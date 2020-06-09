Anna Paquin, Reebok, athletes & gyms cut ties with Crossfit after CEO’s racist tweet

Crossfit has a cult following, with small independent franchise gyms across the US. We don’t have one in my town, but their daily workouts look brutal. (Full disclosure: I’m going on the posted workouts, I haven’t actually done Crossfit.) There’s a real camaraderie and sense of community among Crossfitters. Actress Anna Paquin loves their workouts and posts photos where she’s making friends with other Crossfitters, even when she travels. So when I saw her post saying she wasn’t going to be loyal to the brand anymore I was surprised. It turns out that the CEO and founder, Greg Glassman, made a horribly racist tweet. Several franchises are cutting ties, Reebok has ended their contract with them, and some top athletes in the Crossfit games have announced that they will no longer compete. Glassman has apologized, but only after he was rightfully called out for it. Here’s what he tweeted on Saturday. It was so bad.
It's FLOYD-19.
— Greg Glassman (@CrossFitCEO) June 6, 2020
That’s awful and racist on several levels. Plus Anna Paquin has shared an internal email he sent putting someone on blast for calling him racist. (You can see that in her Instagram slideshow at the top of this post.) Prior to this, Crossfit and Glassman hadn’t issued any tweets or posts in support of Black Lives Matter or in reference to George Floyd’s murder. Glassman has since “apologized” for that tweet but insists he’s not racist. Interestingly enough, this was tweeted from the official Crossfit account, not Glassman’s personal account. This is bad, but how much do you want to bet he didn’t even write it? They probably took his explanation, sanitized it and tried to make him sound sorry and like he cares.
“I, CrossFit HQ, and the CrossFit community will not stand for racism. I made a mistake by the words I chose yesterday.
My heart is deeply saddened by the pain it has caused. It was a mistake, not racist but a mistake.
Floyd is a hero in the black community and not just a victim. I should have been sensitive to that and wasn’t. I apologize for that. I was trying to stick it to the @IHME_UW for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown, and when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd’s name in that effort was wrong.
It’s our hope that his murder catalyzes real change resulting in a level playing field for our black brothers and sisters.
Please hear me when I say, we stand by our community to fight for justice. I care about you, our community, and I am here for you.”
So he’s anti-lockdown too? It figures. At least 300 gyms, multiple sponsors and Crossfit athletes have since cut ties with Crossfit. People has more:
Glassman’s tweet of June 6 set off an outcry among the thousands of CrossFit gym members, owners, professional athletes and many of the brands that have long been affiliated with CrossFit. Reebok, which has been the exclusive maker of all official CrossFit apparel and the title sponsor of the annual CrossFit games for the last 10 years, said that they would drop their affiliation once their contract ends this year.
Several other sponsors, including Rogue, which manufacturers barbells and other weightlifting equipment used in CrossFit, have also dropped their partnerships.
And as of Monday morning, at least 300 gyms have dropped their CrossFit affiliation and changed their names, according to a Google Spreadsheet that began circulating on Reddit. In New York City, for example, CrossFit Greenpoint has switched their name to Greenpoint Athletics and CrossFit Queens has become Community Fitness of Queens. Many others are still deciding on a new name.
“Our partnership with CrossFit HQ comes to an end later this year. Recently, we have been in discussions regarding a new agreement, however, in light of recent events, we have made the decision to end our partnership with CrossFit HQ,” Reebok said in a statement to Footwear News. “We will fulfill our remaining contractual obligations in 2020. We owe this to the CrossFit Games competitors, fans and the community.”
Professional CrossFit athletes have spoken out against Glassman’s tweet and a growing list have said that they will not continue to support the organization unless they take further action to support the Black community, Morning Chalk Up reported. Five athletes have said that they will decline their invitation to the 2020 CrossFit Games if there is not further action.
I’m glad that the gyms are cutting ties particularly and that the athletes and companies are too. Glassman is an awful person and he’ll always be known as a racist now. Good. I don’t know how Crossfit will recover from this unless Glassman steps down and is replaced by someone else.
View this post on Instagram
I’ve had the enormous pleasure of having this stunning badass @efaburkecf as my CrossFit coach here in London for the last year or so and I’m so happy for her and her new chapter at @voguefitness.marinamall but I’m really going to miss her! Good luck Aoife!!!! Thank you so much for kindness, patience and inspiration. I hope your new CrossFit home knows just how damn lucky they are to have you!!! 🖤🖤🖤🖤💚💚💚💚
This is badass I wish I could do this:
View this post on Instagram
A little Saturday morning stroll on my hands with the amazing @efaburkecf 3rd of these was the best and of course the ones before we turned the camera on were even better. Then 6 rounds of 5 power cleans and 9 over barbell burpees followed by 6 rounds of 5 deadlifts and 8 wall balls aka my CrossFit kryptonite. #fuckwallballs #strongisbeautiful #ladiesofcrossfit
That is disgusting and reprehensible. I love Anna, she is fierce and stands up for what she believes in.
This guys sucks and CrossFit HQ sucks too. My husband is a die-hard CrossFitter and we have two friends who own Boxes. They both are parting ways with CrossFit and I couldn’t be prouder of their decision. Our family is done with them too.
I’m glad that racists finally face consequences for their actions. But it almost “amazes” me that racists still think they can say or tweet their hate and think they get away with it after everything that has happened since George Floyd has been murdered.
CF has always seemed a bit culty to me. Good for all the gym owners who are going independent! Your regulars are not going to stop going to your gym.
That is a disgusting tweet, and the email makes it even worse 100x, which I didn’t think was possible. Love Anna, and good for all to cut ties
Wait, it may be due to lack of coffee that I may have read it wrong but did his statement say: it was not racist but a mistake? WTF
How do people think racists jokes don’t make you a racist. What are you then a comedian? At best all a racist “joke” does is perpetuate a harmful stereotype or continues association with certain races as having certain traits. More likely it continues to keep certain race down.
Honest question- as a non-native speaker I really don’t understand why ‘It’s FLOYD-19.’ is a horribly racist thing to say. I understand not issuing any tweets or posts in support of Black Lives Matter can be interpreted as tone-deaf or negligent. Does this mean not speaking out= racist? I can understand that, but then I still don’t understand why Glassmans tweet was horribly racist! Please understand I’m not trying to be critical, I just try to understand!
As a non-native speaker as well I say -
He put the name of a person in the name of a virus, and used it as a pun. He would never do that for a white person. Black people are a pun-material to him. And a disease!
Of course, there is a million other ways to interpret it, but it is racist, no question.
ex CrossFitter here. Glassman believes the institute for health botched the management of covid-19 and that hurt his brand and the gyms. The reference to Floyd-19 is intended to mean they’ll mess up the response to BLM the same way. That’s what his apology tried to explain. Badly. And the email he sent blows that out of the water as a lie anyway.
Glassman is a dick for this and the brand won’t recover. I’ll be interested to see how others like Dave Castro respond.
As for the athletes, to say they’re waiting is bull. CrossFit HQ does not know how to address this and won’t change. The athletes need to cut ties now.
Anna has always been awesome on IG.
Her and Stephen are a great down to earth couple.