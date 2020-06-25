Prince William & Kate ‘are having to do more’ with their kids than ‘they usually would’

People Magazine’s cover story this week is all about our favorite Top CEO, the one and only Duchess of Keen/Cambridge. We discussed the first excerpt from the cover story on Wednesday, and I noted that the quotes read like the now-second attempt to paint Kate in a certain way. The first attempt was the Tatler disaster, which was supposed to sell the narrative of Top CEO Kate, Zooming herself into an early grave all because Mean Meghan and Harry abandoned the family. The Tatler piece was supposed to merely attack Meghan and Harry and set up Kate as the perfect future queen. It backfired, badly. So Kate and her staff ran to People to take their mulligan. Even with the Tatler shade and bitchiness, the People excerpts still read as… false and odd. Take this new excerpt, for example, which is all about how much time William has been spending with the kids during the pandemic:
Kate Middleton offered a rare glimpse into her private life at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where she, Prince William and their three kids have been isolating amid the pandemic. Ahead of Prince William’s 38th birthday on June 21, the mom of three shared a series of new photos on Instagram that she took of her husband and children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.
William is clearly “enjoying his children and having that extra time with them,” a source close to the royal household tells PEOPLE. The candid photos show “the realities of family life, of coping with rambunctious kids and relaxing with them and having time with them,” the source adds in this week’s cover story.
The past few months have allowed for ample family bonding for William, Kate and their kids.
“They are spending more time together than they would normally, and they are having to do more with the children than they usually would,” says the source. “They still have help at home, but they are doing more.”
Okay, first of all, I’ve been waiting days for someone to make a bigger deal of the photos Kate took of William and the kids. Kensington Palace’s communications office was entirely too focused on the William & Charles photo – KP provided narratives for THAT photo to several of the Cambridges’ most loyal reporters. But those same loyal reporters basically ignored the William & kids photo. Now we know why – because any narrative KP tries to push about the Cambridge family just sounds odd.
There have been times where I’ve thought that William just tries too hard to sound like a normal bloke who works a 9-5 job and struggles to make time for the “wife and kids.” Except that we know William and Kate barely work. So why does William always sound like such a historically absent father, even by his own description? And why can’t KP make it sound better? I know there are all of those conspiracies that Kate and William were barely even living together pre-pandemic, and I’m starting to wonder.
Aren’t all parents doing more with their kids- since the kids aren’t in school
Oh please, as if they don’t have nannies.
I think they only have the one nanny. But realistically they should be spending time with their kids.
Ah, @FluffyBunny, but the royals have always outsourced their child-rearing to domestics.
Of course he’s an absent father. His father was, his grandfather was, and it’s completely accepted within the RF. He fit right into the mold, I’m glad Harry wasn’t having it.
Was Phillip an absentee father? I must admit my source from theie ealier life is The Crown. I thought Phillip being the Queens husband really wanted to preserve his ‘manhood’ and be the head of the house and take charge as a husband and father.
It’s definitely acknowledged that Phillip was in charge of the family, and made decisions about where they went to school, etc. But I don’t think that means he saw them a great deal.
I don’t think being a manly man back then meant you were a hands-on dad. Especially as an aristocrat.
The kids all got sent off to boarding school pretty early so they didn’t deal with the day to day that most parents deal with.
I think he was absent until Edward. That was the kid he didn’t have to raise as the heir, didn’t feel he had to ‘toughen’ up to prove his own masculinity in the face of feeling like only a sperm donor. Andrew was his wife’s fav, Edward is his. The most relaxed I’ve seen Philip is in photos and videos with young Edward.
@Nic919 – Correct me if I am wrong, but do not most Brits above a certain income level send their children to boarding school even today?
It’s a hard mold to break out of too, and I think it does some real generational damage. I had some pretty neglectful great grandparents that really really did a number on their kids. I think some of it was the effect WWI had on my grandfather, but I tend to believe that they just weren’t great people for the most part. My grandfather, after being neglected a lot as a kid (to the point where he’d be left alone as a 6 year old for DAYS) was a relatively absent parent, but for him it was due to work obligations. He was airforce, and had a very long career that involved a good deal of travel, and being stationed away from home. Duty was incredibly important to him, and he took all responsibilities very seriously.
My dad grew up under that circumstance, but the difference is that my grandfather regretted working so much deeply later in life. He made an effort, but he’d been neglected so much growing up that he didn’t really know HOW to be a super present father, but knew that providing for his family was important, and something he COULD do well. He was relatively emotionally closed off as well, which I’m sure is a direct result of his upbringing combined with taking a very dangerous, high loss position in the airforce where SO many friends/colleagues were lost.
My dad is where things really changed though. I had a childhood FILLED with love from my dad. He would take his vacation during our summers, he would play for hours with us, be involved in our school work, and really took the time to tell us how much we meant to him, and how much he loved us. He wasn’t/isn’t a perfect father, but again – generational trauma makes such a lasting impact.
