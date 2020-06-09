Hartley Sawyer, 35, justifiably fired from ‘The Flash’ for unhinged old tweets

World Premiere of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

Yesterday, I kept seeing the headlines about how someone named Hartley Sawyer was fired from The Flash for “old tweets.” I didn’t see any headlines or summaries go in-depth about the tweets, and that’s why I sought out this story, to figure out just how bad these tweets were to get some guy on a CW show fired so abruptly. For what it’s worth, I’ve never seen The Flash and I have no idea what anything show-related is about, but Sawyer played the Elongated Man. He is currently 35 years old, which would have made him 27 years old when he made most of these tweets, which are apparently all from 2012:

These are part of an even longer tweet-thread and it just goes on and on and on. Like, he could not shut up. He was tweeting endlessly offensive sh-t about gay people, women and people of color. He thought it was hilarious to repeatedly make “jokes” about violence against women.

This reminds me so much about the controversy with Marvel director James Gunn, who was fired for about eight months (before he was rehired) because of HIS offensive old tweets, which involved a lot of “jokes” about rape and pedophilia. There’s something in these comic-book fandoms, right? In Gunn’s case, his old tweets were dug up by right-wingers looking to make some kind of point about Disney. In Sawyer’s case, I think fans of the show were just shocked that this guy is such a douche canoe..

Anyway, CW lined up with the producers of The Flash and they issued a statement saying: “Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr. Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation. Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.” I’m including some tweets below showing support for Sawyer’s firing and support for CW creating an inclusive environment:

World Premiere of 'Godzilla: King of the Monsters'

Photos courtesy of WENN.

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Hartley Sawyer, 35, justifiably fired from ‘The Flash’ for unhinged old tweets”

  1. Enis says:
    June 9, 2020 at 9:46 am

    Grant Gustin is genuinely a good dude. He and Candace Patton have had a lot of crap thrown at them for the Barry/Iris relationship and a lot of that has been racist. He has always been the first to bat to defend his BIPOC coworkers.

    I think a lot of fans are shocked because Hartley Sawyer’s character is a really kind hearted, and the polar opposite of the tweets.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment