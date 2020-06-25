Myka Stauffer: ‘I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story’

In late May, we learned that YouTube celebrities Myka and James Stauffer had “rehomed” their son Huxley. Huxley was their only adopted child. They adopted him from China about three years ago, and Huxley is 4 years old. Myka and James make a lot of money from being “YouTube celebrities” and they had brand endorsements and sponsors and all of that. Plus, Myka is something of an Instagram influencer. The language around a child being “rehomed” was insulting, dangerous and vile, and no one could make any sense out of what actually happened, whether they had put Huxley up for adoption, or whether they simply gave him away to someone (also known as human trafficking). This month, there was a report that Ohio authorities were investigating the issue and trying to locate Huxley. That was the last we heard, that it was all a huge mess and the police were getting involved. Last night, Myka returned to Instagram to post a message:
“This decision has caused so many people heart break and I’m sorry for letting down so many women that looked up to me as a mother,” Myka said, adding that she takes “full responsibility” for the “hurt” she has caused. “I’m sorry for the confusion, and pain I have caused, and I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through.”
The blogger went on to say that she was “naive” about the adoption process and “was not selective or fully equipped or prepared.”
“I can’t say I wish this never happened because I’m still so glad Huxley is here and getting all of the help he needs,” Myka continued. “I also know that even though he is happier in his new home and doing better that he still experienced trauma and I’m sorry, no adoptee deserves any more trauma…I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me. For this, I was naive, foolish, and arrogant.”
Myka said that she wishes she had been more prepared, and that she and James never had to make the “decision to disrupt.” Myka added that she respects “every adoptee, adoption parent, and special needs parent” and apologized “for hurting the community in any way.”
She went on to address some rumors that followed her announcement of the adoption dissolution, saying that she and her husband “did not adopt Huxley to gain wealth.”
“While we did receive a small portion of money from videos featuring Huxley and his journey, every penny and much more went back into his care,” she said. “Getting Huxley the care and services he needed was very expensive and we made sure he got every service and resource we could possibly find.”
Myka also said that her family is “not under any type of investigation” by authorities.
“We love Huxley and know that this was the right decision for him and his future,” she concluded. “Praying that Huxley only has the best future in the entire world.”
I could write several pages analyzing this text and pinpointing all of the problematic sh-t. But I’ll save most of it. I’d just like to talk about this though: “I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning. I could have never anticipated the incidents which occurred on a private level to ever have happened, and I was trying my best to navigate the hardest thing I have ever been through.” She’s blaming Huxley. That’s it. That’s her story. She’s blaming a 4-year-old child with developmental issues for everything. If only Huxley had been more inspo, if only he had been more like her white children, then maybe she wouldn’t have rehomed him like a puppy. So much of what she says can be boiled down to “how could this happen to ME, a privileged white mommy?”
Also, I’m not going to take her word that she’s not under investigation. I know she’s a rich white mommy and likely a Peak Karen too, but I still want to believe that ALL Delaware cops wouldn’t simply let this go. There is no way the Stauffers’ actions were completely legal and above-board.
I am so tired of apologies that are not really apologies, only more excuses.
Mommy bloggers are so creepy! I hate, hate, hate all these fake women who say so much yet say nothing at all. But what I really hate is that their hollow words actually appeal to some people.
This woman is ugly in her soul. Poor Huxley. I hope he is safe.
I 100% agree with you. How and why people give them support that enables this harmful culture of influencers?
10000% agree with you.
Does anyone here follow Rachel Hollis? Suddenly announced her divorce, weeks after a podcast on how they loved making out during quarantine. Not to mention all the marital advice she and her husband charged people for.
Gotta love the way she apologizes to the mothers who looked up to her. Because they’re the real victims. 🙄
That jumped out to me too. They probably lost some “fans” and money, that’s what they seem concerned about.
Why would anybody look up to some random lady on the Internet? Especially one who sells her family for profit?!
Speaking of, how is she unable to “tell more of her own story“, that’s all she does!
According to many ppl on Twitter that followed this case, this whole fiasco gave them more followers.
“I am sorry for not being able to tell more of my story from the beginning”
Oh honey, you should have never tried to tell your story, period. You just keep making yourself look guilty. You had a chance to let this story die and you and your dolt of a husband may have bee able to squeak by with minimal PR damage. Until the authorities come for you, that is. But no, keep digging yourself into a nice, big hole
Sounds to me like she really is under investigation over how she “re-homed” that poor child. Otherwise, what would be stopping her from telling her side of the story?
Shes so full of crap. Her viewership skyrocketed & her channel took off BECAUSE of Huxley. Followers PAID for her & hers family’s trip to China & adoption. She got sponsorships & became RICH BECAUSE of Huxley. She flaunts $6000 watches & a $600,000 home but REFUSED & BITCHED to pay for his $75 treatment & was searching for “cheaper options” . She was WARNED by Drs to reconsider adoption as his condition may be too much for her to handle, she REFUSED & baulked at the idea. And yet here she is, still BLAMING HIM & everyone else talking crap about how she spent so much $$ & was misinformed about his condition (s) all along. She makes me sick, her husband is just as gross & I hope their little empire falls…HARD
Even her BS of an apology is about “HER” with too many “I”s and no where do I see an apology to baby Huxley or a sincere acknowledgement of her failures to him as his parent. She and her husband completely failed him and exploited him for money via their channel. It is her making excuses again. Keep it and goodbye.
