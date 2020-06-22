Alison Brie & Dave Franco premiered their movie at a drive-in, will drive-ins come back?

Embed from Getty Images

One of the silver linings to the pandemic changing our movie-going habits is the resurgence of drive-ins. Some of my favorite memories as a child are of our family going to the drive-in, and there was one near my college too. I saw Anaconda at a drive-in with my boyfriend at the time! (He moved to California and got a job at Google. I should have been nicer to that guy.) Garth Brooks just did a concert simulcast to drive ins and Dave Franco and Alison Brie recently premiered their new movie at a drive in outside Los Angeles. They charged $55 a car, which may sound steep but if you consider a $12 average ticket price it’s not even double the cost of a regular movie if you bring three people. Alison is starring in Dave’s directorial debut, The Rental, a horror movie about two couples being terrorized at an Air BnB type property. This is the second new horror movie about people renting vacation houses! You Should have Left, with Amanda Seyfried and Kevin Bacon, just came out. The Rental costars Dan Stevens, Jeremy Allen White from Shameless (love him) and Sheila Vand. You can see the trailer on People. So far there’s only one review, but it’s generally positive. Here’s People’s writeup about the drive-in premiere experience.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Dave Franco and Alison Brie attended the drive-in premiere of The Rental, which marks Franco’s directorial debut, at the Vineland theater outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. Per Variety, the event was attended by with 650 cars (containing an estimated 1,300 patrons) paying $55 per car. After the premiere, a live Q&A was projected on the screen, with Franco and Brie Zoom-ing in from their car. Vand also Zoom-ed in from her own vehicle nearby, per the outlet, while Stevens and White participated more remotely. Franco, who directed and co-wrote the film with Joe Swanberg, told Variety the parking lot premiere was “definitely surreal.” “But in the end, it truly did feel unique and special,” he said. “Where standard premieres are a bit more formal, with everyone dressed in suits and fancy dresses, I just don’t think that would’ve been the right vibe for this film.” “I love how casual the night was, and it didn’t feel like there was a spotlight on me or the cast,” he added. “It felt more like a communal experience where everyone was just excited to get out of their homes and let loose with a group of fellow movie lovers. It was perfect.”

[From People]

It sounds like a great experience and I love how they Zoomed from their car to do a Q&A afterwards. I would pay $55 to go to a movie premiere at a drive-in. Hopefully we’ll also see more drive-ins open throughout the US. It’s so much safer than typical movie theaters and you don’t have to worry too much about the venue enforcing social distancing because it’s outside. Also, people can check their phones, snack loudly, and talk quietly during a drive-in movie and not bother anyone but the other people in the car. Plus a lot of places let you bring dogs too. The only downside is that your car gets dirty with popcorn and snacks but that happens in my car anyway. The Rental is out on VOD on July 24.

How cute is this?

