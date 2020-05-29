Hailey Baldwin on accusations of plastic surgery: ‘I’ve never touched my face’

Of all the Insta-models and nepotism models, I always thought that Hailey Baldwin was actually pretty natural? My votes for most-tweaked-looking Insta-models would be Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid. And I’m saying that as a fan of Bella Hadid, but of course Bella had a nose job and had some other stuff tweaked. Kendall is getting lip work and Kylie looked like she got a head transplant when she turned 18. But Hailey? I genuinely thought the change in her look over the years was mostly about makeup and simple ageing. But someone posted this very old side-by-side:
Hailey Baldwin shuts down accusations she got plastic surgery and insists ‘I’ve never touched my face!’https://t.co/Ke4C0COmm3
— The Sun (@TheSun) May 23, 2020
The side-by-side comparison was deleted, and it was deleted because Hailey clapped back, as the youths say. She commented:
After an Insta user low-key accused Hailey of messing with her face, Hailey fired back to set the record alllll the way straight. “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like….I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”
Yeah, the photo is Hailey when she had barely begun puberty? It’s one thing to compare Bella Hadid’s nose at 16/17 versus someone looking different at 13! I went through the photo archives to look at Hailey’s early public appearances, and I honestly don’t see that much of a difference? The makeup is very different and that’s about it. She even has the same nose now that she had in 2011.
I think she got a nose job, based on a timeline from The Skincare Edit. It’s subtle work and very impressive, but I think it was done for sure.
My friend has recently become what I would call obsessed with those Instagram accounts dedicated to speculating about celeb plastic surgery and dissecting photoshop by influencers. I thought it was intriguing at first bc I didn’t know how fillers worked etc, but my friend goes over it for hours every day and I think it’s bad for her self-esteem. Like she knows it’s fake but still compares herself and trashes them? What a world we live in.
She also shapes her eyebrows very differently, which can really change your appearance.
Without a doubt, she got a nose job and it was great work. Why the fk you lyin?
She definitely had her eyelids done, the arch of her eyebrows is entirely different (Botox) and you can see more of her upper lid now.
Upper lip too, that’s an obvious, if fairly good enlargement.
Jury’s out on the nose, I’m terrible at judging noses, it’s like I’m nose blind.
I think she might’ve also had some fillers on/around her jaw and chin to make them more angular, but that also could just be ageing/weight loss.
The skincare edit is a great resource for following celeb aesthetics, I co-sign that website suggestion
Isn’t she saying the younger one is accurate and the more recent one is edited?
I used to work in “aesthetics,” and her face has been messed with. With facial anatomy, taking into consideration things that move with age/gravity (fad pats), things that don’t (bone and cartilage), things that shrink or can be frozen (fat, muscle)….there are things that can change with aging and things that cannot. For example, your brow height and lip fullness do not change with aging or weight gain/loss. Your eyelid will lose fat, but that causes it to sag down, no lift up.
One thing I always thought was interesting is that it actually takes a LOT of messing to change the way someone looks.
Whatever it is I think she looks good. If she’s lying, she should own it because I consider this a very good result. If she’s not lying then she is blessed.
I wish I could like/lol your comment. Lol, the Kardashian way! But I’m all seriousness it looks like she definitely had her upper lip enhanced? I want to believe she’s natural or hasn’t had much done but I can’t always tell with certain things (like noses).
But maybe like everyone is saying she’s had injections and/or Botox and needles but hasn’t been ‘under the knife’, and that’s why she’s wording things like this. I wonder who her doctor is??
Girl, who are you kidding? Ain’t nobody have a nasal bridge like that in real life. It’s always a dead giveaway for a nose job. Nobody cares if they had work done is what gets me. Just own up to it! It’s expected for the industry.
She hasn’t touched her face, but everything on her face right?
Come on now, we all go through puberty and know the difference between normal growth and overly plumped lips, slimmed down nose.
She hasn’t, but a doctor has. That is why she said it that way.
It’s fine. It’s necessary for whatever business she is in.
She may not have touched her face, but a surgeon has. It is so obvious 🙄
Celebitchy is smart. Top pictures – I preferred her less sculpted (due to bronzer as well) look but her lips, cheeks, it’s all very subtle but how her brows can be so changed. In LA to go to get some fillers/botox is probably like going to grocery stop. We only see Kylie Jenner’s like whole-face makeovers.
her PR team probably told her to say that, it’s sly wording. “she” never touched her face. But a plastic surgeon did.
