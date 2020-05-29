Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen looking at property together

Do you remember when Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were house hunting together? I think she dodged a bullet and sometimes I wonder how she’s doing. She did get back with Ben after her broke up with her by being seen out with that young Playboy model, whom he took to Montana with him. Remember that? Ben and Lindsay split for good just about a year ago, after years of doing the on-off thing. So now Ben and Ana were seen looking at property in Venice together. I bet they’re looking for a bigger, nicer place where he can stay too. He’ll likely keep his mansion down the street from his kids and Jennifer.

The Daily Mail reports that”Ana and Ben were seen at the site of an unfinished property in [Venice] wearing their trusty face masks as they toured the home.” We don’t have the photos of them looking at that house but they were taken on Wednesday, the same day Anna was seen out in that tie dye sweatsuit. (That retails for $185!) The photos of them packing up Ben’s car are from Thursday.

Some of you mentioned in Wednesday’s post that Ana wasn’t just Facetiming Ben when she was photographed out shopping in Venice – she was Facetiming Ben and a couple of his kids at the same time. Ben might have been the one to call her, but if that’s the case how freaking thirsty of her to take that call and make sure the paparazzi got a shot of it. She could have told him she would call him back. Ana and Ben are all in, just like Ben and J.Lo. I was just thinking about this last night. Do you remember how J.Lo said almost nothing publicly about Ben – for years – after he broke up with her by cheating on her with strippers in Canada right before their wedding? It was so close to their wedding date that they lost deposits to caterers and event staff. Lopez was super classy about it and only threw some light shade on Ben years afterwards. Shookus was also quiet about Ben and has only done one interview where she didn’t talk about him much. Ana isn’t going to be like that. She’s going to spill the minute Ben does her wrong. Before that I bet these two do an interview talking about their life together though! I’m looking forward to that.

Look at Ana getting something from Ben’s pocket when he’s on the phone.
9 Responses to “Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen looking at property together”

  1. Polly says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:10 am

    I wish she had just let her career speak for itself. She has good projects coming up, this is not only embarrassing but unnecessary. Oh well, her choice.

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      May 29, 2020 at 9:31 am

      I had high hopes for her, but now that’s all washed away. Her style is shit, she’s a gorgeous young woman and dresses to be fug. Ugh

      Reply
    • Coz' says:
      May 29, 2020 at 9:33 am

      Me too. While I enjoy all of this immensely I am sad Anna is so thirsty. She is a very talented actress and so fresh : I was rooting for her.
      But on gossip view point it’s really good. And Kaiser is right, if (when) they break up I bet she will go nuclear on him.

      ETA : I still want her to succeed though.

      Reply
  2. SJR says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:52 am

    Do these 2 hire their own paps to get attention?
    Honestly tired of both of them.

    Ben spend some actual time with your 3 kids!!

    Reply
  3. Petite hirondelle says:
    May 29, 2020 at 9:53 am

    I was rooting for her but now she is obviously thirsty… during months, rumours were about Chris. I am not sure he would have accept all that exposure. I think she was going to be a good actress, now i am bored

    Reply
  4. lola says:
    May 29, 2020 at 10:15 am

    You’re still supposed to wear masks in LA when you’re outside that also includes sidewalks. Why did these two thirsty a-holes suddenly stop doing it?

    Reply
    • Ang says:
      May 29, 2020 at 10:28 am

      Unfortunately, a lot of people have stopped precautions since things are opening up. People are thinking that if things are opening, the threat is over. THE THREAT IS NOT OVER! People collectively are pretty stupid, and the relaxing of precautions is really scary right now.

      Reply
  5. Tina says:
    May 29, 2020 at 10:24 am

    Thirsty and Thirstier are being ridiculed all over social media. I would have thought their PR people would have urged them to dial it down. Ana probably doesn’t want their home to be one that was chosen while he was dating Shookus. Also, the bunny was photographed at that house. This house may be the one they share if they don’t have the kids. They seem to spend a great deal of time at her place. The engagement ring should be arriving soon….

    Reply

