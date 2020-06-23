Prince William & Charles’s relationship is ‘very solid & strong’ these days, hm…

It seems entirely fair and reasonable to me that Prince Charles and Prince William have alienated so many people already in their lives and now they only have each other to use as political props. Charles needs William because of William’s (relative) youth and (relative) popularity, especially in proximity with the young, photogenic Cambridge children. William needs his father because Charles controls or will control everything important to William (mainly money, power and legitimacy). They are not friends. They are not particularly close. But they are valuable to each other and they’ve finally realized that. Which is why we’re getting all of these new stories about how Charles and William’s bond has grown in recent years. Like this one from Katie Nicholl at Vanity Fair, almost entirely from Camp Cambridge, but absolutely done with Clarence House’s approval. Some highlights:
The Father’s Day photo of Charles & William: The fact that Charles agreed to have the picture released on Twitter (Kate also released a picture of her with her father) indicates not only that this is a natural and loving relationship, but also just how much Charles has mellowed over the years. “He looks positively doting, he loves the picture and was happy for others to see it,” said a family friend.
Those rumors about Charles not seeing enough of his grandkids: Given that there have been rumors in the past that Charles was unhappy he didn’t get to see enough of the Cambridges, Charles has made a point of factoring more family time into his diary and it has paid off. “It has meant that their relationship has become much closer,” said a source close to Charles…. Friends say he sees the Cambridges more than ever, though it is not known whether he got to see the family over the weekend, as he hoped. The closeness is a relief for Charles, who has at points over the decades, had a challenging relationship with his oldest son.
Charles & William had ups and downs: “It’s no secret that Charles and his son have had ups and downs in the past, but the relationship today is very solid and strong,” adds the source. “It is built on love, affection and respect. They are on the same wavelength these days and when Charles talks about William it is with great pride. You often hear him talk of sovereignty and how they bond over this commitment to sovereignty. They will both be kings one day—and William’s oldest son will be king—and that is something that connects them and has brought them closer in recent years.”
Charles used to have concerns: Privately Charles voiced concerns when some years back William said he didn’t want to be king. Growing up in the spotlight there were times when William resented his birth right and was overwhelmed by the future; the notion of being king at times terrified and overwhelmed him in equal measure. He found his footing and a sense of the ordinary life he always craved in the military, and with the blessing of his father and grandmother the Queen, William was allowed to postpone full time royal duties so that he could have a career with the RAF and then take on a civilian job with the air ambulance. It meant that when William was required to take on full time royal duties, he was ready.
Their shared sense of duty: “Since getting married and becoming a father I think William and his father are very much on the same page,” said a second source, who has known William for many years. “There’s a sense of duty that runs through them both and unites them and as far as their relationship is concerned, they’ve crossed a bridge. I think there was a time when Charles worried about William and whether he was ready for the role that lay ahead, but these days he has full confidence in William and sees that he has what it takes to be a great Prince of Wales and a future king.”
Yeah, no. Would you like my take on what’s happening between Charles and William right now? Here it is. William put his father and grandmother in a tough spot last year: both the Queen and Charles would have liked for Harry and Meghan to stick around the UK to some degree. Both the Queen and Charles saw the longer view, and the value H&M would have given the family, even if that “value” was just in endless scapegoating (plus, they could hide anything behind the Sussexes’ many fake scandals). But William wanted Harry and Meghan thrown away and exiled, so Charles and the Queen had a choice to make: put William in check and fight for H&M to stay, or go along with William’s plot and put all of their efforts into protecting only the Cambridges. Charles and the Queen made their decision. And here we are. Now William is telling Charles that this is all there is. And Charles is like “I bloody know.” You might think that William has all of the power in this situation, but Charles has many, many tricks up his sleeve. If he wanted to put William in check, he could and he would. Now we just have to wait.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Backgrid, Avalon Red & Kensington Palace.
I wish I could believe they wanted H&M to stay but I really don’t think they care and if they do they have no desire to fight will. And it’s a combo of both. I have really been disgusted with the BRF and how they treat one another and especially Meghan. And the bottom like is Harry is PC’s son too and he treated him and his wife and grandson terribly. Doesn’t say much for PC either. It’s a den of thieves.
its interesting that they’re changing the narrative when it comes to the grandkids. Charles’ camp, at one point, was leaking and complaining to the press that carole, kate, and will won’t let him see his grandkids. something fishy is going on. idk if it’s because they’re worried about the book or what.
