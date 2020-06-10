‘Gone with the Wind’ pulled from HBO Max’s library & ‘Cops’ got cancelled

In 2017, we had a debate about Gone with the Wind and whether audiences were mature and educated enough to watch that film with an eye on what it really was, pro-Confederacy propaganda and racist. I admitted that I’ve seen the film many times and I can enjoy it for the good parts (including a great performance by Vivian Leigh) and reject the actual story and racist text. In 2017, the debate arose because a Memphis theater cancelled all of their screenings of GWTW in the wake of, you know, all of the neo-Nazis and such. And now HBO Max is taking GWTW out of its library.
HBO Max has pulled “Gone with the Wind” from its library of films. A spokesperson for HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, told CNN Business that “Gone with the Wind” is “a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society. These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible,” the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson added that when the film returns to HBO Max, it “will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions,” and will be presented “as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history,” the spokesperson said.
The removal also comes after John Ridley, the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of “12 Years a Slave,” wrote an op-ed in the Los Angeles Times this week asking HBO Max to take the film out of its rotation.
I’m all for removing the film right now, if just to save viewers from themselves. If left to their own devices, audiences have already shown that they’d rather watch The Help more than anything else (The Help was #1 on Netflix last week). As for a historical context… it reminds me of the way TCM and AMC used to operate, with commentators coming on at the beginning and end of old films to explain why this and this is problematic, or why this performance was noteworthy, etc. Will HBO do that? Will they make people watch a Racist History For Dummies special before they can watch GWTW?
Also cancelled: Cops. The show! Cops ran on Fox for 25 seasons, then it was picked up by Spike TV in 2013, and now Spike is Paramount Network and they don’t want any part of Cops. The network spokesperson said: “Cops is not on the Paramount Network and we don’t have any current or future plans for it to return.” Reruns still appear on a few cable channels, but at least one of those channels plans to drop the reruns this month. What else… A&E is trying to figure out if they should pull Live PD. Discovery ID might keep their show Body Cam off the schedule for a while too. Yay.
I hope they cancel live PD too. my boss really enjoys watching both that and cops, and let me tell you he is woefully uneducated about police brutality and racism. I’m pretty sure watching those shows have confirmed the biases he already held.
I would prefer if they went the TCM route rather than just removing the film, but I understand the impulse.
So they finally cancelled Cops. Michael Moore was calling for this twenty years ago.
https://youtu.be/Nzhqec_bj-4
I’m BAME (French Caribbean) and I love Gone with the Wind.
I think it is important to educate viewers on the collective bias of this era. And such movies can serve as educational tools.
Removing them altogether goes against this purpose.
@Mirage I totally agree with you. I think HBO or any other net streaming platform shouldn’t remove Gone with the Wind. As a matter of fact TCM should play Gone with the Wind in repeat because it is a teachable lesson on how the Confederacy inflicts the daily lives in the South. Whether the rights to be woman and her liberties to the unfortunate spoils of slavery. A film like this should a passing lesson to all generations especially mine. If it weren’t for the Gone with the Wind, I wouldn’t know about Alex Haley’s ‘Roots’ when I was 8 or 9 years old.
So this is why GWTW was twitter trending yesterday. I was so busy I didn’t have time to figure that out. It’s true that burying this film is just a pretense, we can’t bury our history. I like the idea of including some education, and I’d do a deep delve into Margaret Mitchell’s beliefs as part of that.
I agree as well. We cannot not erase our nation’s history but we can examine it and learn from it and teach our children from it. I feel that it’s almost like people don’t want to accept that part of history, so let’s just do away with it. That will not help either.
I think it’s just that the film is too problematic to show in a vacuum, so until they figure out how to address it, it’s easiest and for the best to remove it. The movie plays dangerously into the “Magnolia Myth” that slaves were treated well and preferred slavery to freedom, not to mention all the stereotypes.
Margaret Mitchell was indeed racist and kept her ‘mammy’ (god that makes me sick to even type) well into adulthood like Scarlett. The good thing that came out of the success of GWTW is that she was approached by the president of Morehouse College and he asked her if she would use her money to help put black students through college. She did. However because of the times, the two never actually met and all the money she donated was donated privately and none of the students or faculty ever knew who the benefactor was. It’s not an excuse for the book or movie but it shows that she did try and change and do some good. Idk if that balances out the harm that her work did.
