Ayesha Curry shows off her weight loss in bikini pics shot by Steph Curry

Just my opinion, but people pay too much negative attention to Ayesha Curry. She’s mostly just living her life, enjoying her young family and parlaying everything into successful businesses. Yes, she’s said some annoying things in the past, like the time she said Steph Curry hasn’t invested a “dime” in her businesses (while ignoring the social capital of being married to one of the most famous athletes in the world), or complaining about how men never pay attention to her after ten years of marriage. I bring up that last thing (which just happened a year ago) because Steph took some photos of his wife and she posted them on her Instagram.
Ayesha is the mother of three kids, aged 7 years old, 4 years old and almost 2 years old. Ayesha has been pretty public about the weight she gained from those pregnancies, and in an interview last year, she even put her number out there: she said she weighed 170 lbs. With these photos, outlets claim that Ayesha has lost 40 pounds. Perhaps what the caption is about – she’s “finally” lost the baby weight through hard work, diet, fitness. And Steph was proud of her so he took some bikini photos of her. She does look amazing, and everyone’s in her comments, telling her she looks great. She does! Truly. But is it just me or are these pics filtered to hell and back? It’s not a Khloe Kardashian-level of “who is this woman?” but I probably wouldn’t have recognized Ayesha if these pics weren’t labeled. Just filters? Or something else?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
I don’t know. Weight loss or weight gain does a lot to your face. I never recognize Adele since she lost weight.
Some weight really ages the face,some people just look better with a fuller or rounder face like Adele and Ayesha.
I think it’s more that we get used to someone’s face and then it feels off when it changes with weight gain or loss.
A lot of people in her comments are actually calling her out after she said women shouldnt be posting similar pics on their social media,they should reserve that for their partners.
I know a lot of people took offense to that comment and she will probably never live it down. She posted some fairly raunchy stuff a bit back when her and Steph were on vacation. His has was hurt and he was holding her. I wonder, did she ever walk back her remarks? If not, she does seem like a hypocrite. I think she said it out of insecurity but still shouldn’t have said it.
I don’t know. The facial bone structure is consistent with her bottom pic. So many folks use filters that unless Kardashian-level, it really difficult to tell. She does look good or a version of her original self.
I saw these pics first at the DM,(I know I should stop giving this horrible website clicks) and I honestly thought they had mistaken her for another black woman(they do that a lot). It took me a minute to realize it actually was Ayesha. She looks so different!(whether from the weight loss or photoshop idk)
The face is a bit “blurred” for smoothness, but I don’t think she did any super heavy filtering on her face. The door along her waist looks potentially wavy, so she may have tightened her waist a smidge, but again, I don’t see anything unrecognizably photoshopped/filtered about her.
Yeah she’ll never live down all her shame comments and posts especially now that she’s thirst trapping on Instagram. IMO she should have posted these pics with her honest feelings of understanding where the women were coming from previously. They were confident and feeling proud of their body. They were comfortable with their sexuality and now I get it kind of talk. But that’s just me! There is a meme that goes around saying “it took me years to love myself, I’m not going to let someone tell me I shouldn’t”
I’m all for women celebrating their bodies and their sexuality but the pictures some women are posting are to garner the attention of men which makes me sad. I love seeing strong confident women owning themselves at any size but there is a difference between being proud of who you are and looking for validation from men which easily achieved by wearing little and posing pervocatively. I want all women to know their worth without needing the validation of random men on the internet.
I don’t think the photos are photoshopped. She looks ok. Her face is her strongest feature, in my opinion.
She was gorgeous before her weight loss.
There’s something off about the pic. Still can’t put my finger on it. I’ve seen pics of her thin and pre-kids so I don’t believe it’s due to her face being thinner. Something else is at play