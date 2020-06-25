Prince William & Kate ‘are having to do more’ with their kids than ‘they usually would’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about our favorite Top CEO, the one and only Duchess of Keen/Cambridge. We discussed the first excerpt from the cover story on Wednesday, and I noted that the quotes read like the now-second attempt to paint Kate in a certain way. The first attempt was the Tatler disaster, which was supposed to sell the narrative of Top CEO Kate, Zooming herself into an early grave all because Mean Meghan and Harry abandoned the family. The Tatler piece was supposed to merely attack Meghan and Harry and set up Kate as the perfect future queen. It backfired, badly. So Kate and her staff ran to People to take their mulligan. Even with the Tatler shade and bitchiness, the People excerpts still read as… false and odd. Take this new excerpt, for example, which is all about how much time William has been spending with the kids during the pandemic:

Kate Middleton offered a rare glimpse into her private life at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she, Prince William and their three kids have been isolating amid the pandemic. Ahead of Prince William’s 38th birthday on June 21, the mom of three shared a series of new photos on Instagram that she took of her husband and children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2. William is clearly “enjoying his children and having that extra time with them,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE. The candid photos show “the realities of family life, of coping with rambunctious kids and relaxing with them and having time with them,” the source adds in this week’s cover story. The past few months have allowed for ample family bonding for William, Kate and their kids. “They are spending more time together than they would normally, and they are having to do more with the children than they usually would,” says the source. “They still have help at home, but they are doing more.”

[From People]

Okay, first of all, I’ve been waiting days for someone to make a bigger deal of the photos Kate took of William and the kids. Kensington Palace’s communications office was entirely too focused on the William & Charles photo – KP provided narratives for THAT photo to several of the Cambridges’ most loyal reporters. But those same loyal reporters basically ignored the William & kids photo. Now we know why – because any narrative KP tries to push about the Cambridge family just sounds odd.

There have been times where I’ve thought that William just tries too hard to sound like a normal bloke who works a 9-5 job and struggles to make time for the “wife and kids.” Except that we know William and Kate barely work. So why does William always sound like such a historically absent father, even by his own description? And why can’t KP make it sound better? I know there are all of those conspiracies that Kate and William were barely even living together pre-pandemic, and I’m starting to wonder.