Natalie Portman once ‘feared’ the Defund The Police movement, but now she’s for it

For the past week especially, the “defund the police” argument has been moved from a fringe discussion to a mainstream discussion. I’m not saying “fringe” in a negative way, and I know Defund The Police activists have been working on this issue for years if not decades. But it went from a pie-in-the-sky fringe movement to something a lot more mainstream over the past week, as we’ve seen police forces across the country riot, violently assault peaceful protesters and show us all why American policing is 100% broken. There are now significant questions about where to go from here: reform the police and save “the good parts” of current police forces and take a scalpel to the bad parts? Or disband/defund the police, effectively burning down the current police infrastructure, and building something new from the ground up?
These are the questions facing cities, states and the federal government now. What’s remarkable is how quickly, again, this went mainstream. All it took was two weeks of videos of kids being tear-gassed, clergy being shoved by fascists and peaceful protesters being violently assaulted. Now it feels like the whole country is 100% done with this police bulls–t. Now Natalie Portman is putting her two cents in. For what it’s worth, I don’t hate that she’s using social media to work out her feelings on this. It’s a complicated, nuanced conversation and I find her words to be pretty thoughtful:
When I first heard #defundthepolice, I have to admit my first reaction was fear. My whole life, police have made me feel safe. But that’s exactly the center of my white privilege: the police make me as a white woman feel safe, while my black friends, family and neighbors feel the opposite: police make them feel terror. And for good reason. Police are the 6th leading cause of death for black men in this country. These are not isolated incidents. They are patterns and part of the system of over-policing of black Americans.
Reforms have not worked. Minneapolis, where George Floyd was murdered, is one of the most progressive police forces in the country, having undergone extensive anti-bias training.
I am grateful to the leaders in the @mvmnt4blklives who have made us question the status quo. And who have made us imagine, what a world could be like in which we invested in nourishing people; (in their education, healthcare, environment, shelter)— rather than putting all of our money into punishment. I’ve gotten to the age in my life, where if my gut feels uncomfortable, I take the situation as wrong. But this concept initially made me uncomfortable because I was wrong. Because the system that makes me feel comfortable is wrong. #defendblacklives #defundthepolice
I’ll admit that I, like Natalie, went from thinking “defund the police” was something that could never happen, even if it *should* happen. But as the movement continues… I absolutely think that there are many police forces around this country which should absolutely be defunded and disbanded. I don’t think we could get *all* police forces defunded. But we could try?
Some of y’all really think defunding the police is radical and crazy but they defund schools every year. Chicago shut down 50 schools in black and brown communities at once saying they don’t have the money. That same year, the police budget increased.
The police should be dissuaded from dressing up as modern-day gladiators, having access to far too much heavy weaponry, and calling the public ‘civilians’ as a bare minimum. They’re not a military force. They should NEVER think of themselves as a military force. Defunding this kind of mental aberration is long overdue.
I think a key obstacle is the knee jerk reaction to the slogan, along with “Abolish Police.” Once I explain the meaning and possibilities to people (disbanding and reforming to great success like Camden County, or gradually reallocating funds and resources and reserving a few highly trained officers for actual investigative work into serious crimes or acts of terrorism and hiring social workers, psychologists, and unarmed public servants to deal with traffic stops, domestic disputes, disorderly behavior, etc.), even conservatives I know like these ideas. But the problem with slogans is they only give a partial picture and require further research, which most people don’t want/have time to do.
Same, tbh. I read it and thought okay now you’re going too far. But I quickly learned the concept behind it and realized that I’ve been voting accordingly for almost 20 years (in Germany) so yeah, I support it. It’s a good thing she’s not pretending to have it all figured out from day 1.
I love what she said, because I’ve gone through similar thoughts in the last week. I didn’t understand how we could defund the police or why it would be beneficial. After educating myself on the issue, I think it makes total sense to devote more funding to other social services that can genuinely help people, rather than just throwing people in prison for issues that can be helped.
The police, as they exist now, simply do not work. I was never aware of the history of policing and how they started as slave patrols. I think whatever law enforcement we do maintain or create should have a far more advanced education than current police. A degree in criminal justice seems appropriate.
I think the idea of de-funding the police alarms a lot of people because they don’t understand what it means.
It doesn’t mean you do away with your police force, it just means cities stop shoveling money their way so they can stockpile military grade weaponry and take courses on killology and instead start directing it towards the types of things that help reduce crime before it starts – mental health counseling. Drug counseling. Programs that give kids something to do after school. Programs that help mitigate homelessness and hunger. But people hear “De-fund” and freak out and that is just the way the current police force like it.
A whole lot of the public needs to be educated on this topic before they start turning it against us more than they already have.
For gods sake it’s not helping to say “defund” when you mean “reduce funding”
I love the idea of taking some of the money and redirecting it to preventive social measures, I hate the idea of not having a police force or not having money for the police force. Reducing prison sentences would probably save more money though. Also don’t body cams cost a lot and don’t we want body cams? I don’t really see the police issue being too much money, it’s too little accountability. There needs to be a more powerful group created to check the police. They need to be well paid to avoid hiring the wrong people or being tempted by bribes