I have 0 respect for Charles as a father. Idk how he sleeps at night knowing what he did and let happen to his son, grandson and daughter in law. Then again, I don’t think these people are capable of empathy.
Charles sees himself as a perpetual victim. He’s been described as full of self-pity.
He got engaged to a teenager and gaslighted her about his emotional cheating. He still has his biographers drag her as unstable while blaming his own decisions as a thirty-something on his dad. Has he ever admitted he should have been more supportive and taken better care of Diana or shown some grace and let it go?
When the Sussexit bombshell was dropped, Charles’ reaction was anger about his documentary being overshadowed. He doesn’t care.
HE said nothing while his little grandchild was ridiculed and compared to a chimp. He showed more outrage at not seeing his grandchildren, it seems to me he alienated his younger son, his wife and baby.
I just have a hard time believing that the Queen and Charles would have to ‘fight’ the third in line, at all. He just doesn’t have that kind of power, and I think it’s silly to think that they’d let him drive the show. Now of course he WANTED them out, and he benefits greatly from them leaving. But in no way do I believe that he overpowered them in some sort of way to make that happen. These people are so protocol obsessed, I can’t imagine them throwing hierarchy out the window just because Will wanted something to happen. That also takes a lot of the responsibility for this off of TQ and Charles, and I don’t think that’s fair when they should be getting plenty of heat for it as well.
with how the press has been begging for harry to come back, the family did not anticipate that he would actually leave in the manner that he did. there were reports that they were stalling and harry couldn’t even talk to the queen hence the instagram post notice.
the plan was basically to use meghan as a punching back for being an outsider in exchange for good press for all of them. because harry was one of their own, they thought he would stay and would just take it until he reached the breaking point. now they’re all doing damage control.
with how the press has been begging for harry to come back, the family did not anticipate that he would actually leave in the manner that he did. there were reports that they were stalling and harry couldn’t even talk to the queen hence the instagram post notice.
the plan was basically to use meghan as a punching back for being an outsider in exchange for good press for all of them. because harry was one of their own, they thought he would stay and would just take it until he reached the breaking point. now they’re all doing damage control.
This article is really funny.
I do think William and Charles have gotten closer in recent years and I think it is partly due to the grandkids, I think Charles put his foot down about seeing them more (remember that OTHER vanity fair article a year or two ago about how Charles resented the Middleton’s involvement or something?) and that makes him happy.
And I think right now there is an element of “well, this is what we have.”
I also think that this is being pushed so hard because someone at Clarence House finally realized how BAD Charles looks re: Sussexit and Meghan’s treatment in the press. Charles looked really good around the time of the wedding, then during the Great Smear Campaign* many of us kept asking – “why isn’t Charles doing something?”
The problem with this current PR push though is that it looks like William and Charles bullied Harry out of the country (spoiler – they did) and as a result they are just super close now. Harry and Meghan were the problem, you see. Not William!
*re: the GSC – its sad to me because at the time, we called it a “smear campaign” but I don’t think we realized how organized a “campaign” it actually was. It wasn’t just RRs going wild with insane theories and headlines. It was directly authorized by KP.
That byline story about Christian Jones is just hovering in the background but it’s more than obvious he was sanctioned to leak about things because he’s still there. Allegations like that would have gotten other staff let go weeks ago.
I think William will be putting out PR about shadow King when Charles gets on the throne. He will unsubtly urging his father to step down. I can see this happening.
Misery LOVES company
Staff members for the Queen, Charles, and William are all associated with being negative about the Sussexes but only Will and Kate (and Sophie) were dumb enough to be rude to Meghan on camera and we know that KP is freaking out about their shenanigans being exposed.
Will has so many barely hidden skeletons that he can’t use Diana against Charles anymore or complain like he used to.
Will and Kate also rushed forward for every ounce of status from their titles to wield against the Sussexes so now there’s no more reluctant royal hiding from their duties anymore. No more skipping the Commonwealth Service to go dad dancing in sad-looking Swiss nightclubs or skipping the BAFTAS for Will. We’re also getting more pictures of the kids and Charles gets more time with them.
The family got Meghan out of her senior royal role and are waiting to figure out how they can slowly finagle Harry back in. Will also can’t hide behind Harry anymore.
Charles and the Queen (but mostly Charles) won.
Coincidence that the Clarence House photo is Charles leaning on Harry and KP’s photo is Charles leaning on William? That is also the most natural smile I’ve ever seen from William.
