“Jon Hamm has been quietly dating actress Anna Osceola for a few months” links

Jon Hamm is apparently dating his old Mad Men costar Anna Osceola. [Dlisted]
Lady G doesn’t understand the French Revolution. [Jezebel]
George Conway & Kellyanne Conway are still married, shockingly. [Pajiba]
Halsey’s star-print dress is so cute! [JustJared]
Timothee Chalamet & Eiza Gonzalez are a new couple. [LaineyGossip]
The Erdem Resort collection looks very Duchess Kate. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Donald Trump does more to protect dead traitors than living citizens. [Towleroad]
It’s always nice to look at photos of Janelle Monae. [GFY]
Teyana Taylor is the face of MAC Cosmetics. [RCFA]
I had to look up Anna Osceola in IMDb…she was the girl with the red ribbon braids in the MM finale. 17 years younger than JH.
And she looks really young for her age, which is a bit jarring next to him!
Right? I wouldn’t say she was a “costar”. She had a brief walk-on part in the final episode.
Very brief!
Is there any scandal in this timeline? A lot of sites are calling her his “longtime” girlfriend and they were first photographed together in 2017 as far as I know. Granted that’s like 2 years after they filmed together, which was the year he went to rehab and then got divorced.
he wasn’t married there was no divorce.
Is a person really a co-star when they appeared in one scene in a TV show that last multiple seasons? That elevates this glorified extra to the same level as January Jones, Elisabeth Moss and Christina Hendricks. Osceola was at most a castmate, it’s probably most accurate to describe her as a day player.
That is a stretch calling her a costar. From what I remember, she had a couple of scenes at most?
Right? When I first saw the headline yesterday on twitter I think, I was like oh who’s he dating! I figured someone we’d know. She’s not a costar by any stretch.
Janelle Monae is amazing! Has anyone else seen the 90s movie “Paris is Burning?” Her styling reminds me of the ball culture–inventive, bold, surprising.
Paris is Burning is one of my favorite movies (which explains why I like Pose so much).
OMG this suit!!!
Poor man. He looks so uncomfortable in these photos and so much older than Miss Osceola. She’s a cute young woman.
She’s 32 he is 49, she was on the Mad Men finale she had maybe 1 line with him 5 years ago.
She looks younger and he has looked 40 since he was 25. I wouldn’t call it cradle robbing with what goes on normally with Hollywood.
Look, I love Timmy as much as the next person and I know he’s a young adult, but…he looks like a kid next to Eiza.