Prince William finally wore a mask & he’s ‘so tired & done’ with Harry’s drama

Prince William stepped out on Wednesday in Oxford. While he was photographed maskless outside of the Oxford Vaccine Group’s facility, he was given a mask to wear as he posed for photos inside the facility. Other than the Countess of Wessex, he’s the only major figure in the Windsor family to be photographed taking mask precautions during an event in the pandemic. This event was William highlighting the progress being made by Oxford scientists to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus, and apparently human trials began recently. Anyway, it’s good to see at least one Windsor wearing a mask. Now we need to see Charles, Kate, Anne and Liz of House Petty wearing masks in public too.
Meanwhile, did you know that Willileaks is “done” with Harry’s drama? Of course he is. William is bored with racism and done with drama, much of which he created!
Prince William and Prince Harry’s relationship has been rocky for years, but the Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle’s exit from the British royal family was the straw that broke the camel’s back.
“William is so tired and done with the drama of it all,” a source exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “Seeing Harry cut ties with virtually every aspect of his English life and identity is so hard to fathom.”
“It breaks William’s heart,” the source tells Us of the couple’s move, noting that the brothers “need space and time to breathe, then hopefully they’ll work it out.”
Earlier this month, another insider told Us that the Duke of Cambridge, 38, and Harry have been in touch as of late, adding, “William’s advised Harry to return to London or move elsewhere, somewhere safer. He’s concerned about his brother’s well-being and safety.”
I definitely feel like this is how William and Kate will approach any and all discussions of the Sussexes from now on: that Harry and Meghan are old news, that H&M are exhausting and Poor Will and Kate tried, they really tried, but now Harry and Meg are over and there’s no use discussing them. Unless of course Will and Kate want to discuss Harry & Meg as the evil people who abandoned them and left them to be Top CEOs all on their own!
Typical gaslighter response.
I notice he does not mention Meghan and Archie.
I notice that US magazine pointedly refers to the Duchess of Sussex as “Meghan Markle” while using her husband’s title to refer to him in the same sentence.
Dudes. Your bias can be seen from space! What’s “US” stand for, Utter Stupidity?
Yep, and also something petty Will looks like Prince Edward, Duke of Kent in that top photo, which is unfortunate as the Duke of Kent is 84 years old.
LMAO he wore the mask as a requirement of setting foot in a lab.
If he’s so tired of Harry and Meg, why don’t he and his vipers nest of courtiers just STFU about them already?
Also, this photo op is a joke, bruh is too stupid to science and we all know it.
That’s all I got.
Agree, it’s very doubtful that William has a full grasp of immunology beyond the basics (I certainly don’t).
It’s nice that the scientists got some extra publicity for their hard and important work though.
“If he’s so tired of Harry and Meg, why don’t he and his vipers nest of courtiers just STFU about them already?”
@Izzy – EXACTLY!
Should Harry ever miss his brother, he can just talk to his own thumb.
LMAO. Thanks for that!
And use a sharpie to draw some teeth on it.
This is such a one sided competition with William. I’m sure Harry is like “William who?”
OBP! More entitled messages – when you have the privilege to simply be tired, or bored, of something and live the exact same life, regardless. Oh except you have to work hard (or at all) now.
Everytime they mention wanting Harry to be “safe” or move back to the UK so he’s “safer” it just tells me the press and the BRF are going to keep going with the racist dogwhistles. Harry seems pretty safe (and happy) in LA. Suggesting otherwise just feeds into this narrative of gangs and crime. LA has issues, obviously, every big city does (including London), but I feel like Harry and Meghan are probably as safe as anyone can be.
I think it’s definitely dogwhistling, but the concern trolling about “safety” outside the UK also has nasty echoes of “only we can keep you safe” and “look what happened to Diana when she left our protective embrace.” It’s downright sinister.
I don’t believe US weekly. And besides weren’t they pushing narrative that the brothers were building bridges (surprised nobody has the Kate the great diplomat shepherding this) with private zooms& Harry talking to him over his birthday?
US is a spokes magazine for the Cambridges IMO. I never buy it anymore.
Us Weekly and InTouch Weekly are nothing but 100% fan-fiction.
The majority of paid subscriptions to Us Weekly and InTouch Weekly are from hair and nail Salons.
William is tired of the drama and over it because he has no access to Harry and no info to leak to save himself.
He looks like a doofus in that first picture.
He always looks like a doofus because he is one.
Will the media ever report or cover The Cambridges without having to bring up Harry and Meghan? How pathetic must one be to always be linked to their more charismatic brother and wife wheb you’re a future king?
His mother would be so very upset with him and how he has treated his own brother. For shame Wills. For shame.
No person with any common sense would try to advise his or her sibling about his significant other. William is incredibly stupid. I wonder what would happen if William gets judgmental in future about his childrens’ significant others. It will not be pretty.
William treats his wife poorly and kept her strung along for years before he could confirm any commitment. He’s the last person to give advice on relationships. Although he probably told Harry to slow down, I still think there is something else that triggered the rift between them.
I’m glad Meghan and Harry are away from that family of vipers.
hahaha i am laughing at him having to work under duress when we know he would rather be out gardening. He looks and sounds so unenthusiastic about working. i wish him many, many, many hundreds of engagements of monotonous ribbon cutting, mundane speeches and granting numerous investitures to his house cleaners and selector of keen clothing, this year and the next!
His engagements remind me of a kid going on a school field trip, where the objective is to learn, watch others work & in some cases, be entertained. Conversely, what Meghan & Harry do is more along the lines of real work and rolling up their sleeves & making a contribution.
As my mom always said: Actions speak louder than words!
All is see is a penis with teeth.
Now the Cambridges’ talking point is horror at Harry cutting ties with his English life and identity? Bad timing as Harry just spoke in an Instagram video for his rugby patronage. But keep trying Wills.
William and Kate are bullies and this is even more clear with every PR article. They’re so embarassing.
I interpret this, if true, as W does not have the empathy to understand irregardless of Meghan, the way H has felt probably his entire life being second to W all his life just because of birth order. From what I have noticed there is a difference in attention, deference, and money (look at how much $ / difference in lifestyles Charles has compared to his sibs who are working royals, plus his kids had the opportunity to continue being working royals while the kids of his sibs did not). Royalty is unfair to the public and as a system also to those within it even if they benefit hugely from being on the fringes (A’s son Peter for example).
Also I think W has mixed feelings about the exit of H/M. Now he does not have to worry about being outshone but on the other hand he does not have someone to scapegoat or do work. I think he would like to have H/ M back because now he thinks he’d have the upper hand if they came crawling back.
the Cambridges just can’t seem to stop talking about the Sussexes. every day it’s a new story. they are absolutely obsessed with them. meanwhile, the Sussexes are quietly living their own lives and doing the good work they’ve been wanting the freedom to do without speculation. Literally the only people talking about and creating drama are William and Kate. there’s been not one word from Harry and Meghan. just SIT DOWN. i’m so tired of this gaslighting and relentless storyline obsession they keep stirring up on the daily. we see through you.
LOL “move to London”. When they did try to live in England, the RF made Harry and Meghan move to a dump in Windsor under the Heathrow flight path while the rest of them live in castles.