The thing is, when you’re raised like that it takes so much effort to make sure you’re doing things differently and I’m sure it’s a difficult struggle the whole way through. But it’s one of those things that you NEED to do. And when you look back at the way things were done for generations, and you’ve got the insulation of being Royalty, I’m sure it’s even harder to see that the way you were raised wasn’t the best way.
I have no doubts though, that Harry will be making all the effort he can to do better. I think he’s going to be a very hands on dad, and I am willing to bet that Archie will never grow up wondering how his dad feels about him. I HOPE beyond hope that William will do more, even if it takes him a while to realize he has to. I think it could still go either way with him.
These two. These two. They barely work and have all the household help they need. I’d wager the vast majority of us were raised or are raising families where both parents work (or are being raised by one parent) and without the benefit of multiple nannies, housekeepers, cooks, or whatever these two need to get by. And wasn’t the excuse all these years for Duchess Dolittle’s light work schedule was because she wanted to be a full-time mom? And yes it is a strange spin for William’s people to portray him as an absentee father. The gig is up. None of us believe they’re working hard.
Barely living together? Would Kates pride really allow that, sometimes we forget because they are so young, the fact that they have been together for almost 20 years. It is usually one partner who brings the suggestion to have ‘their own space or alone time.’
Kate doesn’t have a say here. William does what he wants when he wants and that’s the bargain she made to get the ring. The only concession is that it won’t be made public. Although that facade is cracking too.
Kate had her 20s to see how unbalanced this relationship would be and she can’t use the excuse of it happening too fast. Many people are in bad relationships in their 20s and then get out of them because they realize they deserve better. Kate (and Carole ) wanted the title and tiaras and this is the price she has to pay.
I’d have more sympathy if she hadn’t been so horrible to Meghan, but she made things worse and has fully signed on to that cultish family. It’s what she wants.
Bringing over my post from an older thread.
We’ve seen Kate/Carole vs. William PR stories for years, which are used to haul William back when he’s gone too long.
They never quit the on/off. Even right after the wedding, she was papped in London 3X a week while claiming to be a full-time housewife in Wales. Her comments to the press about William ‘not being around much’ the first six months of George’s life. The constant security presence in Berkshire for years because she and kids were with Carole for lengthy periods. Her in London while the kids were in school, William off having cozy dinners and long country walks with Rose.
Kate and Carole have always gone after William in the press when he’s gone too long. Not protesting the photos of Kate and George going to Mustique? William was off hunting with Jecca during that time, not on his son’s first family holiday. In exchange, Kate got 10 kid-free days with William in The Maldives. William caught drunken dad dancing and flirting with blonds on a ski holiday, the same time Kate was on her own foreign holiday for Pippa’s hen party? Kate gets Baby #3.
The story of Kate being SuperMom swimming in pearl earrings? That came out, clearly dictated by Carole, as a warning shot to William about Rose. Right after that, the Rose story grew legs. Kate kept quiet, William stuck around for awhile, the Queen gave her the participation ribbon for keeping her mouth shut.
If the kids go back to school this fall? I see Kate in London with them, William spending most of his time in Norfolk.
Just from the title: it’s what you are suppose to do!!!! After the story about Katie Keen having now to do the work she should have been doing all along and now this – I just can’t!
Awww poor, poor sausages!!! They have to DO MORE THINGS with their kids???!! OMG! I hope the stress doesn’t kill them /s /:-J
You know what that say, Wandering Willie: be careful what you wish for…
They are trying to sound relatable as millions parents were indeed forced to be stuck at home with their children. 24/7 , homeschooling while still cooking,cleaning,doing hone office…
Thing is…William works part time and Kate sporadically. They have help. They have money. They take vacations.
It sound off because the spin does not work. They are not relatable. They use their children as shields to avoid any criticism of her poor work ethic and now they use children as their PR move to make it seem they are doing more and that we should sympathize.
The people that do sympathize and buy into this narrative are the ones who are happy to see Harry and Meghan go.
To be honest,what they are trying to achieve is stupid. Nobody is loved by all. They should stop. They are not gaining new Stan’s this way,nor they need. It is a monarchy,not popularity contest. What they should to is work and wait until is their turn. William already suceded by being first born…Kate already suceded by marrying him.
But they are self centered, stupid narcissistis…so it will be always a competition.
This. All of this.
I’ve never been convinced they’ve ever lived together properly since they got married – I think the ‘beck and call’ dynamic from their relationship pre marriage has continued. They live pretty separate lives and she (and now the kids) go running when he can be bothered to spent time with them.
As for CEO Kate, she’s very much the yummy Mummy type I see hanging around the coffee shops where I live – they palm the actual child raising off to the nannies while acting like a helicopter employer to the nanny and then complaining about the ‘help’ to their friends over organic virgins goat milk latte’s after their daily yoga class. I can guarantee that Nanny Maria keeps a details diary of what the children do or say so Mummy can read every day and then brag about whats in it the next to her friends making out that she is such a hands on involved mother.
