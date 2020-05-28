Brad Pitt ‘is so proud of Shiloh,’ ‘he loves that she always stays true to herself’

Oscars 2020 Nominees Luncheon

Brad Pitt was seen and photographed this week in LA, where he’s been on lockdown since March (to my knowledge). He was spotted without a mask in Malibu, hanging out with Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Apparently, that’s Flea’s motorcycle and Brad was checking it out. I’m still kind of surprised that Brad hangs out with so many rockers, but hey – same generation and all of that. The ‘90s connection.

There’s been a lot of talk about Brad’s hair. I’ve seen some photos where that sh-t looks like a crooked wig, but sure, whatever, I guess he’s growing out his hair in “lockdown.” Many of us are! I gave myself a trim in early April, but I haven’t cut my hair since then. I’ve just decided to grow it out until I can’t stand it anymore. Maybe Brad’s the same.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina’s daughter Shiloh just turned 14 years old this week. For some reason, “a source” ran to Entertainment Tonight to talk about it:

Brad Pitt is proud of his and Angelina Jolie’s daughter, Shiloh. The 56-year-old Oscar winner and father of six remains close with Shiloh, who turned 14 on Wednesday.

“Shiloh is close to both of her parents. All the kids have been looking forward to Shiloh’s birthday and plan to celebrate with a birthday cake,” a source tells ET. “Brad is so proud of Shiloh and who she has become. He loves that she always stays true to herself and is so good to her brothers and sisters.”

Pitt and Jolie split in 2016, but are in a better place these days.

“Brad’s kids are the most important thing to him. He tells his friends he learns so much about life from his own children,” the source continues. “He and Angie have been getting along so much better since the custody rules have been worked out. They have come so far.”

[From ET]

I bet Angelina Jolie has felt like a caged lion during lockdown – she’s used to traveling on a monthly basis, and this must be the longest she’s ever stayed in one place in decades. But it would make sense if Angelina and Brad used the lockdown to work out some sh-t. I… also wonder if Shiloh, now 14, will join her older siblings in choosing to see less of Brad. That happened as soon as Zahara turned 14 – she began opting out of some visits with Brad. Maddox and Pax have reportedly not seen Brad in a while, probably years.

Angelina Jolie goes to a movie with daughters Shiloh and Zahara in LA after revealing her daughters have recently undergone surgery

Angelina Jolie buys a new pet at Petco with Shiloh

Angelina Jolie takes the girls for some retail therapy at Kitson

Photos courtesy of WENN & Backgrid.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

4 Responses to “Brad Pitt ‘is so proud of Shiloh,’ ‘he loves that she always stays true to herself’”

  1. Heather says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:28 am

    I genuinely hope that Brad & Angelina are in a better place right now.
    My guess is that Angelina’s hurt and anger has subsided into calm indifference to him, while Brad probably thinks he’s won some sort of co-parenting victory.

    Reply
    • Valiantly Varnished says:
      May 28, 2020 at 11:32 am

      I highly doubt the hurt and anger has subsided. She’s simply learning to live with it. And he’s the same self-absorbed a-hole he always is. It’s clear the kids are just counting down the years until they can be done with him.

      Reply
  2. minx says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:29 am

    I actually like the longer hair on him. I’m enjoying seeing people looking more natural during quarantine.
    As for Shiloh and his other kids, it’s just sad.

    Reply
  3. Lady D says:
    May 28, 2020 at 11:35 am

    Seems so impersonal. It’s like he can’t think of anything else to say about her.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment