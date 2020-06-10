King Juan Carlos’ sketchy financial dealings are being investigated in Spain

Sometimes I can get tunnel-visioned and think that the biggest royal scandals involve Duchess Kate’s wiglets or shady payoffs from British tabloid journalists. Then I’m reminded that, oh right, the biggest scandals involving royalty usually involve financial impropriety on a massive scale. Why did Prince Andrew’s income dry up so suddenly when Jeffrey Epstein died? Why weren’t the Panama Papers a bigger deal? And what in the world was Spain’s King Juan Carlos up to?? Last year, current Spanish king Felipe had to formally reject his inheritance and trust fund from his father, because the money was some kind of shady off-shore account in which Saudi royals were dumping tens of millions of dollars (and no one knows why!). King Felipe also had to strip his father, the abdicated king, of his stipend, his retirement income, because clearly King Juan Carlos had access to all of those tens of millions of dollars anyway. Well, now all of THIS and more is being investigated:

King Emeritus Juan Carlos I of Spain — who abdicated from the Spanish throne six years ago — is being investigated for alleged corruption by the country’s Supreme Court. The probe into the 82-year-old former monarch was announced Monday by Spain’s Public Prosecutor’s Office and will delve into claims that the former king received kickbacks of up to $100 million for his role in an $8.5 billion Saudi rail contract awarded to a consortium of Spanish firms in 2011. “This investigation focuses, precisely, on delimiting or ruling out the criminal relevance of the events,” reads a statement from the prosecutor’s office in Madrid. It adds that an investigative team led by financial specialist Juan Ignacio Campos will specifically look at whether the former monarch was involved in criminal activity after his abdication in 2014 and was therefore not covered by the immunity granted to the country’s Head of State. “It is necessary to carry out new proceedings that directly affect the King Emeritus,” adds the prosecutor’s statement. Spain’s Zarzuela Palace has yet to respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

People Magazine points out that not only is King Juan Carlos being investigated by Spanish authorities, Swiss authorities have also been looking into the $100 million payments, which went into an offshore account in Panama, but the funds might have moved through Swiss banks too. You know who I feel sorry for? King Felipe. He seems like a nice guy who is trying to clean up the royal family’s image and finances and his dad’s old dramas keep coming back to haunt him.

Anyway, People Mag ends their story with this: “Reports in the Swiss-based Tribune de Genève newspaper claim that the funds were initially deposited in the Swiss Mirabaud bank. Then, in 2012, $73 million of it was allegedly transferred to an account owned by Juan Carlos’ alleged mistress, German-born businesswoman Corrina zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, 55.” WHAT. So… let me get this straight… Saudis paid off King Juan Carlos so he would advocate on their behalf on some kind of business deal, and that advocacy was apparently worth $100 million (the f–k??), and then King Juan Carlos gave three-quarters of his bribery to his mistress? And apparently the mistress is suing Spanish intelligence services in British courts because, she says, Spanish intelligence is harassing her because of her intimate knowledge of Juan Carlos’ finances. What the actual f–k.