Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were seen looking at property together



Do you remember when Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus were house hunting together? I think she dodged a bullet and sometimes I wonder how she’s doing. She did get back with Ben after her broke up with her by being seen out with that young Playboy model, whom he took to Montana with him. Remember that? Ben and Lindsay split for good just about a year ago, after years of doing the on-off thing. So now Ben and Ana were seen looking at property in Venice together. I bet they’re looking for a bigger, nicer place where he can stay too. He’ll likely keep his mansion down the street from his kids and Jennifer.

The Daily Mail reports that”Ana and Ben were seen at the site of an unfinished property in [Venice] wearing their trusty face masks as they toured the home.” We don’t have the photos of them looking at that house but they were taken on Wednesday, the same day Anna was seen out in that tie dye sweatsuit. (That retails for $185!) The photos of them packing up Ben’s car are from Thursday.

Some of you mentioned in Wednesday’s post that Ana wasn’t just Facetiming Ben when she was photographed out shopping in Venice – she was Facetiming Ben and a couple of his kids at the same time. Ben might have been the one to call her, but if that’s the case how freaking thirsty of her to take that call and make sure the paparazzi got a shot of it. She could have told him she would call him back. Ana and Ben are all in, just like Ben and J.Lo. I was just thinking about this last night. Do you remember how J.Lo said almost nothing publicly about Ben – for years – after he broke up with her by cheating on her with strippers in Canada right before their wedding? It was so close to their wedding date that they lost deposits to caterers and event staff. Lopez was super classy about it and only threw some light shade on Ben years afterwards. Shookus was also quiet about Ben and has only done one interview where she didn’t talk about him much. Ana isn’t going to be like that. She’s going to spill the minute Ben does her wrong. Before that I bet these two do an interview talking about their life together though! I’m looking forward to that.

Look at Ana getting something from Ben’s pocket when he’s on the phone.

