John Oliver delivers a powerful episode about Black Lives Matter & the police

While I love John Oliver, I had to stop writing about his lectures on Last Week Tonight. I would get so caught up in them and how he explained all of these important issues but all I could say was “please watch this.” But please watch this. Oliver devoted his entire Last Week Tonight episode to the Police. And when I say “devoted” I do not mean that he was trying to honor the police. At all. He did an in-depth analysis starting with the Civil War, moving through Jim Crow, the Civil Rights Movement, the militarization of police forces around the country, how Democrats and Republicans have spent decades becoming “law and order” politicians, and on and on. He explained why police unions are hindering progress on good policing measures and why police unions are why so few cops are even charged, let alone convicted, of the many violent crimes they commit. Here’s the full episode:
Oliver looked like he was already in tears at the end. The clip shown at the end is from a longer video that activist and writer Kimberly Jones did with David Jones Media last week. I realize not everyone has 30 minutes to watch LWT right now, but bookmark this page and watch the show, and then watch Kimberly Jones’ full speech.
There’s a lot of talk about how this moment in history will be taught in schools and colleges years from now. I agree. I think these two videos will hopefully be shown in those classes.
Screencaps from videos.
Bless this man and all his descendants!
TWT has been one of my favourite shows for years now. John Oliver explains things so well. He also has an episode on Black American women & maternal mortality. Due to quarantine we are home schooling & I have my two Teenage sons watch TWT Monday mornings as part of their socials curriculum.
Preach John Oliver!
That’s awesome to hear! Thank you for showing this to your children and discussing it with them. I hope more parents take the time to have these tough discussions with their children so we really can move forward as a society and not continuously repeat the mistakes from our past in the horrible ideas of “tradition” & “that’s how it’s always been”.
It has been one of my favourite shows as well, the team a LWT does a wonderful job on every story they take on. I have introduced my partner to this show, and I have seen a real change in the way he looks at things now.
I hope John gets the painting he is looking for.
WATCH THIS EPISODE!
I watched it last night as it aired and was just mesmerized throughout. It is the late 19th-21st century of US history brilliantly covered in one half hour.
And I just affixed a bunch of my Last Week Tonight Stamps to a pile of bills and letters this morning, including letters to my people in Congress advocating to save the USPS from Trump. Elizabeth Warren got Mr. NutterButter. I figured she would enjoy him.
I just watched the Kimberly Jones video…and do not have words. She was spot ON! I don’t see how anyone can argue, debate or disagree with anything she said. The saddest part is how true her words were….I’m making donations to BLM as I type this.
My dear departed dad, who was Irish, used to say that when St. Patrick drove the snakes out of Ireland, they all went and joined the police.
Kimberly Jones is awesomeness.