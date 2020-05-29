Madonna posted a video of 14-year-old David Banda dancing to end racism

Madonna and boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams arrive at JFK Airport with the kids

I hate this era. I hate this timeline. I wish some people would have more self-awareness, or just a general sense of what is and is not appropriate. So it is Madonna, who decided to do *something* about the situation in Minneapolis, the killing of George Floyd and the massive racial injustice that still exists in this country. What did Madonna do? She filmed her son David Banda dancing to a Michael Jackson song. To end racism.

I mean… David Banda is only 14 years old. Don’t yell at him. He’s just doing his thing and he’s a kid and he obviously loves to dance. I blame Madonna for posting it, honestly. She did it for attention for herself and her son.

Madonna steps out to promote her new album in New York

Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.

6 Responses to “Madonna posted a video of 14-year-old David Banda dancing to end racism”

  1. Yamayo says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:42 am

    That’s it. Racism ended.

    Thanks, Madonna.

    • Noki says:
      May 29, 2020 at 8:46 am

      But did she say his dance was to end racism?

      • Yamayo says:
        May 29, 2020 at 8:51 am

        Well, technically she said the opposite.
        His dance was (in her words) to honour and pay tribute to all acts of racism and discrimination that happen every day in America.
        😁

  2. lemonylips says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:49 am

    I get your point, but if it was about a random 14yo dancing to this song would people react like this? I saw it and thought that he’s got talent. I didn’t even notice her hashtags, to me his movements and that song made a point. Didn’t she post something as a reaction earlier as well with end racism call?

  3. JoJo says:
    May 29, 2020 at 8:50 am

    Another example of how tone deaf she is.