I get it….but sigh, I really hope there is a middle ground to cancel culture. My BA is in American Studies….I studied GWTW in college and I do love huge parts of the movie. It represents a part of our culture that truly existed. We can’t overlook the bad parts of us. How else can we learn from them for our future? I love old classics like that. Are they troubled….absolutely….but why not keep the film in the library AND bring heightened awareness to it? Cancelling GWTW also cancels Hattie McDaniel who was the first African American woman to win an Oscar for this role, and sweeps a wonderful story of friendship between her and Clark Gabel under the rug. Their friendship endured during a time in our society when it should not have.
Um, it does not cancel Hattie McDaniel. And GWTW is not “cancelled”. It does need some education to go along with it. Stop pretending white women see any of the problems or even know it’s confederate poopaganda. Or know anything about Mitchell’s beliefs.
What?
There is a huge difference between watching it to critically study it and watching it because you like seeing Scarlett and Rhett battle it out.
It’s also not erasure just to not have it streaming until a solution is reached.
I think this is a good call by HBO Max. I “appreciate” GWTW in that it is an epic movie, with gorgeous scenery and sets, gorgeous costumes, vivien leigh is wonderful in it – but it is definitely racist pro confederacy propaganda.
But people really don’t get it. I used to post a lot on a message board that was predominantly white women, and someone commented once about how surprised they were to read a criticism of GWTW as being racist, so I asked “I kind of thought that was common knowledge?” And maybe 1/4 agreed with me and the rest were kind of like “welllllll Scarlett slaps the girl at the one point and that wasn’t good but…..”
We don’t need less art, we need better education. GWTW can be a valuable teaching tool as a starting point to discussing the actual historical time, but also to discussing the era in which it was made. That will take some extra work but it should happen. How and why these films were made as they were is also part of understanding, well, all of this!
I get why this film needed to be pulled right now, but at the same time, as others have said, it’s very dangerous to bury these types of films and books and pretend they didn’t exist.
It’s double relevant to something like GWTW as it not only represents the racism and white supremacy of the confederate era, but also how society in the 1930′s viewed those issues and chose to represent them in film and literature.
If we can’t understand how and how much progress was made then how do we teach future generations? Obviously history books can still teach this, but seeing it on film is an invaluable resource. Like watching To Kill and Mockingbird now vs when it was first released.
They’re not burying it. they’re just pulling it until they can add some context and education to it.
From the post, they’re not pulling GWTW permanently:
FYI: WB usually does a pretty good job on the disclaimers:
“Tom and Jerry shorts may depict some ethnic and racial prejudices that were once commonplace in American society,” the disclaimer reads. “Such depictions were wrong then and are wrong today.”
The DVD box set went one step further, and included an introduction from Whoopi Goldberg about why producers decided to leave the scene in when the episodes were re-released on video.
“The Tom and Jerry episodes included in this collection comes to us from a time when racial and ethnic differences were caricatured in the name of entertainment,” Goldberg says in the introduction. “These prejudices were wrong then and they’re wrong today.”
https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/13/20963014/disney-plus-racism-cultural-disclaimer-dumbo-song-of-the-south-warner-bros-tom-jerry
A few years ago Yale held a Confederate southern ball; one of the attendees wrote n***** on a library wall. (This was discussed by the absolutely awesome Jonathan Hollaway on his yale.edu platform: if anyone hasn’t seen his online African-American history series, *watch it*. It is brilliant.) I think a significant number of people urgently need to understand, via an appropriate mouthpiece, that GWTW is Margaret Mitchell’s desperate attempt to depict an ideal society rather than a dying one. She yearned for the trappings and caste system of the Old South: she could never accept that it was dead, and should stay dead.
If we could also withdraw the book also from the booksellers and of the library. And beyond pro-confederative propaganda and racist, the film itself is bad, the character of Scarlett is purely detestable and I have never seen the under saying the romance between the characters of Rhett and Scarlett.Personally, the first time I saw the film was when I was in high school into my the cinema club and we have could analyze everything that was wrong with this film. whether on the technical term (editing, staging …) but also the whole pro-confederative propaganda aspect by also relying on the book.I think that’s the only way to see this kind of film.
What I really liked from our teacher was; at the benning of the lessons
he have asked who saw the film and who had loved it. The most of the people who loved it were mainly white girls and at the end of studying the film they understood what was wrong with this film.Because before the analyse they had see into the movie only the romance and wardrobe of Scarlett.