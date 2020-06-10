NYPD PBA pres. Mike O’Meara threw a tantrum about cops being treated like animals

Embed from Getty Images

Several days after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, I said to CB that if arrest warrants had been filed immediately for Derek Chauvin and Floyd’s other murderers, the protests would not have been as strong as they were at that time. It just seemed like there was already a mountain of evidence and investigative avenues, and I didn’t get why they hadn’t arrested Chavin & company at that point. Well, I was missing the point. The point wasn’t that Chauvin and other killer cops are rarely arrested, charged and found guilty for their crimes (although that’s a significant part). The point is that the system is rotten to its very f–king core. It was never a few bad apples. We’ve seen that again and again.

What’s absolutely bonkers is that cops around the country (and perhaps around the world) have literally no idea that time’s up on all of them, that business as usual no longer exists, and that the world has watched them violently assault peaceful protesters, shove and baton unarmed women, murder people of color, tear-gas kids and clergy and arrest the journalists trying to cover it. But to hear those cops tell it, THEY are the real victims. Yesterday, the New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Mike O’Meara threw a nationally televised pity party for himself and his (white) cop brothers. This is… not doing what he thinks it’s doing.

These cops are truly throwing tantrums because they aren’t allowed to kill, harass, maim and assault taxpayers with impunity. Do they not realize that these are exhibits in Why Things Need To Change?

Someone did a good edit of O’Meara’s speech.

— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 9, 2020

Incidentally, yesterday the New York legislature finally repealed 50-A, a law which kept New York police officer’s disciplinary records sealed. That’s one of the reasons for the NYPD tantrums – all of their brutality and harassment records can now be FOIA’d.