I don’t think Kate and William are done with shirking duties. Not by a long shot. They like the perks very much and it’s all smoke and mirrors. The pushing out the children eventually will backfire because as they get to be teens they will grouse about their parents not giving them privacy. Harry won’t leave his family and won’t go back without them.
Their interactions always comes off so cringe, so unlike Charles interactions with his younger son! So I take it Willy is mainly the problem, but he is the product of Lizzy and Charles’s grooming, so congrats to them on creating a monster.
I think Willy boy will effectively destroy the monarch once he becomes the POW, and that will become the Windsor’s legacy!!
Y’all bet on the wrong horse(teeth😁), Lizzy & Charley!! Cheers dumbasses!!🥂
Charles head on William’s shoulder is odd looking.
i don’t understand why the cambridges are so keen to present themselves as some sort of perfect family so much so that it feels unnatural; that this “perfect family” image they constantly portray has become their actual personality trait at this point rather than PR. It’s so bizarre and weird as hell.
Well what else are they going to use? The 300+ engagements they both do every year? (sarcasm)
I wonder how sustainable it is because no family is perfect. They’ve forced themselves onto this pedestal, and are layering it on heavy lately, but everyone is humbled eventually. Maybe they think they can avoid it somehow. They seemingly have all the right allies so maybe so.
Charles doesn’t look that healthy to me. How does the Queen look in better nick?
The Telegraph also had a piece about how close they are now. I don’t buy it- when Charles was asked about seeing his grandchildren at first post lockdown engagement he grumbled& Camilla stepped in neatly to discuss her grandchildren. But it’s important for the Firm to put on an united front right now.
I can understand William having complicated feelings about Charles. The public discussions over Charles& Diana’s infidelities must have caused William& Harry so much embarrassment& pain. And Charles has used his sons to rehab his& Camilla’s image. The Windsors seem awfully cold so no wonder the Middletons were such a nice contrast.
Also I thought experts said you couldn’t be a part time royal so what is this talk of William starting full time royal duties?
Your last sentence – LOLOL. Exactly. The mistake H&M made was being too open and direct about it (and rejecting the rota, which apparently was not acceptable). But it was acknowledged that will and kate weren’t FT Royals for YEARS (some would say they still aren’t, considering their engagement numbers, and that’s WITH stretching those numbers as much as they can.)
I think it also tacky of Charles to foist Camilla on them less than a year after their mother died. Though Charles loves his children he did leave Harry to his own devices and later, Harry was the one that had to be thrown to the wolves and William spared. I think this rankled with Harry over the years and his leaving was a result of it.
Well, I’m sure colluding to get Harry and Meghan out of the country did bring them together. I said it yesterday, but Charles is so stupid for not fighting for them and helping to get rid of them. As gross as he is, I get why William wanted them gone. They’re of no use to him if they won’t be scapegoats now and he won’t need them when it’s time for his reign. Charles tho? He’ll only have the Cambridges, the Yorks (who he doesn’t want to be working royals) and the Wessexes. None of these players have the draw with the young crowd the Sussexes do, would be as good at holding the commonwealth together or garner the same among international attention. All things Charles will need to follow up his mom’s historic reign. I’m not sure he saw the bigger picture, because how could he and still play the part he did?
Anyways, it all worked out for the Sussexes in the end, I just think Charles got the shortest stick of them all.
Lol when charles suggest slim down monarchy he wants both his sons and because he knows cambriges are lazy and they need harry and his wife. That’s why charles put one year review for Sussex and hoping for them to come back. These photos are guilty way to manipulate Sussex and especially harry what he miss. But the thing is harry doesnt want to be in that family and with Meghan bullying he left. I think charles will rein cambriges once queen is no longer. If you listen to one of Sussex favor podcast in that yearly prediction they correctly predicted that Meghan will lose some of her friends and reassess her friends and their view. One prediction correctly done and that fellow also predict that William affair will come out during summer and cause lot of storm but Kate wont leave him. I cant wait for this prediction to come true.
It’s one of those things. The ones who were glad to see H&M leave will eat up the closeness of Charles and Will, the ones who are aware of the insidious campaign will easily see it as just PR.
Nauseating, the whole mindless ‘birthright’ and effortless assumption of privilege that goes with it.
I’ve been quiet recently because I’m undergoing ovarian cancer tests and have an ultrasound in under an hour – could you keep your fingers crossed for me?
I hope everything checks out fine. I will say a prayer for you.
Good luck, best of luck for a healthy outcome.
That picture of William posing in a wheelchair with his dad making funny faces is in horrible taste.