Sofia Richie broke up with Scott Disick after three years together

Another quarantine breakup has erupted during this turbulent times, my friends. *Sigh* Can true love even survive in the time of COVID-19? Alas, pour a can of Red Bull out because Sophie Richie and Scott Disick are, in fact, no more. The couple, who have been quarantining separately, parted ways earlier this month. Why, you ask? Why did this May-December relationship, born of the incestual Kardashian/Jenner dating pool, involving people who can’t pass a mirror without staring into their own eyes, not survive? If I’m reading Page Six’s report correctly, Kourtney and Scott where ganging up on Sofia and she’d had enough of it.

It’s over for Scott Disick and Sofia Richie. A source confirms to Page Six that the stars have broken up, saying the relationship “ran its course” but that other issues, including Disick’s “past traumas” that led him to rehab, contributed to the split. “Scott had gone back to his old ways,” the source said, “and Sofia got fed up.” Disick, 37, and Richie, 21, had been quarantining separately, which also took a toll on their romance. Our source added that Disick’s relationship with ex Kourtney Kardashian — the mother of Disick’s three kids — weighed on Richie. “Kourtney didn’t make it easy for her,” the source claimed, “and you can only tolerate that kind of treatment for so long.”

[From Page Six]

I think we are all thinking the same thing: the surprising part of this story is not the split but the fact they made it three years in the first place. The sources are a little cryptic about Scott returning to his “old ways.” We know that Scott returned to rehab and left once someone sold this information out, which is unfortunate regardless of who it happens to. But which old ways proved the straw to break the LordRich back? Had his drinking gotten bad or was he sleeping around? Both are issues Scott has had in the past and both valid rare easons to leave someone. I kind of hope it was the latter, not because I wish Sofia any ill will but Scott’s addictions worry me and I hate to think he can’t shake those demons.

But what is that last poke to Kourtney about? I realize that Kourtney and the kids are not just familial obligations but Scott’s job for as long as he stays on the Kardashian teat. And lord knows I would not want to hang out with my SO’s ex and have to pretend like we are besties if we aren’t. But it sounds a bit more sinister than that, doesn’t it? I don’t watch the show so help me out here – did Kourt work overtime to make Sofia’s life hell? Or does Scott prioritize Kourt over his girlfriends? That would truly suck since his wandering dong certainly prioritized many women over Kourt when they were together.