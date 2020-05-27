Dakota Johnson says grandma Tippi Hedren still lives with 13 big cats

Embed from Getty Images

Dakota Johnson redeemed herself from those awful 50 Shades movies by being one of the first celebrities to openly call out Ellen DeGeneres for being a phony, essentially. A lot of us respect her for that. Dakota’s nerve to call it like she sees it may be due to the fact that she comes from an old Hollywood family. Dakota’s parents are Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith and her grandmother is legendary actress Tippi Hedren (The Birds, Marnie). Tippi is now 90 years old and she looks amazing. I’ve included a recent Instagram photo that Melanie Griffith posted of Tippi. Tippi has been an advocate for animal rights, particularly big cats, for decades. There are photos of Tippi in the 1960s living with tigers that look like something out of Tiger King. In a new interview with Graham Norton, Dakota revealed that her grandmother still lives with about 13 big cats.

Does Tippi still live with the big cats?

Yes she has 13 or 14 lions and tigers. There used to be like 60 cats and now there’s just a couple. Do you remember this from when you were little?

By the time I was born they were all in huge compounds and it was a lot safer. It wasn’t totally as psycho as when they first started.

[From Graham Norton via People]

Judging from the photos on Melanie’s Instagram and how Dakota described it, the lions and tigers have large outdoor spaces now and aren’t lying on the couch in her living room. I also bet she has a team of people taking care of them for her, and that she doesn’t spare expenses keeping them fed and housed. (I have to mention that after seeing Tiger King.) Tippi has the Shambala Preserve in Acton, California, which takes in circus animals including elephants and big cats which are dependent on humans. It’s maintained by Tippi’s non-profit, the Roar foundation. I would bet that’s what Dakota is referring to.

Here’s that interview clip. Do you think she’s in Chris Martin’s house? There are tons of sound panels and instruments around her.

