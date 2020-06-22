Ashley Graham broke off her front tooth biting into a frozen cookie



Ashley Graham, 32, is quarantined in Lincoln, Nebraska with her husband, their five-month-old baby and her family on the ranch where they moved when she was a teen. She posted an Instagram video, that’s above, where she’s showing a very broken front tooth from biting into one of her mom’s frozen cookie. That’s such a sad nub. How do you do this to your teeth?! Here’s what she said about it.

Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them.

Ashley most likely has veneers, which is how her tooth broke so easily and looks so small afterwards. As Insider reports, she posted an update on her Instagram stories showing herself gluing a new one on. Plus she did a live workout yesterday where her teeth look fine, so this was quickly fixed. Still that’s the stuff of nightmares! I’ve had so many dreams where my teeth either fall off or break. Years ago I read that tooth loss in dreams meant a fear of aging, but when I google it so many different answers come up, mostly that it means you’re going through stress, a loss or a transitional period. My favorite explanation is that it means you “talk too much or gossip too much.” You know I do that.

The reason I’m covering this story is as a reminder to myself not to be an idiot while eating frozen treats. For years I’ve put candy in the freezer in order to “force” myself to eat it more slowly. This has resulted in some minor tooth chipping and years ago I broke a whole Trader Joes Cookie Butter container trying to scoop it out after I froze it. I freeze things like Jelly Bellies, Swedish Fish, Mike and Ike and chocolate, although I mostly only keep chocolate in the freezer now. Frozen candy does not slow me down more than 15% though. I just need to stop buying it.

Also, dental care is expensive and not everyone can afford it. If you need dental care, know someone who does or want to help out, check America’s Tooth Fairy for programs for children and teens or Dental Lifeline for programs for elderly people and the medically fragile.