Bingo. Yes, she just needs to shut up for a long time or forever.
It’s awful. I can’t imagine how traumatic this has been for that poor kid. And no mention of the trauma to the other kids of having a sibling “rehomed” due to the parents not wanting to parent him anymore?! Instead, she’s now trading on her “victimhood.” It’s pathological.
Love how she apologizes for not being “selective.” “If only I had picked a better quality of child, I would not have disappointed everyone” 😑 ugh
Yes! That’s the part that jumped out at me. The narcissism is strong in this one.
That’s what jumped out to me as well, like she should have looked for a group that was only offering perfect, inspo kids who look good on camera. I said it before and I’ll say it again – had this been a bio-kid, it would not have happened. This family is vile. What also stands out is her making sure that we all understand how much this cost them financially – makes me feel like her “losing” money on his care was part of the decision. The 4-year old was apparently not pulling his weight.
And if any mother is inspired by her, shame on them. Honestly, just shame on them.
Exactly. This also stood out to me: “…I wanted to help so bad I was willing to bring home any child that needed me.”
The white savior aspect is strong here. Helping and saving aren’t good or healthy reasons to adopt. I think this highlights some of the issues with transracial adoption. Do you want to build a family and love a child regardless of race while also educating yourself about race and learning how to honor your child’s background? Great. But if you’re not capable of that, support adoption organizations but do not become an adoptive parent yourself.
They live in Ohio near Columbus. Delaware is the name of a county in Ohio.
Nothing will redeem these people. There are too many receipts out there proving that they embarked on this whole adoption purely for YouTube clout and money. Everything they’re about makes my skin crawl.
This useless person and her milquetoast husband needs to throw themselves off a cliff.
What on earth could a 4 year old child do that was so awful??????? He’s a baby for god sakes and she abandoned him. What an absolutely vile human being!!!
@diana that’s also what I’m wondering. Kids fool around and are even very violent with each other. There is no way a 4 yo would do something so serious that their parent would want to give him up. I actually used to watch her YouTube channel and I always thought that she was a great mom, very maternal. But she never loved him they way she loves her bio kids.
I had honestly never ever heard of this horrid woman before this scandal. After I did, I saw a few of her vomit-inducing videos (which I could only watch for merely a few minutes) and I watched a few other YouTubers speak more in depth about this horrible tragedy. This woman is a classic narcissist who used that little boy for money. Plain and simple. Then when shit got real, they gave him away, probably causing all kinds of emotional trauma to him. And as others have said, I don’t buy for a minute that this case isn’t still under investigation. This selfish, POS woman, and her equally horrible husband (I will leave her other innocent kids of out this) need to be cancelled immediately from YouTube. I don’t want to hear another completely fabricated “explanation” for her disgusting behavior, which shows NO self-awareness nor accountability for her actions. It simply, once again, places blame upon a 4 year old autistic boy with developmental disabilities.
SHAME ON YOU MYKA STAUFFER!!!
If you’re really interested in this and want to go down some deep rabbit holes, so many YouTube gossip channels are really going in on the Stauffers brand in detail. They use Myka’s own video in some cases, supposed friend and neighbor testimonials in others, as well as other supposed receipts. It’s a train wreck. And its horrific. My opinion is they are scam artists and got caught up in trying to make a name for themselves. And made some terrible choices to support their lifestyle. Hopefully Huxley recovers from this.
@Jaxonmeh YES – that is what I did! I posted above ^^^^ I had never heard of this horrible woman and did then watch some YouTubers – Without a Crystal Ball is one that has a ton of info on Myka. Like interviews with people who knew her before who all claim she was obsessed with fame and money, the pregnant nurse Myka “assaulted” (yes, that’s right I said assaulted – as in she pushed a med cart into an 8 month pregnant co-worker and it settled out of court LOL) and all other kinds of crap! It is frightening really! That’s why I said this woman and her husband need to GTFOH and be cancelled from YouTube completely!!! They used that little boy for money PERIOD. Then gave him back like a damn puppy or something. Shudders me to think about it, especially b/c I am a mother! You are correct @Jaxonmeh, I believe they are scam artists as well. They just got caught and can’t seem to make this train wreck go away.
From what I know of U S adoption laws, the Stauffers actions were completely legal and above board. I am sure they will face no legal consequences.
Did I miss a thing? Did she not tell her story from the start with the word “rehomed?” Was that not her flipping story?!
So basically she said rehomed because she sees child adoption the same way she’d view a puppy, assumed all white people thought the same way she did so she never questioned using the word, and now she’s back-pedalling so hard she’s like a reverse Lance Armstrong.
And it is her fault. Because I don’t even work in PR, and I know a statement about how he needed 1-1 attention they couldn’t provide with their kids, giving him the best life and care so he gets what he needs, putting him first this way is a WHOLE LOT better than “we rehomed him tee hee”
No you told your story. You just regret everyone discovering you’re terrible.
No one under the age of 16 should be allowed to participate or be featured in sponsored or ad supported content on YouTube or Insta. Parents are putting their kids out there for a revenue stream, for the world to see, when those children may be unwilling or too young to understand, and it’s not okay.
Huxley is not being exploited anymore by that family. I wish other outlets would respect his privacy and stop using his images or at least blur him out.
Boy, I’m glad there are strict guidelines and laws around adoption in my country. It’s not a whim to adopt a child. You got to be prepared for the best and the worst to happen, just like with a biological child. This is the same as giving up on your biological child. There’s no difference.