Sorry for the rant but I am one of these luddites that believe if you have a child YOU should be the one responsible for raising them, not palming them off to someone else.
Agreed, they’ve been in a distance relationship from day one. Whenever Kate got too possessive or clingy, William would dump her. Carole would shove them back together, after giving Kate a lecture about ‘letting men be men’ or something idiotic like that. They all agreed to the arrangement – Kate gets the ring, William gets to live however he wants in exchange.
William spends his time away from the family, not working very much, off hunting or with Rose, Jecca, or the choice of the month. Same as he did at EAAA, when it came out he wasn’t working there nearly enough nor was he doing his royal work. Kate was off in Berkshire with mummy. Now Kate spends her time working out, grooming, shopping online, and occasionally visiting the kids who are being raised and home schooled by the team of nannies. Waiting, once again, for time with William.
Oh please, the kids are the only “talent” these two have. That’s all, folks. They’ve got nothing else to offer and most people know it, hence all the sugary, overdone fluff pieces.
Well something ain’t clean in that royal buttermilk. Somebody please tell Kate she needs some nutrients for the sake of her health and skin.
that’s a really weird quote to include. EVERYONE is spending way more time with their kids than they normally do. But even that aside….something about it sounds off.
The line about how they “still have help” but are having to “do more” – poor poodles. Like don’t admit they have live-in help (I’m guessing cook, housekeeper, groundskeeper, nanny, at the least) and then try to make them sound normal. I wonder if there’s only Maria there though so they have to do more because she cant work 24/7.
Yeah, it really sounds like they aren’t enjoying the extra time they’re spending with their kids, like it’s a chore or something.
Multiple nannies, Becks1. Three went with them on the France holidays, caught by others at the resort. They’ve always had at least two, that was when they only had one baby. Now that there are three kids, Maria is in charge of a team.
True, multiple, but I was trying to give them the benefit of the doubt and assume they only kept one through the pandemic. That was probably the wrong call though LOL.
But wait, I thought that Harry and Meghan leaving ruined any chance William and Kate had of raising their children because there was just so so much work to pick up.
I thought that was weird because of the 2 couples H&M have the baby and should be the ones spending more time with their child while W&K pick up the slack, not the other way around.
I know “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but some pictures just don’t deserve 1,000 words written about them. Just like I would not spend hours gathering quotes and sources in order to describe a picture of a loaf of white bread, I think People’s time writing this would have been better spent elsewhere.
Wow this “They are spending more time together than they would normally, and they are having to do more with the children than they usually would,” says the source. “They still have help at home, but they are doing more.” really sounds bad. “They are having to do more with the children than they usually would” sounds like they aren’t enjoying doing more with their children, that it’s a chore and not what they want to be doing. I feel for Geo, Char and Lou reading this when they get older and wondering if all their happy memories weren’t happy times for their parents. So many of these “quotes” sound like backhanded compliments full of knuckles.
That quote proves that these two are not hands parents. They want to come across as relatable but instead they come across as arrogant and completely tone deaf.
And I do not buy that these two live together.
That’s a loaded quote full of a lot of innuendo, that their current lifestyle of spending more time together than they would normally and having to do more with the children than they usually would are the exceptions rather than the rule. It really clarifies what their usual lifestyle truly is. This is a spin gone badly and the more they open their mouth, the more they’re putting their feet in it.
Wow such hardship!
Why does it sound like they resent their kids? Oh wait, that’s true to form for the royals, who prefer dogs, horses and sleeping around.
Can someone please explain it to me why William sees so little of his kids during normal prepandemic times. He does very little so why wouldn’t he spend nights weekends with his family? My husband has a high pressure long hours job and spends almost every weekend with us.
William is so the type to act like he babysits his own children. You’re not a babysitter dude, you are their father. It’s called being a parent.
So what else is new? They’ve always isolated at Anmer, up until now it’s been against work, but pandemic shmandemic, their luxe life goes on and they continue playing at being Norfolk Nobs.
And something’s off with Kate, I’ve never seen her looking so strained. Maybe too much time with Willy Wonka is driving her nuts but she looks really haggard.
So many questions. Why does William look like a Penis with Teeth and why is his nose metamorphosing into one? What DOES William do all day? Does he a) have a Hate Book with a list of Enemies whom he attempts to sabotage via the Press b) does a little light gardening c) spend his time at the opposite end of the country to CEO Wiglet d) make little wax dolls of Meghan and Harry and go to town with his pins collection? And what is a ‘mulligan’?
I think one thing we can safely conclude is that their marriage is an absolute sham.
-Thank you all SO MUCH for your kindness, good wishes and prayers the other day re: my ovarian cancer tests: you had me in tears. You are a wonderful group of truly good and decent human beings, and you give me hope. And I’m cancer free! The tests results came back ‘perfectly normal’! I was in shock for a day or so, but I’m gradually easing into joy…