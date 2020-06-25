Duchess Meghan & Harry volunteered with Homeboy Industries in LA on Tuesday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a “secret” visit to an LA charity this week. Apparently, they spent Tuesday afternoon at Homeboy Industries, which gives training and employment to ex-gang members and people who have been in prison. The charity is run by Father Greg Boyle, someone Meghan has known for decades because he also worked with her high school, Immaculate Heart. Harry and Meghan volunteered with Homeboy Industries’ Feed Hope program and helped prepare meals. From Page Six:
Mariana Enriquez, manager of the Homegirl Café, told us exclusively, “It was remarkable to share our Feed Hope program with Harry and Meghan. They are both down to earth and kind. The staff was honored they took the time to see us, hear us and walk on our journey … We will never forget it.”
Father Greg added, “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were just ‘Harry and Meghan’ to the homies. They rolled up their sleeves and deeply engaged with our workers in the Bakery and Café. It was immediate kinship, and heartening in its mutuality.”
Homeboy Industries offers counseling, education, legal assistance, addiction recovery support, tattoo removal, job training and direct opportunities for employment through 10 social enterprises — including the Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Café. The org’s #FeedHOPE program employs Homeboy participants to provide meals to food-insecure seniors and youth across LA in the wake of the COVID19 pandemic. A source added, “The Duchess and Duke connect deeply to Homeboy’s mission … To them, Homeboy is a perfect example of how empathy, kindness, and compassion can change the world.”
Thomas Vozzo, CEO of Homeboy Industries, told Page Six, “With their visit, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex saw the dignity and power that comes from having a job. At Homeboy … people can continue to heal and they work, learning skills and changing their lives, changing their families and changing communities.”
Meanwhile, there was another piece of Meghan and Harry news yesterday: they’re signing on to Harry Walker Agency as their representatives for paid speaking engagements. According to People, “The couple will reportedly engage in keynote speeches with trade associations, corporations and community forums. They will also continue to focus on social issues such as racial injustice, gender equality, mental health and environmental concerns.” The same agency represents a roster of top-tier clients like Oprah, Jane Goodall, Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton, the Obamas, Gloria Steinem and Lin-Manuel Miranda. I’m sure there are a lot of people with their knives out about how undignified or gauche or whatever, and how H&M could make “millions” or something. That’s not really the way any of this works. They’ll probably only end up making a handful of speeches a year and it will just be a bit of money coming in.
First – the Homeboy volunteering was wonderful to see. Literally rolling up their sleeves and helping out. They brought attention to a lesser known charity/organization that is doing good work and could probably use an influx of funds (which I feel like they got yesterday.) It seems to me that should be what all royal “charity work” does.
Second – WOW people were MAAAAADD yesterday about that signing with HWA. They actually had to protect their tweets because people (Kate stans) were attacking them on twitter. Like…..get a grip, people? I saw so many comments about “who wants to hear from them” and “they should let the experts talk.” My response was twofold – if people don’t want to hear from them, they wont attend any talks with them, and Harry and Meghan wont be able to command the kind of fees that people anticipate they’ll get right now. It’ll work itself out. And then – NONE of the royals are experts and they ALL give talks and speeches. Why do I need to hear any of them talk?* but having a royal at an event helps to generate overall interest and publicity. And we have seen Meghan give very good speeches, she’s not a newbie at this.
*I know some will argue that the royals don’t receive fees for their speeches, but they kind of do, considering their palaces and castles and diamonds and everything else.
Even if they were bad speakers (which they are not), they deserve to be paid because:
a) their names give an extraordinarily wide audience
b) they are doing work, so they deserve to be paid.
If there are so many bad speakers out there getting extreme figures for saying common sense packaged in MARKETING MARKETING MARKETING, then H&M REALLYdeserve the money.
And for the castles, they left the castle.
So, give them the money they earn.
Edit: Yeah, we are on the same page, just confirming with extra explanation
To be clear, I think they deserve the money.
My castle comment was directed at the royal family still in the UK.
Well I mean duh? Right? How else do royals justify their stolen empires, stolen treasures and you know, actual castles. Plus all the members of the family other than the most senior royal – which they are not any more – are paid all the time. Those are bots getting worked up, not actual people. We also know a lot will be charitable.
This is such a great organization. I’ve heard Father Greg Boyle speak at conferences. He seems so genuinely devoted to the community he serves.
Harry and Meghan…never ones to shy away from WORKING…they’re not just “keen” to work…they actually roll up their sleeves and WORK!!!
Plus, it was really heartwarming to hear of how Harry hugged a woman who broke down over losing her child’s father. He just held and comforted her as she sobbed. He really is as empathetic as his late mum. Fr Boyle also described H and M as “the real deal”!!! These two could never have been content with sitting in stuffy castles and cutting ribbons!!!
As for their speaking gig…H and M, get those coins!!! No doubt, these two are built for greatness. You can’t curse whom God has blessed!!!
That is just wonderful to see, great cause AND ppe! Take lessons, Keens.
Gosh, I hate discussing women’s bodies but all I’ll say is I’d be thrilled beyond if Meghan was pregnant. I’m not going to guess, assume or anything. But I’d love it if she were.
I love these two so much. Makes the RF even more gross with their shittiness
I’ve done quite a lot of volunteering recently for people who arerreally sick and not full ppe but masks, lots of sanitiser is mandatory. I strip clothes at front door and then shower. And similar before going. They’re sick people, gotta be cautious.
THIS is how you royal.
Period!!!