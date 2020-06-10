Alia Shawkat apologizes for resurfaced 2016 video where she used the n-word

For the past week, people like Skai Jackson and others have been exposing racists online, both normal people and celebrities. I tend to believe that Skai is getting some tips or requests for some exposures too. On June 5th, “Skai Jackson Stan” posted this video clip from 2016, featuring Alia Shawkat dropping the n-word like it was nothing:
First of all, her comfort with dropping that word is startling. This didn’t happen years and years ago, and this didn’t happen when Alia was some dumb kid. In 2016, every non-black person knew well enough to NOT use that word. And Alia was 27 years old when she said that. YIKES. Well, Alia released an apology for the video:
“I am writing this to address a video that was posted of me quoting a song with the n-word in it as part of an interview from 4 years ago,” her statement began. “I am deeply sorry and I take full responsibility. It was a careless moment, one I’m ashamed and embarrassed by, but vow to continue to learn from. I regret using a word that carries so much pain and history to black people, as it is never a word to be used by someone who is not black. I have been learning so much about what it truly means to be an ally. The voices black people must be amplified and heard clearly.”
“As an Arabic woman, who can pass for white, I’m working hard to process this nuanced access I’ve been afforded, and I realize how important it is to be hyper vigilant in the spaces I exist in,” she expressed. “I have been trying to understand the real definition of the word ally. It is more than simply believing in equality but to be willing to act with and for the black community. I aim to fight against these injustices and remind myself that this isn’t about a title but an action to work against these systems that have protected me but not others.”
“I am sorry that my ignorance has led me to this moment. I will continue to support the black community as best as I can and learn from this,” she said. “We as non black people must all take responsibly for the inactivity we’ve been comfortable to sit with for so long- that has gotten us here. Silence is violence, and so are the words we irresponsibly throw out. I plan to stay engaged and learn from my friends who are helping me understand,” Shawkat concluded. “And to take on this fight for justice with an active minds and open heart. I thank you for reading.”
Eh, it is what it is. I’m not saying Alia is forgiven or cancelled because I’m not the arbiter of that and it’s not my place to adjudicate it. It reminds me a bit of what we heard about Lena Dunham and her crew of wealthy hipsters – people who have worked with or associated with that group have described the kind of casual racism that permeates around those people. That’s what Alia’s video reminded me of, especially the way she dropped it so casually. How many times did she say that word privately in her group of friends for years?
The N word shouldn’t be used by anyone period! Either black or white it is a derogatory and sick word no one should be given a pass to use it
Signed
Nigerian woman
That’s a matter of debate. As a black woman I think black people can use it if they want. It’s up to the individual. But white people?? No. Period.
I second that @VV
@VV I beg to disagree if that word is derogatory to blacks why do they have to use it on themselves I really don’t get it! Most Africans residing in Africa and around the globe asides from the USof course will agree with me. Until you call it for what it actually is then the problem will never go away. That word shouldn’t be said by anybody ever! @Marthe thank you for agreeing with me.
I’m old enough to remember when the queer community embraced the words “queer” and “fag” and it deflated their power. (Somewhat, and some folks were against those words and probably still are.)
IMHO the n-word is canceled. But it is not up to me to police black folks’ speech.
agreed !
a black french woman
Seeing as how the word has been reclaimed by Black people it’s not up to you to decide whether or not we as Black pei get to use the word or not. I personally don’t use the word, never have and never will but what other Black people do isn’t your business or mine. Singed a Black woman in America
This. Im sick of the tone-policing of black people. From without AND within our community.
Oh well then I’m blessed to where I’m from when something is wrong we call it for what it is. You hear rappers use the word a lot but when ppl sing along the rap they’re called racist whew!
When you create rules that favour you and no one else then you’re just deceiving yourself in thinking that you’re actually fighting a cause when in actuality you’re only paying lip service to the cause. I’m out of here i won’t be commenting on this again.
Thank you all
I’m a Nigerian American woman and if the Black American/ African American community want to use the word they have EVERY right to do so.
For centuries they have been abused and oppressed with that word being at the center of oppression. We have no place to tell them they cannot and should not.
white people made the word as a way to hold people of color down, and as soon as we repurposed it for use in our community, all of a sudden no one should say it… Y’all can miss me with that S**t ! and this is coming from a black educated american woman!
Well keep using the word and let’s see how the problem goes away.
The reason why the rest of the world would never take you all seriously I’m done here
And the internalized racism reveals itself. The diaspora wars rage on 🤦🏾♀️
It makes me so uncomfortable seeing how flippant people can be when using such a disgusting word.
