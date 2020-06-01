Rich designer Virgil Abloh donated $50 for protesters’ bail after complaining about looting

I’m of the opinion that good allies can support Black Lives Matter in a variety of ways both big and small. You can repost and spread awareness in your own social group. You can vote in every election and elect people who will affect social justice. You can work on political campaigns and social movements. You can donate money. You can offer your couch or guest bedroom to activists working in your city or county. You can go out and physically protest. You can make statements and videos and agitate in your own way, while ensuring that you’re not drowning out black voices. My point is that I’m not going to judge various celebrities or public people for doing allyship in different ways. But I will judge a wealthy fashion designer for complaining about looting and then only donating $50 for bail? So it is with Virgil Abloh, the man who charges hundreds of dollars for Off-White bags and hoodies and “streetwear.”

Since the protests have broken out and people have taken to the streets to express their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, many protesters have been arrested for ‘looting’ and ‘violence’. Several celebrities have come forward offering to pay for the legal expenses and release of the protesters who have been taken into custody. While celebrities like Chrissy Teigen have already pledged thousands of dollars to help out the imprisoned protesters, Virgil Abloh the founder and CEO of the premium brand ‘Off White’ and artistic director of menswear line at Louis Vuitton, had a very interesting way of expressing his support to the movement. In the backdrop of protests, Abloh took to his Instagram to rant about ‘streetwear culture’ and slammed the protesters for ransacking Sean Wotherspoon’s store. He then said that the ones who have looted the merchandise should be ashamed of their actions. In another Instagram story, he posted a screenshot of his $50 contribution to Fempower, to help with the legal expenses of the arrested protesters. People were left amused by his measly contribution of $50 when the designer is worth millions, and even his lowest priced merchandise costs more than the sum he donated. A user tweeted, “Is Virgil Abloh serious for donating 50$? Cheapppp b***h and he works in LV and Off white…” Another wrote, “Virgil is more upset at people looting the WHITE store then police brutality. Let’s remember that VIRGIL’s Offwhite employees are all white so he never cared for black people anyways.”

I mean… I’ll be generous for a moment – Abloh’s concern for small businesses seems genuine. I watched his Instagram Stories and he seemed upset about the idea that his designer friends and small shops (wealthy boutiques, if you will) will have to rebuild. And $50 is better than nothing. But man, that’s setting the bar low, especially for a black designer who has profited enormously from “streetwear” aka monetizing a sanitized version of black street-fashion for white folks. (Meanwhile, problematic Marc Jacobs refusing to take down his “black lives matter” IG after his store was destroyed is a whole-ass mood. Also: HOT TOPIC!)

