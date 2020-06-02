Carole Baskin just won legal control of Joe Exotic’s/Jeff Lowe’s zoo



Joe Exotic remains in prison for clumsily trying to take out a hit on his long-standing rival, Carole Baskin. If you’re one of the millions who binge-watched Tiger King, you’ll know that Joe sold his roadside zoo to Jeff Lowe before he got sent away. Well Carole Baskin just won control of that zoo in her copyright case against Joe. The Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park’s current owners and staff have to leave within 120 days. You know they’re going to steal animals and f*k shit up before they go, because that’s who those people are. Here’s that story, from CNN.

A judge ruled in favor of Baskin’s Big Cat Rescue Corporation Monday in a lawsuit against the Greater Wynnewood Development Group, LLC. The latter company once was owned by Exotic The order gives Baskin control of about 16 acres of land in Garvin County, Oklahoma, that is home to an animal park with an array of big cats. GWDC must “vacate the Zoo Land premises within 120 days of service of this Order …Vacation of premises shall also require removal of all zoo animals from the Zoo Land,” the court order said. The judgment also awarded several cabins and vehicles to Baskin, according to court records. Baskin, who owns an animal sanctuary in Florida, had for years been a vocal critic of Maldonado-Passage’s animal park, a feud that escalated into a court battle. Maldonado-Passage argued that Baskin was trying to destroy his business with an online smear campaign in videos she posted to her YouTube page and social media channels. Meanwhile, Baskin argued that Exotic was abusing his animals and crusaded against his use of tigers for profit. He was convicted last year in a murder for hire plot against Baskin and is serving a 22 year sentence for the hit attempt and other crimes that include animal abuse. In 2011, Baskin won a trademark infringement lawsuit against against Maldanado-Passage — who was ordered to pay her $1 million. In a second suit, filed in 2016, she claimed he had subsequently transferred the Oklahoma property to his mother in a bid to evade creditors. On Monday a federal judge in Oklahoma City ordered that the property be turned over to Baskin. An attorney for Jeff Lowe, the current owner of the park, told CNN the judgment was not unexpected. “We anticipated Carol Baskin getting the title to the former park that once belonged to Joe Exotic, and we did not challenge her attempts to do so,” Mosley said Monday. “All of Jeff’s focus is on opening the new Tiger King Park in Thackerville, (Oklahoma), which should be opening in the next 120 days.”

[From CNN]

Look at Jeff Lowe advertising his new zoo in this statement from his lawyer! He’s not wasting any time cashing in on this, which is in no way surprising. You also know that most of these people will participate in whatever follow-up sensationalist drivel the filmmakers create. Carole absolutely is done with them, but that doesn’t matter she served her purpose. I do think that Carole was unnecessarily targeted and that the story about her having her ex husband killed had no merit. Carole wanted Joe to play into her hands like he did so she could go after him. She’s trying to paint herself as the savior of the animals. While her sanctuary may be a better place for them she also profits off the big cats and off unpaid labor. All of these people are trash, but I guess this is the best outcome for the tigers.

Oh yeah and Joe Exotic’s husband is probably cheating on him with other random reality stars.