‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max’s library & ‘Cops’ got cancelled

In 2017, we had a debate about Gone with the Wind and whether audiences were mature and educated enough to watch that film with an eye on what it really was, pro-Confederacy propaganda and racist. I admitted that I’ve seen the film many times and I can enjoy it for the good parts (including a great performance by Vivian Leigh) and reject the actual story and racist text. In 2017, the debate arose because a Memphis theater cancelled all of their screenings of GWTW in the wake of, you know, all of the neo-Nazis and such. And now HBO Max is taking GWTW out of its library.

HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its library of films. A spokesperson for HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, told CNN Business that “Gone with the Wind” is “a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson said. The spokesperson added that when the film returns to HBO Max, it “will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions,” and will be presented “as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history,” the spokesperson said. The removal also comes after John Ridley, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “12 Years a Slave,” wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times this week asking HBO Max to take the film out of its rotation.

I’m all for removing the film right now, if just to save viewers from themselves. If left to their own devices, audiences have already shown that they’d rather watch The Help more than anything else (The Help was #1 on Netflix last week). As for a historical context… it reminds me of the way TCM and AMC used to operate, with commentators coming on at the beginning and end of old films to explain why this and this is problematic, or why this performance was noteworthy, etc. Will HBO do that? Will they make people watch a Racist History For Dummies special before they can watch GWTW?

Also cancelled: Cops. The show! Cops ran on Fox for 25 seasons, then it was picked up by Spike TV in 2013, and now Spike is Paramount Network and they don’t want any part of Cops. The network spokesperson said: “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.” Reruns still appear on a few cable channels, but at least one of those channels plans to drop the reruns this month. What else… A&E is trying to figure out if they should pull Live PD. Discovery ID might keep their show Body Cam off the schedule for a while too. Yay.