I … guess I just don’t understand how people are being raised. I have NEVER spoken that word in my life. I have never thought it unless I was literally READING the word. For as long as I knew the word, I knew it was wrong for me, a middle class white kid, to be using.
HOW do people still not get that? And it’d be one thing if you were only seeing this come up in peoples’ history from when they were like 14 or something (which would still be horribly wrong, but it’s the kind of juvenile, hateful behavior you’d expect more from a moody asshole teenager). But these are grown ass adults doing it. I just don’t understand. My parents aren’t even really liberal or anything – they’re actually relatively conservative. But they at the very least had the decency to explain WHY you don’t go around using that hurtful, hateful word.
Erin,
Exactly. Never. My parents explained to me from a very young age there were words that weren’t mine to use and punishments would be given for doing so. This was in the 70s so it’s not like we’re having a new discussion.
I love how she tried to use her own ethnicity as a low key excuse for her behavior. Meanwhile the Arab world is incredibly anti-black. But whatever she is a non-factor to me. Wasn’t a fan and she can take that apology and shove it. She did this when she was a grown-a$$ woman. And clearly had done it many times before the way it rolled off her tongue
And clearly had done it many times before the way it rolled off her tongue
This.
The Arab world has a terrible history of racism towards black people starting Arab slave trade. The Arab slave trade seems to get swept under the rug even though it was more prolific in the murder of black people.
It is well known Arabs countries are racists.
They still are racist. Up till tomorrow Libya has so many black slave markets black men and women sold in broad day light as sex slaves or laborers who toil day and night. It is so disheartening
My husband and I lived in the Middle East for years and I was appalled to learn they don’t censor the n-word in songs so if we were driving along and knew it was coming up, I would turn the volume down so our kids didn’t hear it. It was so disconcerting.
Why do all these apologies start with words excusing or minimizing what they said or did? I swear all of them start by saying it was long ago and far away. Just own it. We know what you said and when you said it already
There’s a lot of casual racism among young hipsters and leftists. I live and work in LA in the industry and find myself in arguments with both friends and colleagues about their words and actions (or lack thereof). To put it mildly, it’s rather irritating to see those same people now telling everyone how woke and inspired they are when I know for a fact they drop the n-word while flowing to a song and still can’t wrap their head around the necessity of diverse cast and crew, etc.
I’m not going to lionise myself as the perfect ally, but I have always fought for parity and diversity in my workplace and done the legwork without public fanfare, often to sneers and strange looks from my white friends and colleagues. All of this is to say, I’m really unsurprised by this and while the apology is nice, I view it the same way I view every white person’s sudden passion for civil rights, which is with both appreciation and healthy scepticism. If you know young leftists, particularly the elite variety, you know they’re oftentimes just as bigoted as young conservatives. The difference is they use poison instead of a knife, it’s insidious.
Really? Do you think this began with the so-called “ironic” racism thing from hipsters?
She should have known better as an adult, and being a non-black poc isn’t a pass. This is something we have to teach kids in our families early too.
Man. These non blacks know that this word is off limits and yet they STILL say it.
Why are you apologizing for it now homie? You obviously comfortable enough drop it even though it was not your place to say use it.
Spare me the apologies.
This reminds me of Bill Maher’s N-word moment. He used it in sort of the same way. Both of them used it like they have the cred and coolness for it to be ok when it isn’t. It so obviously isn’t. White people are not allowed to say that word without consequences. Period.
I can’t with these ‘apologies’ and how they ‘continue to learn from’ anymore. You were 27 when you said it public so stop qualifying it saying it’s a song lyric. Take responsibility and stop minimizing your actions. The Pitt connection makes sense now. Both are pretentious.
And what’s with the sh*tty drawings at the end? Is she being serious about this at all?
Ps..Dear White People
Please stop accepting these apologies. It’s not your place.
Unfortunately, q lot of white people don’t see an issue with the word. My aunt (white like me) told a normal work story that included a black colleague casually called him the n-word. I gasped and said to her that we can’t say that world. She didn’t understand why she couldn’t say it. She actually thought that it was the “term” for black people and asked me what else she was supposed to call her co-worker. I was really shocked about how nonchalant she was about it. I explained to her why it was racist and she didn’t say it again that day, but I’m not sure if she stopped saying the word.
I’m sorry, you had to explain to your white aunt that the n word is racist? She was completely unaware of this? What century did this happen? Is your aunt 150 years old?
I will never understand why white ppl (or in this case, white-passing), want to say this word so damn bad. And yes, you can quote or sing along to a song with the word in it and NOT say the word itself. It’s not that hard!! Also to an earlier comment…black ppl can say the word if they want to or not. I choose not to, but I would never police another black person from doing so.