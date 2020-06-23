“Mark Ruffalo got a fluffy little kitten named Biscotti Ruffalo” links
  • June 23, 2020

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Dark Waters Photocall

Mark Ruffalo got a kitten named Biscotti & I have to tell you, I’m pretty sure Biscotti Ruffalo is our new overlord. [Buzzfeed]
The rise of the himbo! Except… when did himbos ever go out of style? It feels like we’re living in a world built for himbos. [Jezebel]
A great review of Miss Juneteenth (a Sundance hit). [Pajiba]
Liz Hurley mourns the loss of her ex Steve Bing. [JustJared]
Oh hello Ralph Fiennes, what are you up to?? [Tom & Lorenzo]
Henry Winkler can drink a glass of water with one hand too. [Dlisted]
Donald Trump whines about SCOTUS. [Towleroad]
I liked this on Blake Lively in 2016 and I like it now. [GFY]

4 Responses to ““Mark Ruffalo got a fluffy little kitten named Biscotti Ruffalo” links”

  1. Quincytoo says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:39 pm

    Wasn’t Bing connected to Epstein?
    I wonder if Bing was surprised by his suicide too

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:50 pm

    I suddenly feel the urge to google images of Hulk holding a tiny kitten…

    Reply
  3. lucy2 says:
    June 23, 2020 at 12:53 pm

    Mark’s kitten is adorable.

    The Steve Bing story was jarring. I’m sorry for his loved ones.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    June 23, 2020 at 1:15 pm

    Biscotti is going to grow into those big ears. May he enjoy a long, happy, healthy reign as overlord.

    Reply

