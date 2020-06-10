NYPD PBA pres. Mike O’Meara threw a tantrum about cops being treated like animals

Several days after George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis, I said to CB that if arrest warrants had been filed immediately for Derek Chauvin and Floyd’s other murderers, the protests would not have been as strong as they were at that time. It just seemed like there was already a mountain of evidence and investigative avenues, and I didn’t get why they hadn’t arrested Chavin & company at that point. Well, I was missing the point. The point wasn’t that Chauvin and other killer cops are rarely arrested, charged and found guilty for their crimes (although that’s a significant part). The point is that the system is rotten to its very f–king core. It was never a few bad apples. We’ve seen that again and again.
What’s absolutely bonkers is that cops around the country (and perhaps around the world) have literally no idea that time’s up on all of them, that business as usual no longer exists, and that the world has watched them violently assault peaceful protesters, shove and baton unarmed women, murder people of color, tear-gas kids and clergy and arrest the journalists trying to cover it. But to hear those cops tell it, THEY are the real victims. Yesterday, the New York Police Benevolent Association (PBA) President Mike O’Meara threw a nationally televised pity party for himself and his (white) cop brothers. This is… not doing what he thinks it’s doing.
These cops are truly throwing tantrums because they aren’t allowed to kill, harass, maim and assault taxpayers with impunity. Do they not realize that these are exhibits in Why Things Need To Change?
Someone did a good edit of O’Meara’s speech.
it's still got a shine on it pic.twitter.com/CKLxDg8svq
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 9, 2020
Incidentally, yesterday the New York legislature finally repealed 50-A, a law which kept New York police officer’s disciplinary records sealed. That’s one of the reasons for the NYPD tantrums – all of their brutality and harassment records can now be FOIA’d.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
not a single black face in the crowd behind this rotten motherf..ker. He can go to hell. And take de Blasio with you.
I see one. One!! Very inclusive. There’s even “A” woman in there. Diversity.
He’s freaking out because his job is on the line. People are realizing that police unions are protecting bad cops and leading to civilian deaths. Police union days are numbered.
What’s baffling me about the police unions, isn’t so much how awful they are, but how stupid they are. The union apparently arranged to have all those Buffalo officers cheer for the 2 who got arrested for shoving the 75 year old man. Doesn’t anybody in the union understand the optics? It’s hard to blame “one bad apple” when they all cheer for the bad apples.
Reminds me of the BRF and the Cambs with their treatment of Meghan – the hubris is so big and they’ve been getting away with their racist behavior for so long that they can’t conceive of how bad they look to the rest of the world.
@Royalwatcher, I think you’re right about the hubris. There does seem to be shock that people believe what we are all seeing instead of just meekly accepting whatever they say.
There also need to be civilians on the review panels preferably rotating members, not necessarily from same county or states. Transparency. I think cops also need better training in recognizing individuals with mental health problems too. Better pay and must live in community with access to AnY school for
their kids
They can’t be allowed to exist at this point. I am normally a *very* pro-union person but mainly in regards to capitalist enterprise. In government/community? USPS? Fine. Teachers? Fine. Etc. al. But with police, the power dynamic already favors them too heavily; it’s too interconnected to prosecution systems and systemic power structures that do not necessarily protect or benefit communities. If you give somebody the right to fire a gun and kill at their discretion, they have to held the same legal and moral standards as everybody else or it falls apart. You can’t have additional protections for them for exactly this reason.
“Police Benevolent Association.” Just let the irony of that oxymoron sink in.
I know, right? I’ve always wondered about the name. Knowing the history of policing it strikes me as facetious. Maybe it always was.
Take a look at these guys arms. Notice anything? Back in the late 90′s thru the early aughts, I went to Gold Gym with my then-husband. I noticed that some of the biggest grunters (if you’ve been to one of these gyms you know what I mean) were cops. And they looked and acted like roid ragers too. I’ve always had a thing about cops. Maybe because my uncle was one and he held a gun to my aunt’s head on more than one occasion. He was a drunk. I don’t know. I just know these guys are so dangerous. I never dated one and never would. And I’m white. Just my opinion, it’s a free country right? I don’t have to love cops do I?
I just don’t see how America’s *rotten* policing culture ever changes, until they address the guns issue. Whilst guns flood every street and every corner in America, you will always need the people with the biggest balls and almost superhuman levels of courage in the police force. That then attracts the wannabe serial killers, white supremacists, the sadists and the adrenaline junkies. Not great people.
I keep praying that Americans tolerance of and attitude to guns changes. One day.
I hear you. In Chicago where I grew up, the guys in my white neighborhood who grew up to be cops weren’t the brightest. And with multiple generations pursuing the profession, it was and is very much a family business steeped in racism and ignorance, which I think leads to the anger you describe.
Of course there are exceptions. I know a guy who was a social worker, working with inner city youth, who joined the force hoping to make a difference from “inside.” Definitely not the stereotype that is unfortunately all too real too often. The outsized reverence police has always struck me as a little scary. As someone pointed out, it takes a person more than 7 years to become a lawyer but only 8 weeks or so to become a cop. Letting an increasingly angry segment of the population on the loose with very little training and deadly weapons, shielded by a hero-worshipping mythology…I mean what did we expect?
I live in one of the 5 boroughs and know many cops. You know how many of these white cops are racists? At least 90%. And I say this as a middle aged white Irish-Catholic. There are some good cops for sure but most of them are like this red faced screaming idiot. There is a reason why so many cops transfer to the FDNY after a few years.
Yes. And no one says this, right? I am in the same area, you nailed it.
“There is a reason why so many cops transfer to the FDNY after a few years.”
Another reason is the pay structure. Unless things have changed in the past few years, NYC police pensions are based on what the officer earned his last few years (I think it’s 3 years, but I’m not completely sure). So a lot of NYC police officers retire before they are promoted to a position without overtime. They work as much overtime as they can for a few years, and then they can retire with a nice pension. But, since they are still relatively young, many start second careers.
I’m in Chicago and it’s exactly the same. The accents might be different, lol, but these guys are cut from the same cloth and you can spot them from miles away.
This guy is not a NYC police officer, he’s a transit cop, probably hasn’t walked a beat in 30 years. His accent and attitude says Long Island to me, land of the blue pens for white people and black pens for black people when applying for a mortgage, just to keep things in order. SMH.
Adding: the NYC PBA head is named Patrick Lynch, who is beyond anything this guy said. I was driving around doing errands yesterday and he was on the radio spewing hate; I wanted to crash into a gas pump or something.
He’s literally repeating back what everybody has been saying to the police.
Do you know it takes about 840 hours to become a cop and 1500 to become a barber.
I’ll be keeping a close eye on the policy changes that get proposed and implemented to combat systemic racism. Symbolism is all well and good but just keep an eye on the policies.
I have only one response to this: Defund the police.!
Now is the best time to really look at how policing policies are created and supported. The pressure is on and police all across America are showing their ass for the world to see. Police are not much different than any other gang, ruling by brutality and intimidation. It is really time for a sea change. An easy way to start is to hire a lot more women and people of color to reflect the neighborhoods they patrol. Also demilitarize them. Also spend more money on community resources to help rather than punish blighted areas. I hope voting participation is at an all time high this November and that it funnels down to the local elections. Time to undo what the GOP has been trying to do for a generation, stacking state assemblies with far right nutters. Bring it all down while we are still pissed