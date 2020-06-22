Ashley Graham broke off her front tooth biting into a frozen cookie

Ashley Graham, 32, is quarantined in Lincoln, Nebraska with her husband, their five-month-old baby and her family on the ranch where they moved when she was a teen. She posted an Instagram video, that’s above, where she’s showing a very broken front tooth from biting into one of her mom’s frozen cookie. That’s such a sad nub. How do you do this to your teeth?! Here’s what she said about it.
Shout out to Linda Graham for making the best oatmeal cookies in the world and putting them in the freezer and having your daughter break her tooth on them.
Ashley most likely has veneers, which is how her tooth broke so easily and looks so small afterwards. As Insider reports, she posted an update on her Instagram stories showing herself gluing a new one on. Plus she did a live workout yesterday where her teeth look fine, so this was quickly fixed. Still that’s the stuff of nightmares! I’ve had so many dreams where my teeth either fall off or break. Years ago I read that tooth loss in dreams meant a fear of aging, but when I google it so many different answers come up, mostly that it means you’re going through stress, a loss or a transitional period. My favorite explanation is that it means you “talk too much or gossip too much.” You know I do that.
The reason I’m covering this story is as a reminder to myself not to be an idiot while eating frozen treats. For years I’ve put candy in the freezer in order to “force” myself to eat it more slowly. This has resulted in some minor tooth chipping and years ago I broke a whole Trader Joes Cookie Butter container trying to scoop it out after I froze it. I freeze things like Jelly Bellies, Swedish Fish, Mike and Ike and chocolate, although I mostly only keep chocolate in the freezer now. Frozen candy does not slow me down more than 15% though. I just need to stop buying it.
Also, dental care is expensive and not everyone can afford it. If you need dental care, know someone who does or want to help out, check America’s Tooth Fairy for programs for children and teens or Dental Lifeline for programs for elderly people and the medically fragile.
Good grief that’s terrifying! Is that what happens to your teeth when you get veneers!? Am definitely flossing tonight – veneers aren’t the fall back option I had previously thought!
I was shocked to see that’s what teeth look like under veneers! I had no idea!
Now it makes me wonder how sensitive they are, I heard a story a long time ago about how some people in LA, all they eat is salads and can’t really chew tougher things than that comfortably because of veneers.
Does anyone here have them? How do they feel? Does it restrict what you can eat at all? Do you keep them on 24/7 or are they sort of like dentures? (I know I can google some of these things, but I’d like to heard personal stories if anyone would like to share)
So many questions!
I had to have veneers after an accident, and the biggest issue for me was learning how to talk again. Veneers don’t have any grittiness to them the way natural teeth do, so you kind of have to retrain your mouth to deal with the slick exterior. Other than that, they don’t feel all that alien. Just make sure you have the dentist examine, fill and/or seal off any of the natural teeth they’re filing down and covering, otherwise you’re in for an expensive re-do if a cavity develops under the veneer.
MTEC I have them! I’ve had the same 6 on my upper row for 10 years now. I forget they’re veneers tbh. Which means one day I’ll probably bite into something frozen and it will pop off lol. They absolutely feel like normal teeth. My real teeth underneath were shaved down into little nubs, looked ridiculous until the veneers were permanently glued in. Also-not true about salads. If you can’t eat, they weren’t done right. Hope this helps!
I have veneers on three front teeth because I faceplanted on the concrete patio (from clumsiness, not alcohol). My dentist told me the #1 thing that can damage them is biting into crisp bacon.
Omg honestly why celebrities are reducing their teeth to that, I’m grossed out
That’s standard for veneers, and some people have veneers as a preventive measure because their teeth are so genetically prone to cavities.
In your defense CB, TJ’s Cookie Butter is insanely delicious, and I say that as someone without a significant sweet tooth (no pun intended).
I’ve broken both of my front teeth through sporting and idiot activities, and veneers are what they recommend for me.
I’ve just pulled the plug on the quote, but I am not happy about losing the rest of my front teeth. Veneers need to be replaced every 15 years as well, I think.
The plus side is I’ll get movie star front teeth? Ugh. I wish there was tooth regrow powder or a magic wand for this stuff.
I always felt like it was unfair that sharks got multiple rows of teeth and we don’t haha. Come on evolution!
And rabbits! Like, we fall between sharks and rabbits on cuteness and ferocity, so like maybe we should get regrowey teeth too. I mean just a third set at like 30 would be fine, too.
I had no idea they sanded your teeth down to nubs for veneers! holy hell, that’s such a weird thing to do purely for aesthetic reasons.
Dont bite into frozen things people! They’re FROZEN!
I feel like I’m dreaming or this is a joke. Why so much artificial crap? The planet is dying and people (who haven’t lost their teeth in an accident) are filing their teeth into little lumps to have cartoonish white teeth?!
I’m at a loss for words honestly.
In the latest worldwide survey regarding climate change the US has an alarming rate of people who think climate change isn’t a big deal (out of curiosity the other countries are in Europe so Europeans don’t feel so smug: Sweden, Belgium, The Netherlands were in there with the worst) and I can’t help but think that the highly capitalist culture is to blame. When in the same planet we’re talking about zero waste living and in the other you have people filing perfectly good teeth for no apparent reason… we’re doomed.
I’m just going to set this on the table. You’re going to lose teeth. You’re going to lose hair. And your skin is going to sag. I remember when chipped or lost teeth were the stuff of nightmares. When female hair loss was impossible because I had more hair than an adult bison. When I’d see others with missing teeth, sparse hair and jowels, I’d almost let my internal amusement escape into the world. How fitting to look in the mirror and know it’s now time for the younger set to look at me the same way. Always be kind. Always consider perspective. And love everyone for wherever they are in life. My soapbox for today lol.