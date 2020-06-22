Justin Bieber pulled out the receipts to prove he could not have assaulted a woman

Over the past three days, two women have shared their stories online about being allegedly sexually assaulted by Justin Bieber. One woman going by Danielle says that Bieber assaulted her in the Austin, Texas Four Seasons after a concert in March 2014. The second woman claims Bieber assaulted her in New York in 2015. You can read their accusations here, and Pop Crave posted screencaps – I think Danielle has now deleted her Twitter?

Another woman comes forward accusing Justin Bieber of sexually assaulting her in New York City in 2015. pic.twitter.com/y8OQRnUVuk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 21, 2020

I’m not a Bieber fan nor am I a Selenator or whatever – I have no fave to defend. During this period of time – I would say 2014 through 2017 – Justin was dating Selena Gomez on-and-off, and he also went through a phase where he was dating what seemed like a constant stream of 17 to 19 year-olds. I remember he went on vacation to Hawaii with like five late-teen girls one time. I have no point other than I’m a little bit surprised these kinds of accusations haven’t happened before. But it looks like Justin was prepared for something like this to happen – he pulled out the receipts on Twitter yesterday. Here’s part of what he said (and he was linking to things on these tweets too):

I don’t normally address things as I have dealt with random accusations my entire career but after talking with my wife and team I have decided to speak up on an issue tonight. Rumors are rumors but sexual abuse is something I don’t take lightly. I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location. As her story told I did surprise a crowd in Austin at Sxsw where I appeared on stage with my then assistant side stage and sang a few songs. What this person did not know was that I attended that show with my then gf Selena Gomez.

He then went on to pull out the receipts that he was in Austin with Selena on the dates in question, and that he and Selena were actually staying at Airbnb. He really did post the actual receipts of where he was staying and when. At no time did he say that victims’ stories should not be told, he just methodically laid out his evidence for why it would be impossible for him to assault a woman in a Four Seasons hotel room on that date.

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action. — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020

Furthermore I stayed with Selena and our friends at an airbnb on the 9th and on the 10th stayed at a Westin because our hotel reservation at LÀ Quinta and not the four seasons was messed up. Here are the receipts for the hotel on the 10th pic.twitter.com/hLNHnvJ6XS — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 22, 2020