Ana de Armas is ‘a great influence’ on Ben Affleck, who works to be ‘present & healthy’

Ben Affleck will always tell on himself with the sourced quotes his people leak to the press. Do you remember when Lindsay Shookus was said to be a stabilizing force in Ben Affleck’s life, to the point where she was like a sober coach keeping him away from other people drinking? Why does it always fall on Ben’s partner to be an influence on him and to save him from his demons? Jennifer Garner served that role for years. Well don’t worry, Ana de Armas is a great influence on him too.

“They are enjoying their time together,” a friend of Affleck tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue. “He makes her laugh and she’s a great influence. They safely visit with his family and he works to make sure he is healthy and present for his family. His priority will always be his children and making that work.”

[From People]

I said all there is to say about that. The latest photos of Ben and Ana are exclusives, but you can see them on JustJared. Interesting that Ben and Ana are only getting photographed by the one agency who happened to have the pictures of them in Costa Rica, almost as if they know where to be. Meanwhile these photos of Ana out shopping in Venice with a friend aren’t exclusives, but don’t worry, she Facetimed Ben so that the paparazzi could see. That’s her friend’s toddler obviously.