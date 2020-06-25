“Jon Hamm has been quietly dating actress Anna Osceola for a few months” links

Jon Hamm is apparently dating his old Mad Men costar Anna Osceola. [Dlisted]

Lady G doesn’t understand the French Revolution. [Jezebel]

George Conway & Kellyanne Conway are still married, shockingly. [Pajiba]

Halsey’s star-print dress is so cute! [JustJared]

Timothee Chalamet & Eiza Gonzalez are a new couple. [LaineyGossip]

The Erdem Resort collection looks very Duchess Kate. [Tom & Lorenzo]

Donald Trump does more to protect dead traitors than living citizens. [Towleroad]

It’s always nice to look at photos of Janelle Monae. [GFY]

Teyana Taylor is the face of MAC Cosmetics. [RCFA]