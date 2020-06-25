Prince William finally wore a mask & he’s ‘so tired & done’ with Harry’s drama

Prince William stepped out on Wednesday in Oxford. While he was photographed maskless outside of the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility, he was given a mask to wear as he posed for photos inside the facility. Other than the Countess of Wessex, he’s the only major figure in the Windsor family to be photographed taking mask precautions during an event in the pandemic. This event was William highlighting the progress being made by Oxford scientists to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, and apparently human trials began recently. Anyway, it’s good to see at least one Windsor wearing a mask. Now we need to see Charles, Kate, Anne and Liz of House Petty wearing masks in public too.

Meanwhile, did you know that Willileaks is “done” with Harry’s drama? Of course he is. William is bored with racism and done with drama, much of which he created!

Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been rocky for years, but the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s exit from the British royal family was the straw that broke the camel’s back. “William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.” “It breaks William’s heart,” the source tells Us of the couple’s move, noting that the brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.” Earlier this month, another insider told Us that the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Harry have been in touch as of late, adding, “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”

[From Us Weekly]

I definitely feel like this is how William and Kate will approach any and all discussions of the Sussexes from now on: that Harry and Meghan are old news, that H&M are exhausting and Poor Will and Kate tried, they really tried, but now Harry and Meg are over and there’s no use discussing them. Unless of course Will and Kate want to discuss Harry & Meg as the evil people who abandoned them and left them to be Top CEOs all on their own!