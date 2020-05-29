Kelly Rowland is new at cooking and can make boxed cakes, drew the line at pie



Kelly Rowland has a new sponsorship deal with Betty Crocker, which is smart. A lot of people are trying to bake at this time and for many that means following a box recipe. I have a couple of cake boxes waiting for me to make them, and I’ve baked breads from scratch, treats and more. It’s so much easier than I imagined (here’s a post I did with some of my baking creations) and most of the work is in the cleanup. Kelly has a new interview with US Magazine where she said that she’s not really cooking much, but that she’s trying now that it’s a necessity. She’s baking from Betty Crocker boxes, essentially. Supposedly a friend sent her a pie recipe and she threw it out. Kelly, 39, has been married to Tim Weatherspoon, 38, since 2014 and they have son Titan, 5, together. She told People some steamy stuff about their sex life earlier this month, but I’d rather talk about baking because I’m not getting any nookie in lockdown.

Though [Rowland] feels comfortable whipping up “cupcakes, cupcakes and cookies,” there’s at least one pastry she’s not quite ready to tackle just yet. “A girlfriend of mine just sent me a pie recipe and I sent it back to her because I was like, ‘I don’t know what the hell to do with the crust if I tried!’” she told Us. “I’m not a very good cook, so I always need a little bit of help and that’s why me and my son always resort to Betty Crocker classics.” When it comes to cooking savory dishes in quarantine, Rowland revealed she’s made fish and “really mastered” a specific salad recipe. “It’s so simple,” she explained. “It’s just salmon with spinach and avocado.” While “soulful” oxtail rice and gravy is another one of the “Motivation” songstress’ go-to dishes these days, she’s aware that there’s room for some culinary improvements. “I’m trying,” she shared. “I mean, I have nothing else to do in quarantine, right? I have to learn how to cook!” Aside from honing her skills in the kitchen, Rowland has used this time to bond with Titan in new and interesting ways. “We are doing different projects. … We play hide-and-seek in the house, we draw, we just chill,” she said. “We play games.”

The other day I tried to be really ambitious and make apple hand pies. I was so frustrated after having made pie crust, which is complicated as you have to flake cold butter, and then shape it into little crescent shapes you put the apples in. I thought I could do it because I’d made biscuits from scratch and that was similar to making pie crust, but there were too many steps to this. So I spread the crust out in a pan and put the cooked apples on top to make apple pie. It ended up overbaked and kind of hard. My son had one slice and I ate the entire rest of the pie in one day. That’s probably why I haven’t made any of the boxed cakes yet. I don’t need an entire cake available at this time. Oh and after I made biscuits I figured out that Jiffy has a box mix that’s just as good. That’s the company that makes those awesome old school corn muffins.

I’m jealous of people with pools!

Also of people with abs like this:

