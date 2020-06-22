Jessica Mulroney ‘steps away’ from the Shoebox Project’s board of directors

Jessica Mulroney lost jobs and sponsors in the days following her racist garbage against Sasha Exeter. Some of those jobs are probably “on hold,” but some of the positions probably won’t be there ever again. I honestly can’t see Good Morning America wanting Mulroney back? Maybe in five or six months, she’ll be able to do some gigs on Canadian television, but the deals won’t really be the same as before. That’s my guess. In any case, Jessica hasn’t just lost jobs and sponsors, she’s also “quitting” the charity she founded.

Jessica Mulroney has quit the charity she had founded with her sisters-in-law after she became embroiled in a race row with a black influencer — a scandal that has also allegedly led to the demise of her friendship with Meghan Markle. The Canadian stylist, 40, stepped down from the board of directors of The Shoebox Project just a few days after Sasha Exeter accused her of ‘white privilege,’ revealing Jessica had threatened to sue her following their private war of words over racism. The charity, which collects and distributes gifts in the form of shoeboxes to at-risk women in shelters, was founded by Jessica and her husband Ben Mulroney’s high-profile sisters Caroline, Vanessa, and Katy Mulroney. In a statement shared on Instagram, the charity said: ‘Jessica Mulroney is a founding member of The Shoebox Project and she has dedicated herself to its growth and success over the years, for which we are very grateful. In light of recent events, the charity supports Jessica’s decision to step away from the Board of Directors.’ The charity also vowed to do better to support BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) women moving forward. ‘To our valued supporters and volunteers, we believe in a world where women feel seen, and are treated with compassion, dignity, and respect. As an organization, we are deeply committed to do better for Black and Indigenous women who have been systematically oppressed in Canada and around the world. This is not an issue that will be solved overnight. We pledge to make race an ongoing conversation that occurs regularly and at every level of our organization.’

Once again, I have to point out that this is yet another example of white privilege, the fact that Jessica is the one to “quit” or “step down” from all of these jobs, charities and such. Jessica is being allowed to write the narrative of her own well-deserved public shaming, almost like she’s “allowing” it to happen on her terms. Which is horses-t. She deserved to be fired for cause from a lot of these positions and jobs.

As for Jessica and Duchess Meghan, Entertainment Tonight had another update:

Meghan Markle is taking a step back from her close friendship with Jessica Mulroney, a source tells ET. Markle and Mulroney have been best friends since before the former Suits actress married Prince Harry, but a source tells ET that amid the 40-year-old stylist’s recent controversy — which began when influencer Sasha Exeter shared how Mulroney “took offense” to her call to action amid the Black Lives Matter movement and used her “textbook white privilege” to send her a “threat in writing” — Markle has been reevaluating their friendship. “She’s distanced herself from Jessica because the comments were unacceptable and offensive,” a source tells ET. “[Meghan's friends have been] concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That’s something [Prince] William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends.” Still, according to the source, a report that she’s completely cut off her longtime pal is an exaggeration. “Jessica made an error in judgment which was regrettable and for which she has apologized and made a vow to step back and learn from her insensitivity,” the source says. “Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over [Markle's son] Archie.”

Female friendships are complicated. That’s what I got from this, and that’s what I’ve gotten from all of the coverage. If I was in Meghan’s position, I probably would cut off Jessica. But I have to wonder if I would have been friends with Jessica in the first place? Which goes back to “female friendships are complicated.” Meghan probably is deeply appalled but also not ready to completely cut off Jessica. Who knows.

