“Jon Hamm has been quietly dating actress Anna Osceola for a few months” links

Jon Hamm is apparently dating his old Mad Men costar Anna Osceola. [Dlisted]
Lady G doesn’t understand the French Revolution. [Jezebel]
George Conway & Kellyanne Conway are still married, shockingly. [Pajiba]
Halsey’s star-print dress is so cute! [JustJared]
Timothee Chalamet & Eiza Gonzalez are a new couple. [LaineyGossip]
The Erdem Resort collection looks very Duchess Kate. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Donald Trump does more to protect dead traitors than living citizens. [Towleroad]
It’s always nice to look at photos of Janelle Monae. [GFY]
Teyana Taylor is the face of MAC Cosmetics. [RCFA]

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

  1. minx says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:33 pm

    I had to look up Anna Osceola in IMDb…she was the girl with the red ribbon braids in the MM finale. 17 years younger than JH.

    • Anonymous says:
      June 25, 2020 at 12:42 pm

      And she looks really young for her age, which is a bit jarring next to him!

    • Sean says:
      June 25, 2020 at 1:03 pm

      Right? I wouldn’t say she was a “costar”. She had a brief walk-on part in the final episode.

    • LidiaJara says:
      June 25, 2020 at 1:09 pm

      Is there any scandal in this timeline? A lot of sites are calling her his “longtime” girlfriend and they were first photographed together in 2017 as far as I know. Granted that’s like 2 years after they filmed together, which was the year he went to rehab and then got divorced.

  2. Dutch says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:36 pm

    Is a person really a co-star when they appeared in one scene in a TV show that last multiple seasons? That elevates this glorified extra to the same level as January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks. Osceola was at most a castmate, it’s probably most accurate to describe her as a day player.

    • lucy2 says:
      June 25, 2020 at 12:43 pm

      That is a stretch calling her a costar. From what I remember, she had a couple of scenes at most?

    • Darla says:
      June 25, 2020 at 1:17 pm

      Right? When I first saw the headline yesterday on twitter I think, I was like oh who’s he dating! I figured someone we’d know. She’s not a costar by any stretch.

  3. adastraperaspera says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:40 pm

    Janelle Monae is amazing! Has anyone else seen the 90s movie “Paris is Burning?” Her styling reminds me of the ball culture–inventive, bold, surprising.

  4. FC says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:46 pm

    OMG this suit!!!

  5. girl_ninja says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:48 pm

    Poor man. He looks so uncomfortable in these photos and so much older than Miss Osceola. She’s a cute young woman.

  6. AppleTartin says:
    June 25, 2020 at 12:56 pm

    She’s 32 he is 49, she was on the Mad Men finale she had maybe 1 line with him 5 years ago.

    She looks younger and he has looked 40 since he was 25. I wouldn’t call it cradle robbing with what goes on normally with Hollywood.

  7. Lucy says:
    June 25, 2020 at 1:10 pm

    Look, I love Timmy as much as the next person and I know he’s a young adult, but…he looks like a kid next to Eiza.

