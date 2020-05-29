Matt Lauer feels ‘betrayed’ by Savannah Guthrie, who still refuses to speak to him

Matt Lauer’s most recent reentry into the public sphere has been awful. I’ve been binge-watching Hannibal (the series) and I think I can safely diagnose Lauer as a sadist with narcissistic personality disorder and he’s likely a borderline psychopath. I feel content with that diagnosis too, because why else would he be trying to force the “Ronan Farrow has no credibility” issue like he forced himself on so many coworkers and interns? As it turns out, Lauer isn’t *just* mad at Ronan Farrow. Lauer is also enraged by all of his former colleagues failing to cape for him and take his side. Especially Savannah Guthrie, the younger co-anchor he hand-picked after he got Ann Curry pushed out.
Matt Lauer feels most betrayed by former colleague and friend Savannah Guthrie after rape claims were made against him, a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. The disgraced Today coanchor, 62, “was especially upset” with Guthrie’s reaction after Brooke Nevils — the former NBC staffer whose complaint led to his firing in 2017 — came forward with more details, says the source. (At the time, Guthrie had called the news “shocking and appalling” on air.)
Guthrie, 48, is not interested in patching up her friendship with Lauer either. “She refused then and still does to this very day to listen to what Matt’s got to say,” continues the source. “From the second the story came out, he feels Savannah jumped on the opportunity to bury him. It’s a betrayal in Matt’s eyes.”
Things have gotten so sour between the two that “now neither can talk with mutual friends without bringing up the other’s name,” adds the source. “It’s gotten pretty bad.”
Imagine being accused of multiple rapes and assaults and creating a general atmosphere of misogyny and harassment and knowing there is plenty of evidence and testimony of all of it, and then imagine being mad about people “jumping on the opportunity to bury you.” Such is Matt Lauer’s fate. He thought he was so all-powerful that all of the dumb broads he hand-picked with shake with fear before they ever wrote him off. He thought his career coup de grâce would be cataclysmic in the media world. Turns out, it was just a whimper. And I like Savannah more now that I know she’s written him off. Good for her.
Will someone think of the rapist’s feelings???? GFY Matt! *middle fingers up*
I’m guessing his strategy of taking down Ronan Farrow was to have women cape for him and then leak it to the press???? I’m sure Ronan is terrified.
This criminal should be rotting in prison but of course HE feels betrayed. Narcissistic sadistic dummy.
White male privileged and toxic masculinity are no joke.
Mutual friends… how does he still have friends??
Is he playing offense with these latest moves, to protect himself from new info or charges? Why release all this publicity now, Lauer?
Yes, because in Matt’s world, women don’t have the right to say no. It’s too bad that public shunning is the only consequence Matt will ever face.
Matt Lauer has zero room to complain. He isn’t a victim, he is the perpetrator. He shouldn’t be walking the streets. He should be in jail. If all these claims of abuse wasn’t true, there would have been a lawsuit or some kind of legal process. Surprisingly, there is none. You know why? Ronan was correct in his article and book. There’s no way he would’ve gone after Matt if it wasn’t true and didn’t have proof. So Matt Lauer should be thankful he isn’t rooming with Harvey right now. Because he should be.
Did Lauer forget all of Savannah Guthrie’s years at Court TV? I was a fan of her work there (less so on the Today show), and she’s far from a dumb broad.
Can we we just roll Prince Andrew, Lauer, Pence & Trump on an island & hunger game them? And a few others too!
It’s great that she’s frozen off Lauer.
I am curious what she thought of the way Lauer and his bullying enablers at NBC treated Ann Curry.